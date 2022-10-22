In a 104 minute speech, President Xi mentioned security dozens of times and pledged a stronger Chinese military. The biggest applause came when he declared that Taiwan will be part of mainland China, even if it meant taking the self-governed island by force should foreign nations interfere. Xi’s ambitions to build a socialist superpower comes at a crucial time for China, facing criticism over ties to Russia and hostile relations with the U.S.Oct. 16, 2022.

