Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!Dianna CarneyRandolph, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Chance to Protect Your Pets!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
hopkintonindependent.com
Library Corner, Oct. 26 edition
For more information on any of the following programs or other activities at the library, visit hopkintonlibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook, @hopkintonlibrary, and on Twitter, @HopkintonPLMA. Books in Bloom. The Hopkinton Garden Club presents Books in Bloom at the library from Oct. 24-29 during regular library...
hopkintonindependent.com
Invasive knotweed plants roots in Hopkinton
Ed Harrow remembers when his mother discovered vines of bittersweet creeping up the exterior walls of their barn. “My father threw a hissy fit; he was constantly tearing it down, before it tore the barn down,” he said with a chuckle. “But I had no appreciation, until recently, of how really destructive these plants are.”
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Oct. 24
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. As part of the Main Street Corridor Project this week, the eastbound detour from Grove...
hopkintonindependent.com
Senior Snippets, Oct. 26 edition
The Hopkinton Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For a more extensive listing of programs and services, including lunch program menus, as well as a newsletter, check hopkintonseniorcenter.com. Anyone with questions can call 508-497-9730. The Senior Center also has a Facebook page that provides updates on resources, programs and events.
Wilmington Apple
Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate
HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
Former Mill Street Supermarket Property for Sale for $6.25 Million
WORCESTER - The blighted former Price Chopper supermarket property at 195 Mill St. is now listed for sale for $6.25 million. The property across from John Binienda Beach at Coes Pond has long been an eyesore. The dilapidated building has been closed for over two decades. The 10+ acre property...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
fallriverreporter.com
72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead
A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River roadwork and closures scheduled for the week of October 24th
Brow St. – Near intersection of Fifth St. Fifth St. – Mid to late week, near intersection of Hartwell St. Maple St. – Heading west from June St. towards N. Main St. Maple St. – Between Colfax St. and Beverly St. Progress St – Saturday work...
capeandislands.org
A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides
A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: What does NOAA's winter forecast mean for Boston?
Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition our audience weather and gardening questions, and Dave answered them on air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
A Mass. State Trooper Surprised a Grieving Swansea Family With the Most Selfless Gift
What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Comments / 0