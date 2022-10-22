ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

DePaul football clinches division title with win over state-ranked Delbarton

By Robert Aitken Jr., NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07I9mE_0iiQhFCl00

WAYNE − Freshman quarterback Derek Zammit threw two touchdown passes in relief of starter Pat Grusser, leading DePaul to a 21-10 win at home over Delbarton on Friday night.

Grusser was 6-for-6, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Da’zie Jones to put the Spartans on the board. But he left with an ankle injury suffered on that scoring drive. Zammit took over in the next drive and found Jones again for a 13-yard touchdown pass. Jones finished with eight catches on the night for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Delbarton kicked a field goal between those touchdown drives for a 14-3 halftime score.

Delbarton, No. 15 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 rankings , inched closer in the third quarter when quarterback Robert Russo shoveled the ball to Phillip Folmar for a 7-yard touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 14-10.

Zammit answered back with a 26-yard touchdown grab by Blake Thomas in the corner of the end zone to put the Spartans up by two scores.

The win gave DePaul (4-4) the crown in the SFC United White division.

What it means

In addition to the division title, the Spartans got an equally important prize: a marquee victory.

The non-public brackets will be seeded by a committee after next week's games. DePaul's resume now looks a whole lot better after starting the season 0-3.

"That's a great football team," DePaul coach Nick Campinale said about Delbarton. "They're well coached and they play everyone tough. This league is brutal and to go through it and be .500 means a lot."

As for the Green Wave, their four-game losing streak is snapped and their regular-season finale against St. Joseph (Montvale) will heavily impact their playoff fate.

Key play

In the fourth quarter with DePaul holding on to a 21-10 lead, the Spartans attempted to drain the remaining minutes of the clock. Delbarton held tough on defense and forced a punt just shy of the 50-yard line. However, a crucial penalty popped up during the attempted punt.

Delbarton was punished with a personal foul for hitting the DePaul long snapper while his head was down for the snap. The rule is enforced to protect the head of the snapper.

The penalty gave DePaul 15 yards and a first down on the other end of midfield with five minutes remaining. DePaul ended up punting anyway, but took half of the remaining time off the clock and forced Delbarton to use up its timeouts at a crucial point.

Game ball

Zammit has been there for the Spartans to facilitate the offense as Grusser has dealt with a case of unluckiness throughout the season. Grusser returned Friday from a concussion suffered against Bergen Catholic in late September.

"It meant a lot to me to have him out there and it meant even more to him," Campinale said about Grusser's return. "It hurt to not have him out there."

But Grusser injured his ankle on the Spartans' first scoring drive. Much like he did after Grusser went down earlier in the year, the freshman Zammit assumed the role in the offense and did not let the Spartans skip a beat.

"I couldn't be prouder of how Derek has been able to step up," Campinale said. "He's got a lot of poise and a lot of moxie for a young guy."

Zammit went 13-for-21 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns, including completions on each of his first six passes on Friday, matching the hot start that Grusser had.

"He's getting used to playing at this level with us and he keeps getting more confident," Jones said. "I have confidence in him even though he's a freshman, and that will help him grow and become a leader."

They said it

"I think playing the type of schedule we played earlier this season made us a tougher team. We took some bumps and some bruises, but in the end, it made us the best team we could be and I think we're playing our best football at the right time." − Campinale.

"We had a good start and kept that going. We need to keep that into next week. It's a big win but next week is just as big of a week for us." − Jones.

Up next

DePaul (4-4) heads to Don Bosco (6-2) on Friday.

Delbarton (4-4) will be at St. Joseph (Montvale) (3-4) on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: DePaul football clinches division title with win over state-ranked Delbarton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown

West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Hackensack takes down Passaic

Adrian King and Ayden Jones combine for five rushing touchdowns in Hackensack’s 47-7 wino over Passaic in Hackensack. Jones ran 12 time for 141 yards and two scores and King added three touchdowns on just four carries. He finished with 35 rushing yards. Quinton Butler also had a rushing touchdown while Dylan Thornton had five carries for 50 yards. As a team, Hackensack tallied nearly 300 yards on the ground.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Search underway for missing Princeton University student

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – Wednesday afternoon, there is an increased police presence at Princeton University in connection with an investigation into a missing student. Investigators searched Lake Carnegie Wednesday morning.  20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at around 3 a.m. Friday, near Scully Hall.The Princeton Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area of Washington and Faculty Roads. 
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Deceased body of missing Princeton University student found

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) -- A tragic end in the search for a missing Princeton University student in New Jersey. The Mercer County Prosector's Office announced Thursday that the body of Misrach Ewunetie was found deceased outside on the Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts around 1 p.m. by an employee. An autopsy will be done to determine her manner of death, but authorities say there we no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature. No further information is available at this time. 
Renna Media

WHAT WHERE AND WHEN IN OLD KENILWORTH: When the Parkway cut through town, Part 2

The residential southside of Kenilworth bore the brunt of the Parkway cutting through town. Many of those homes moved were from the Oak Knolls section of town – roughly the area west of Michigan Ave., then south of Bloomingdale Ave. to Fairfield Ave. A good number were cape cod homes built in 1940-41 that had to be taken away in 1949 and 1950. A bunch were placed on empty lots along Cranford, Faitoute, and Quinton Aves. These relocated cape cods are still identifiable today by the fact that those homes had a front door with double windows on each side of the entry door. Homes on Michigan, Vernon and Union avenues also were uprooted. To help assure that there were sufficient lots in the area to relocate homes, Kenilworth acquired some land on Cranford Ave. from Cranford.
KENILWORTH, NJ
fox29.com

Missing Princeton student found dead, Mercer County officials confirm

PRINCETON, N.J. - A Princeton student missing one week has been found dead, Mercer County and university officials confirm. According to the university's Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. last Friday on campus near Scully Hall. Ewunetie's family says her cell phone last...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

$2.7 Million Pick-6 Winner Sold In Bergen County

The New Jersey Lottery has made another multi-millionaire. A lottery player purchased a Pick-6 ticket good for $2.7 million from a Bergen County retailer. That ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Ave., Lyndhurst. The lucky retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy