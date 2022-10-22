ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
KUTV

Woman dies after crash near I-15 with Lehi fire truck

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman died after a crash with a fire truck on the northern end of Utah County. The crash happened Friday just after 12:30 p.m. in Lehi near the interchange with Interstate 15 and Timpanogos Highway. Trooper Quincey Breur with the Utah Highway Patrol...
LEHI, UT
KUTV

Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A woman who went missing out of Millcreek on Oct. 19, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found deceased in Wyoming, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, was seen driving a red Mazda CX5 in multiple cities in southern Weber...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

Teens rescued after becoming stranded in snowstorm on Mt. Olympus

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Three 19 year olds were rescued from Mt. Olympus after officials said they became stranded in cold weather conditions. Unified Police were informed of the hikers at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. They said the teens only had rain jackets. Related weather stories from 2News.
HOLLADAY, UT
KUTV

Two remain in custody after armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two suspects remain in custody after a hearing in federal court for an armed robbery of a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The alleged robbery happened on Aug. 19 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a church at 1250 West and 1400 South. Police said two people with handguns robbed the carrier as he was parked in a lot to eat lunch.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Great special offer from Belle Medical

KUTV — Belle Medical has expanded its Draper location in order to better serve the needs of its customers in Utah. They will be celebrating this expansion on November 3 with discounts, giveaways, and more!. Belle Medical is also celebrating its 6th birthday. The company is offering 60% off...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Talkin' Utes: Solomon Enis and Cole Bishop

(KUTV) - On episode #3 of Talkin' Utes DJ&PK are Talkin' about the Utes Thursday night showdown at Washington State with wide receiver Solomon Enis and safety Cole Bishop. Why did they leave Arizona and Georgia to play for Utah? What do they do away from the game? Watch Solomon and Cole here and watch Talkin' Utes next Sunday at 11pm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Celebrate Halloween mermaids, pirates & more!

KUTV — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is going all out for Halloween this year!. Halloween on the High Seas is a fun, family-friendly activity everyone will love. You can meet mermaids, Swashbuckle with pirates, smash pumpkins, dance at Club Kelp and so much more!. Elora spoke with Zoe...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Liberty scores final 38 points in 41-14 win over BYU

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Dae Dae Hunter ran for 213 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Shedro Louis added two rushing TDs and Liberty scored the final 38 points as the Flames beat BYU 41-14 Saturday night. Johnathan Bennett completed 22 of 29 passes for 247 yards and...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Who are the undecided voters in Utah's Senate race?

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Ballots were mailed out this week across Utah, and people statewide are voting in a tight race for U.S. Senate between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin. The latest Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed Lee ahead of McMullin by...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy