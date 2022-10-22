ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Andre Sayegh wants a new contract for Paterson's teachers. This is why

By Joe Malinconico
 2 days ago
PATERSON — Mayor Andre Sayegh on Thursday called for a settlement in Paterson’s teachers’ contract, issuing a statement praising city educators.

“Our teachers deserve a contract, especially when we are dealing with a country-wide teacher shortage,” Sayegh said, noting that he has spoken to both sides in the negotiations.

“I am dismayed to hear that our teachers have been working without a contract, yet I appreciate their dedication to our children,” the mayor added.

Paterson’s teachers have been without a new contract since July. Meanwhile, at least four city government employee unions have gone without new labor agreements since 2019, including those representing police officers and ranking firefighters.

Paterson Press asked the mayor about the discrepancy between his statement about the teachers’ contract and his administration’s handling of negotiations with key city unions.

“We are currently working through our remaining public safety contracts,” Sayegh said.

The Paterson Education Association and school district representative engaged in a contract mediation session for multiple hours Monday night but did not reach a settlement.

During the summer, negotiations broke down after the teachers' union asked for 15% annual raises and the district responded by offering no pay increases at all, according to both sides.

School officials said they thought the mayor’s statement put the blame for the lack of a settlement on the district.

“As we look ahead, we collectively must commit to providing our educators and students with the resources they need to heal from the stress of the pandemic,” Sayegh said. “I believe the Paterson administration and Board of Education have both the power and responsibility to ensure that our educators and students get those vital resources, as it only serves to position the district for tremendous success.”

John McEntee Jr., president of the teachers’ union, thanked the mayor for his support.

“He has always been there for the hardworking employees of the Paterson school system,” McEntee said. “We look forward to working with him in the future in our joint endeavors.”

Paterson Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer issued a statement saying the district cannot reach a contract agreement by itself.

“We know that the mayor is well aware of the difficulties of reaching contractual agreements with employee associations, which is why we appreciate his confidence that an agreement between the district and the PEA can be reached,” Shafer said. “Paterson Public Schools’ negotiators have been ready to negotiate from day one and are doing everything possible to reach an agreement to provide all PEA members with a new contract.”

School board President Kenneth Simmons said there have been three meetings about the labor contract between the district and the union.

“I’m sure we’ll eventually reach an agreement,” Simmons said. “But it’s a negotiation, and it’s a negotiation that just started.”

Mason Maher, president of the union that represents Paterson’s ranking police officers, said he wished the mayor would take his own advice about settlement of labor contracts.

“He should be working to get our contract settled,” said Maher, who is running for Passaic County sheriff in the Nov. 8 election.

Comments / 5

Darrell Sanders
2d ago

Paterson Teacher deserve a raise it's been way to long and they are under Paid way under Paid compared to other times and they also have to Deal With A Lot More them most Towns MATTER OF FACT ALL OF THOSE AGENCIES ARE ORGANIZATIONS WITH EVERYONE TO CALL IT DESERVE A RAISE AGAIN THEY ALL OR UNDER PAID COME NOW IT TIME IT'S BEEN TIME TO GET THINGS RIGHT

Reply
4
Jan Thomas
2d ago

The mayor is a disgrace. crime is Out Of control , Because he Fired the chief and did not take any responsibility. A coward. My friend's daughter was a teacher she had to leave it was too dangerous , Paterson

Reply(1)
3
 

