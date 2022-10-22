Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
KELOLAND TV
Brentford woman identified as person killed in Clark County crash
WALLACE, S.D. (KELO) — A Brentford woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Tuesday. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20, near the intersection with 436th Avenue when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Kenworth Semi-tractor and trailer.
gowatertown.net
Damage estimated at $130,000 in Brookings County combine fire
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Farm implement fires are not uncommon this time of year as big equipment is out in fields bringing in the crop. Such a fire occurred Sunday afternoon northwest of Brookings when a combine caught on fire. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in a field on 207th Street...
NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 on I-94
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A multi-vehicle crash injured two people Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 94 in St Paul.The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near exit 235 on I-94 in St. Paul. According to Minnesota State Patrol, four vehicles were involved.Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
kfgo.com
Woman dead after rollover crash in northeastern North Dakota
NEKOMA, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman from Edmore, N.D. died in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 in northeastern North Dakota late Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 24-year-old woman was in a pickup traveling north six miles south of Nekoma, northeast of Devils Lake, when she entered the east ditch. The woman overcorrected the vehicle, crossed the centerline, and rolled an unknown number of times into the west ditch.
gowatertown.net
NEW: Head on crash near Wallace kills woman
WALLACE, S.D. – One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash a mile northwest of Wallace in Clark County. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20, near the intersection with 436th Avenue, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Kenworth Semi-tractor and trailer.
KETV.com
Wind-swept wildfires force evacuations across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ferocious winds turned small fires into large ones across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa Sunday, damaging homes and pushing hundreds of volunteer and professional firefighters to their limits. Farmers and law enforcement took stands along county roads and in farm fields parched by weeks of little...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Seven Arrested in Wisconsin From Ages 28-67 Massive Drug Bust
Seven people ranging in ages of 67 to 28, were arrested in Wisconsin for a massive drug bust! WeAreGreenBay. Law enforcement in Hansen, Wisconsin (Mmmbop!) executed five search warrants that led to a large sized bust. Guns, drugs, old people... What did this ragtag group of naughty folks have in...
tsln.com
Strayed or stolen: South Dakota Brand Board hiring new investigator and inspecting manager; ranchers worry some thefts weren’t being investigated
Brand Board members: Name, Location, Position Scott Vance, Faith, Board President Myron Williams, Wall, Board Vice President Lyle Spring, Union Center, Board Member David Paul, Mud Butte, Board Member Haven Stuck, Rapid City, Board Member. In 2020, there were 9 arrests and 10 convictions for cattle theft in South Dakota....
Vermillion Plain Talk
Yankton, Clay Counties See New COVID Deaths
South Dakota reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in both Clay and Yankton counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). For Yankton County, it was the 60th death overall and was posted a week after the DOH...
Respectful South Dakota Law Says NO To Picketing Funeral Service
In South Dakota and any state in the country, you would think that a funeral would be a sacred and peaceful time to pay tribute to someone you know or who was close to you. This person may have been a relative, coworker, neighbor, or friend. Even if you haven't...
1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
South Dakota’s Favorite Car Color Probably Won’t Surprise You
Cars, they come in all sizes, shapes, price ranges, comfort levels, and colors. Some have high safety and reliability scores, others not so much. When it comes to cars, the folks at Insurify say the most popular vehicle in the country right now is the Honda Accord. Here in South Dakota, we tend to gravitate towards pickup trucks the most often, according to the gang at iSeeCars.com. They claim South Dakota's go-to-new vehicle at the moment is the GMC Sierra Pickup. (If you can find one that is.)
Suspected 'ringleader' of catalytic converter thefts in Utah arrested
A man who authorities say spearheaded the thefts of numerous catalytic converters from cars in Utah has been arrested.
chattanoogacw.com
Photo gallery: South Dakota duck, duck, pheasant
EUREKA, S.D. — If you have visited NewsChannel9.com/Outdoors very much at all in recent years, there is an excellent chance you have read some of my previous writings about annual treks to the great state of South Dakota. With a statewide population of only 879,000 people spread across 49 million acres, there is plenty of South Dakota land for wildlife to roam, including nearly 5 million acres available for public access. It is the pheasant hunting capitol of the world, but a well-kept secret is the waterfowl hunting. That is what has drawn me there almost every year since 2010.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in South Dakota?
I admit I've done it before, I'll be it, I was in my youth when I did, and very intoxicated at the time. Looking back at the situation, I guess it was better than the alternative, which would have been driving under the influence. So in hindsight, I'm glad I...
Comments / 0