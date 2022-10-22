ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Nelsonville-York completes perfect TVC record with dominant showing in rivalry game

By Eric Decker Messenger Sports Editor
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTrua_0iiQhDRJ00

Clinching full control of the conference title for sure must be a fulfilling and gratifying feeling. Doing it against a rival must just make it that much sweeter.

The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (9-1, 6-0) walked away with a 46-7 win over Athens (2-8, 2-4) on the final night of the regular season at Dave Boston Field

“These guys just kept battling all year, we’ve had a lot of injuries,” Rusty Richards, the head coach of the Buckeyes said after the win regarding the satisfaction of completing an undefeated conference schedule. “Our seniors, it starts up front with those guys and I always say, you win with seniors, you lose with seniors. These guys had a pretty good year for us so I’m pretty proud of the seniors.”

Clearly needing to make an impression early if they wanted to keep it competitive with the top team in the Tri-Valley Conference – Ohio division, it looked as if Athens was ready to make a statement.

Their opening drive of the game went all the way down to the red zone before ultimately being stalled. From then on, the Buckeyes took over at Dave Boston Field and never really looked back.

Nelsonville-York’s opening possession was quick, ending with a 47-yard touchdown from Hudson Stalder. The senior took a sweep right and outpaced the rest of the crowd down the right sideline into the end zone.

Stalder was a key part of a two-play touchdown drive that the Buckeyes had on the very next possession. Rushing for 82 yards and a score in the first quarter, the senior finished with 136 yards on the ground on the night.

A 33-yard yard run from the tailback set up a 31-yard touchdown pass from Makhi Williams to Gavin Richards on the very next play. Williams found the junior wide open in the end zone on what seemed like a wheel route, giving the Buckeyes a 13-0 lead after one quarter.

“With Hudson Stalder, everybody just loads the box, gives us man-to-man and we’ve got pretty good guys outside,” Richards said of why they found so much success through the air on Friday night. “Makhi, when he makes the right reads and makes the right throw we’re hard to guard so we just saw some things we liked and thought we were going to go up top and take our one-on-one matchups.”

Athens was able to make it a one score game mid-way through the second quarter. A nearly five minute, 56-yard drive was capped off with a Luke Brandes touchdown. The senior busted through the middle of the line on a direct snap for the two-yard score, making it a 13-7 game at the time. Brandes finished with 158 yards on the ground, giving him 1,053 on the season.

“Week 10, win or lose, is always a little bit depressing when you’re not going to week 11 and your saying goodbye to a group of seniors,” Nathan White, the head coach of Athens said after the loss. “These three guys have been a huge part of our program and there’s no surprise that Luke is the first guy you think of. He started for us for three years. He’s an enormous part of what we do here, he’s been a leader for three years. Just a special, special kid and I know he’ll always be a part of our program. I wish we could have a kid like Luke on our team every year.”

It didn’t take the Buckeyes long to respond. A three-play touchdown drive ended with Richards reaching the end zone on an 18-yard run up the middle, his second of the night.

With minutes left in the first half, Nelsonville-York was able to capitalize after a fumble from Brandes gave them possession again. Another three-play drive ended with Williams finding Leighton Loge for a 36-yard score, making it a 20-point game heading into half.

Williams finished the night 11-14 passing for 223 yards and three scores.

Stalder found himself in the end zone once again early in the third quarter as the Buckeyes took possession to open the second half and punched it in from one-yard out.

Following a blocked punt, Dakota Inman took a fullback dive for another one-yard score, making it a 40-7 game.

Williams capped off his night with one more touchdown pass to Loge, this time for 34 yards.

“A little bit of our run defense,” Richards said after the win regarding what he thinks the team still needs to improve on heading into the postseason. “We bent a little too much tonight but usually we don’t break a whole lot. I think in the six games in the league our defense never gave up more than one touchdown... We missed a lot of tackles tonight. Again, hats off to Athens, those kids ran hard. Especially 27 [Brandes], he’s a senior and he’s hard to bring down, he’s a load.”

The Buckeyes next hit the field at home in a week when they host the first round of the Regional tournament.

