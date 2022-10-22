Amid numerous supply chain shortages, FoMoCo has canceled orders for a number of models in recent months and pushed them to the 2023 model year, as it simply doesn’t have the parts it needs to fulfill all of those orders. Most recently, this includes the Ford Transit Connect van, the Ford Escape crossover, and the Ford Maverick compact pickup. Now, it seems as if the 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is on that list as well, according to KSNT News in Topeka, Kansas.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO