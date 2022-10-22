Timberline boys get a chance to defend state title

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two rivals met in the State 5A girls soccer tournament semifinals Friday afternoon in Idaho Falls, and the one that’s been on the short end of things lately broke through.

Boise, state runner-up the past four seasons, will get a chance to rectify things after shutting out Rocky Mountain 2-0 at Bonneville High School.

The Brave (18-1-0) will take on Centennial (14-3-3), an upset winner over defending state champ and previously unbeaten Lake City. The Patriots shocked the Timberwolves 1-0.

Boise and Centennial meet today at 2 p.m.

Mia Barron got Boise started with a goal with 35 minutes left in the first half.

Then the scoring stopped until Kunie Hirai scored with 6 minutes remaining.

In the other semifinal, Asia Lawyer scored for Centennial taking advantage of just four shots by the Patriots.

Lake City couldn’t convert on 13 shots.

HIGHLAND 3, TIMBERLINE 2: The Wolves opened a 2-0 lead but couldn’t hold back the Rams in a loser-out game.

EAGLE 4, THUNDER RIDGE 0: The Mustangs (15-4-1) handled Thunder Ridge in a loser-out game.

The Mustangs will take on Highland to decide the consolation championship.

Merea Hummer, Grace Nelson, Mackensie Brown and Daphne Bothwell each scored for Eagle.

4A

BISHOP KELLY 3, POCATELLO 2: The Knights held off Pocatello in a semifinal at Real Life Field in Post Falls.

Bishop Kelly (16-2-1) will take on Twin Falls (16-2-2) in the state championship match.

VALLIVUE 2, CANYON RIDGE 0: The Falcons (12-7-1) survived a loser-out match to get to play one more.

Alondra Osuna and Kendal Neumeyer each scored for Vallivue.

Vallivue will take on Bonneville to decide the consolation title.

3A

FRUITLAND 1, TIMBERLAKE 0: The defending state champ will get that opportunity today.

Fruitland’s Baylee Rawlinson scored to put the Grizzlies (15-2-1) in the state final in a rematch against Sun Valley (20-1-0), which beat American Falls 4-2.

BOYS

5A

Defending champ Timberline (19-0-2) and Southern Idaho Conference rival Boise (17-1-3) will meet in the championship match today at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest High School.

No details of the semifinal matches were reported.

BORAH 1, EAGLE 0: The Lions stayed alive by shutting out the Mustangs.

Thamini Eschasa scored for Borah (12-6-2), which will meet Coeur d’Alene to decide the consolation title. Coeur d’Alene beat Madison 1-0.

4A

Unbeaten Caldwell (19-0-1)will get another opportunity to capture a state championship.

The Cougars shut out Idaho Falls 3-0 at Real Life Fields in Post Falls.

Axel Gonzalez, Jaden Pineda and Yahir Esquivel each scored for Caldwell.

Caldwell’s win sets up a showdown against Southern Idaho Conference rival and defending state champion Bishop Kelly (10-5-6), which shut out Blackfoot 3-0.

Colton Crawford led Bishop Kelly, scoring two goals and collecting an assist. Noah Larson scored the oterh goal.

Goalie Justin McGrew had five saves.

