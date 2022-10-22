Read full article on original website
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
depauliaonline.com
A haunted guide to the second city
It really shouldn’t surprise anyone that Chicago has a plethora of haunted locations. Considering the history of this great city, there are plenty of tragedies and people that can lead to haunted connections such as catastrophes like the Chicago fire and the Eastland disaster. Then, there are the city icons like Al Capone and H.H. Holmes. There are three specific haunted locations that are particularly accessible to DePaul students. If you’re looking for a good spooky ambience, check out these paranormal spots.
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago kicks off Halloweek with free costumes for hundreds of children
CHICAGO - Chicago's Halloweek kicked off with a costume giveaway in Washington Park on Saturday. Many of the children wore their costumes to participate in the "Upside Down Parade" that followed, walking a path lined with dangers, jugglers and music, including a performance of "Thriller." On October 29, there will...
Tacombi Making Chicago Debut in Summer 2023
The company hopes to reach 75 units across the U.S. in the next five years
Chicago resort builds 85-foot-wide spider out of 8,500 balloons
Great Wolf Lodge Illinois is celebrating this Halloween with a big blow out. A gigantic spider adorns the resorts Grand Lobby. It took this team 110 hours to make. Video by Christopher Andrew, Stoptime Live.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One
The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
In ‘King Of Kings,’ The History Of The Illinois State Lottery Is Traced Back To The Black Men Who Created ‘Policy’
ENGLEWOOD — Harriet Marin Jones had no idea her grandfather was a Chicago history maker. Growing up in Europe, Jones’ mother rarely spoke of her grandfather. She knew he was African American and an “amazing man,” she said. The stories ended there. A 17, Jones moved...
idesignarch.com
North Shore Victorian Era Historic Home with Modern Updates
This gorgeous house in Highland Park, Illinois is a historical Victorian charmer circa 1892 with traditional Queen Anne style architecture. The classic retreat features a wrap-around porch with views of the lake. Originally designed by architect William Boyington, the magnificent North Shore estate blends history with modern comfort. The 11,210-square-foot...
earnthenecklace.com
Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Hindman Celebrates its 40th Anniversary
Hindman founder Leslie Hindman and guests watch a video in her honor. “It was a delight to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary with Leslie and honor her, but to also gather the team and friends to reflect on memories and how far we’ve come. An exceptional way to kick off the next decade.”—Jay Krehbiel, Co-Chairman and CEO of Hindman.
Casket Races turns Forest Park into a ghost town
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Forest Park hosted its 10th annual Casket Races Saturday afternoon. Organizers describe it as a fun, annual tradition for the village that was once known as the “Village of Cemeteries.”. Laurie Kokenes, the executive director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce, says the...
wgnradio.com
Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area
She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
10 of the wildest things in Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion that's been on the market for a decade
Michael Jordan's former home is filled with quirky accents like a personalized basketball court and doors from Chicago's original Playboy mansion.
Church closed years ago, but Humboldt Park pastor still holds court for neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An associate pastor hasn't abandoned his post - even after his church closed its doors years ago in Humboldt Park.And as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a visit with the Rev. Edwin Barber is the brightest part of many people's day.If anyone has carved out a corner in life, it's Barber. His corner just happens to be at Spaulding and Pierce avenues. "People are hurting, and sometimes people just need an encouraging word," said Barber, associate pastor of Salvation and Deliverance Ministries International.A tired office chair outside a shuttered church is the preferred pulpit for the...
thelansingjournal.com
Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths
LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
ABC7's Tanja Babich hosts the 15th annual Saving Tiny Hearts Society Gala
The non-profit focuses on raising money for research on congenital heart defects, which organizers say is the number one birth defect in the world.
Woman hears a noise, finds dead man outside her house in Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a woman heard a noise on Saturday night and found a dead man outside her house. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on North Leclaire near West Ferdinand in the Austin neighborhood. The man, who was estimated to be about 20 to 25-years-old, had been...
fox32chicago.com
Forest Park celebrates fall season with annual Casket Race
Forest park has different way of celebrating fall and this spooky time of year. The city puts on Casket Races to highlight their abnormal amount of cemeteries. There's 50:1 dead to living people in Forest Park.
3 CPS students get their prize-winning 'Chi-Rizo Burrito' listed on menu at Gold Coast restaurant
CHICAGO - In the kitchen of a swanky Gold Coast restaurant, three Chicago teenagers showed the head chefs how to make their prize-winning dish Friday morning. "We’re nervous and excited," said Kristine Pintor, one of the girls busy cooking. The trio won a summer culinary competition with their 'Chi-Rizo...
This Abandoned Lake Michigan Bathhouse Looks Positively Post-Apocalyptic
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing. After a relaxing day of sunbathing or swimming in Lake Michigan, almost no one would find comfort in a quick change or shower in this abandoned bathhouse just steps from the shore.
