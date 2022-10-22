Read full article on original website
Plane makes emergency landing on Spartanburg roadway
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials said a plane made an emergency landing on John B. White Boulevard Sunday in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg Fire Department says four passengers were inside the small Piper airplane, all who left without any injuries. The landing took down two power lines in the process. Duke Energy reported there were 165 […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
Popular Burke County wedding venue destroyed in fire, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A popular venue in Burke County has been destroyed after a fire early Sunday morning. The Fire Marshal’s Office said it received a call about a fire at the Pavilion at Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery around 5:30 a.m. No one was inside the...
my40.tv
Part of tractor trailer hangs off of overpass following crash, section of highway closed
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash that resulted in part of a tractor trailer dangling off of an overpass in Western North Carolina prompted authorities to shut down one side of a major highway. Jackson County Emergency Management says crews responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer...
Alert mail carrier credited with saving elderly man’s life in North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina mail carrier is credited with possibly saving a man’s life after he noticed something out of the ordinary. According to WLOS, Joshua Smith noticed a Hendersonville man’s mail went untouched for a day, which wasn’t normal for the resident who typically picked up his mail daily.
WYFF4.com
Fire at Greenville County shopping center sends smoke billowing
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Video sent to WYFF News 4 just before 8 a.m. Monday showed smoke billowing in the White Horse Road area of Greenville County. A WYFF News 4 photographer said the fire is at the shopping center at Anderson Road and White Horse Road. This is across...
WBTV
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
my40.tv
Crews battle structure fire on property of popular Candler wedding venue
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews fought off a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night -- called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments were on scene Saturday night, Oct. 22, putting out the blaze of a two-story home on the property.
FOX Carolina
Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
my40.tv
Volunteer-driven Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for those in need in Swannanoa
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is helping struggling homeowners maintain their properties. Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for neighbors in need in the Swannanoa Valley. The volunteer-driven organization has completed projects like replacing septic and HVAC systems, as well as mending leaky roofs. Their latest project...
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
WLTX.com
South Carolina construction site cave-in traps workers, leads to major rescue effort
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two construction workers at a South Carolina high school are recovering after a cave-in that occurred amid a renovation project on Friday. District Five Schools of Spartanburg County said that, around 10 a.m., two construction workers who were part of a project at James F. Byrnes High School became trapped when a trench collapsed.
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
my40.tv
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm
GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
wccbcharlotte.com
Cat Gives Birth To Kittens In Cockpit Of Jet At Hickory Aviation Museum
HICKORY, NC — Right now, the Hickory Aviation Museum has a few unexpected guests. A feral cat that typically roams the airport at the Aviation Museum had five kittens in the cockpit of a retired T-33 Shooting Star Jet. The museum staff hopes to socialize the kittens and adopt...
1 dead in crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on South Piedmont Highway near Smith Street. Troopers said two people were traveling east in a 2002 Pontiac Firebird when it went off the left side of […]
FOX Carolina
Roads reopened after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department says North Pleasantburg Drive southbound at East North Street is now reopened. Officials say the area was shut down following a deadly crash.
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at South Carolina facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
