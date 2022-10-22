Read full article on original website
KUTV
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
KUTV
Woman dies after crash near I-15 with Lehi fire truck
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman died after a crash with a fire truck on the northern end of Utah County. The crash happened Friday just after 12:30 p.m. in Lehi near the interchange with Interstate 15 and Timpanogos Highway. Trooper Quincey Breur with the Utah Highway Patrol...
KUTV
Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A woman who went missing out of Millcreek on Oct. 19, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found deceased in Wyoming, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, was seen driving a red Mazda CX5 in multiple cities in southern Weber...
KUTV
Road closed after fatal crash on State Street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a vehicle collision in Salt Lake City. It was not initially confirmed whether the crash involved another vehicle or a pedestrian. Police responded to the scene at 1000 South State Street and said they "expect a road closure for...
KUTV
UHP responds to dozens of crashes, slide-offs during first snowstorm of season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol responded to more than 100 crashes statewide on Saturday. Around 40 of the crashes happened within a four-to-five-hour timeframe when a cold front moved through northern Utah, bringing rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains. Joann...
KUTV
Teens rescued after becoming stranded in snowstorm on Mt. Olympus
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Three 19 year olds were rescued from Mt. Olympus after officials said they became stranded in cold weather conditions. Unified Police were informed of the hikers at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. They said the teens only had rain jackets. Related weather stories from 2News.
KUTV
Two remain in custody after armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two suspects remain in custody after a hearing in federal court for an armed robbery of a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The alleged robbery happened on Aug. 19 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a church at 1250 West and 1400 South. Police said two people with handguns robbed the carrier as he was parked in a lot to eat lunch.
KUTV
Orem city councilman’s daughter sends inaccurate press release; online debate gets uglier
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In response to fervor over “the press release,” Michelle Lee Steele, the daughter of Orem city council member Terry Peterson, and the person who sent an inaccurate press release to various media outlets, said she did not misrepresent herself to reporters. Steele, who...
KUTV
Great special offer from Belle Medical
KUTV — Belle Medical has expanded its Draper location in order to better serve the needs of its customers in Utah. They will be celebrating this expansion on November 3 with discounts, giveaways, and more!. Belle Medical is also celebrating its 6th birthday. The company is offering 60% off...
KUTV
Utah advocate urges improvement for system that helps domestic violence victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah domestic violence advocate said the system to help victims needs an upgrade. Deondra Brown and her siblings, all part of piano sensation group called 5 Browns, revealed childhood abuse at the hands of their father in 2011. “I have wonderful days, and...
KUTV
Talkin' Utes: Solomon Enis and Cole Bishop
(KUTV) - On episode #3 of Talkin' Utes DJ&PK are Talkin' about the Utes Thursday night showdown at Washington State with wide receiver Solomon Enis and safety Cole Bishop. Why did they leave Arizona and Georgia to play for Utah? What do they do away from the game? Watch Solomon and Cole here and watch Talkin' Utes next Sunday at 11pm.
KUTV
Celebrate Halloween mermaids, pirates & more!
KUTV — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is going all out for Halloween this year!. Halloween on the High Seas is a fun, family-friendly activity everyone will love. You can meet mermaids, Swashbuckle with pirates, smash pumpkins, dance at Club Kelp and so much more!. Elora spoke with Zoe...
KUTV
Liberty scores final 38 points in 41-14 win over BYU
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Dae Dae Hunter ran for 213 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Shedro Louis added two rushing TDs and Liberty scored the final 38 points as the Flames beat BYU 41-14 Saturday night. Johnathan Bennett completed 22 of 29 passes for 247 yards and...
KUTV
Who are the undecided voters in Utah's Senate race?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Ballots were mailed out this week across Utah, and people statewide are voting in a tight race for U.S. Senate between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin. The latest Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed Lee ahead of McMullin by...
KUTV
Legendary Disney singer to join Tabernacle Choir as guest in annual Christmas concerts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An award-winning actress known for singing as two Disney princesses was announced as a featured guest at the Tabernacle Choir's annual Christmas concert. Lea Salonga, who provided the singing voices for Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin" and Fa Mulan from "Mulan," will perform alongside the...
