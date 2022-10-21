Read full article on original website
Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
q13fox.com
Man robbing iconic game store at gunpoint tells employee he has a reason for alleged crime
SEATTLE - The Chinatown-International District is home to the oldest retro video game store in the Pacific Northwest, Pink Gorilla Games. The store has been at corner of South King Street and 6th for 17 years and have no desire to relocate according to the owner Cody. Like many local...
Suspect charged with first-degree murder for shooting death of beloved Seattle community leader
q13fox.com
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
capitolhillseattle.com
Police: Harassment investigation, ‘psychotic’ string of shootings led up to MLK and Union killing — UPDATE: Charged
Tri-City Herald
Robbers steal expensive designer purses from Tacoma home in armed break-in, police say
Three armed men broke into a South End residence early Monday and stole designer purses estimated to be worth about $10,000, according to Tacoma Police Department. The break-in was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence in the 6300 block of Fawcett Avenue, police said. No one was injured during the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington state woman buried alive by estranged husband manages to escape shallow grave, police say
A Washington state woman who was allegedly buried alive in the woods this week by her estranged husband managed to escape to safety from the shallow grave, authorities said. A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy located a frantic woman hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Wednesday in the county’s superior court.
ilovekent.net
Fiery, single-car collision kills Kent man Sunday
A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.
KXRO.com
Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative
A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
KING-5
Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, dies in car collision
Man accused of killing Seattle woman, violating her remains appears before judge
SEATTLE — A man accused of killing a Seattle indigenous woman and violating her remains pleaded not guilty on Thursday morning. Earlier this month, 32-year-old Charles Becker was charged with first-degree murder and sexually violating the human remains of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson. “I can’t understand why he would...
Washington man convicted of murdering half-sister in 2016, stuffing dismembered body in suitcase
Washington man David Haggard has been convicted of killing his sister in 2016 and stuffing her partially burned, dismembered body parts into a suitcase.
Suspect in shooting death of Central District business owner ordered to be held without bail
KOMO News
Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say
Agency finds possible cause of seaplane crash that killed 10
U.S. investigators said Monday they have found a potential cause of a seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month.
Missing Seattle woman found safe
UPDATE: A woman who was reported missing on Friday by the Seattle Police Department has been found safe, according to her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Seattle police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Nakeyia Stenson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds. She was...
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
q13fox.com
Police seek additional victims of Seattle babysitter charged with taking explicit photos of child
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are looking for additional victims of a babysitter and a former lifeguard, who they say is suspected of taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care. King County prosecutors charged 23-year-old Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin with sexual exploitation of a minor, dealing and possession...
Man arrested after allegedly firing gun ‘indiscriminately’ near Longview school
Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of firing a pistol "indiscriminately" near a school in Longview, Wash., according to Longview Police Department.
