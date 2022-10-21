Why Customer Digital Experience is Key to Successful Ecommerce — and How Search Functionality Can be a Game-Changer – Futurum Tech Webcast Interview Series

Analyst Take: IBM’s decision to create the AIU shows that we’re in a new era. AI and machine learning have officially outgrown the standard CPU and GPU. The AI models being created today are doing more than saving time, they’re saving lives. Current AI models and other machine learning models have been running on CPUs and GPUs that were built with other purposes in mind. It works, but it can be optimized. And businesses need powerful chips that can meet technology where it already is — and keep it running at the speed it was designed to go.

1 DAY AGO