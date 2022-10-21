ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

q13fox.com

Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
SPANAWAY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Police: Harassment investigation, ‘psychotic’ string of shootings led up to MLK and Union killing — UPDATE: Charged

Court and police documents have provided new details in what led up to last week’s killing of a Central District man outside his MLK and Union business. D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. was gunned down Wednesday night outside The Postman, the mailing services shop he opened with his wife KeAnna Pickett in 2018. The father, business owner, and youth football coach was 31.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington state woman buried alive by estranged husband manages to escape shallow grave, police say

A Washington state woman who was allegedly buried alive in the woods this week by her estranged husband managed to escape to safety from the shallow grave, authorities said. A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy located a frantic woman hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Wednesday in the county’s superior court.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
ilovekent.net

Fiery, single-car collision kills Kent man Sunday

A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.
KENT, WA
KXRO.com

Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative

A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
ABERDEEN, WA
KING-5

Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail

SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing Seattle woman found safe

UPDATE: A woman who was reported missing on Friday by the Seattle Police Department has been found safe, according to her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Seattle police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Nakeyia Stenson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds. She was...
SEATTLE, WA
Oxygen

Oxygen

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

