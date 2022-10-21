Why Customer Digital Experience is Key to Successful Ecommerce — and How Search Functionality Can be a Game-Changer – Futurum Tech Webcast Interview Series

Read full article on original website
Related
The Six Five with IBM’s Rob Thomas on Accelerating AI Adoption with Ecosystem Partners
Host Daniel Newman and Rob Thomas are live discussing IBM’s success in their Hybrid Cloud & AI strategy, IBM’s new AI product announcement, and their plan for 2023. For more information, visit the IBM site. Be sure to subscribe to The Six Five Webcast so you never miss...
Oracle CloudWorld, Lenovo TechWorld, IBM Earnings, Adobe MAX, HPE Analyst Mtg, IBM’s ML Card– The Six Five Webcast
On this episode of The Six Five Webcast, leading global tech analysts Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead analyze the tech industry’s biggest news each and every week. For a deeper look into each topic, please click on the links above. Be sure to subscribe to The Six Five Webcast so you never miss an episode.
Intel x86 Architecture: Comprehensive Performance, Testing, Validation, and Industry Standards Cloud Benefits
Analyst Take: While the press release is from 2021, the information presented is as relevant as ever in today’s business world. Intel’s x86 architecture was purpose designed to enable organizations to swiftly adapt to changing business requirements, including the ability to maximize microprocessor architecture outcomes based on major evaluation factors such as overall performance, testing, and validation assurances, and industry standards leadership. Intel x86 assures predictable performance by providing customers choice of cloud infrastructure based on Quality of Service and Service Levels, eliminating highly variable results. Currently, our exploration of other options in the marketplace, such as Arm, lack these comprehensive capabilities.
IBM Announces Artificial Intelligence Unit, a Specialized Computer Chip for AI
Analyst Take: IBM’s decision to create the AIU shows that we’re in a new era. AI and machine learning have officially outgrown the standard CPU and GPU. The AI models being created today are doing more than saving time, they’re saving lives. Current AI models and other machine learning models have been running on CPUs and GPUs that were built with other purposes in mind. It works, but it can be optimized. And businesses need powerful chips that can meet technology where it already is — and keep it running at the speed it was designed to go.
