Polk County, NC

WSPA 7News

Plane makes emergency landing on Spartanburg roadway

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials said a plane made an emergency landing on John B. White Boulevard Sunday in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg Fire Department says four passengers were inside the small Piper airplane, all who left without any injuries. The landing took down two power lines in the process. Duke Energy reported there were 165 […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business catches fire Monday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
LINVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
POLK COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
BREVARD, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
EASLEY, SC
my40.tv

Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm

GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on South Piedmont Highway near Smith Street. Troopers said two people were traveling east in a 2002 Pontiac Firebird when it went off the left side of […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

