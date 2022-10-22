Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home
A missing family was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their Fremont home, police confirmed.
Missing Fremont family found in Wisconsin
A family missing from Fremont has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Department said.
WLNS
ANTI-PROP 3 AD CONTROVERSY
A family missing from Fremont has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Chief said. (Oct. 23, 2022) MSU hockey scores eight goals in win over Long Island; …. MSU hockey scores eight goals in win over Long Island; Jagger Joshua scored first hat trick as Spartan. Breast Cancer walk.
Whitmer stops in W MI on campaign trail
With 16 days left until the general election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Wyoming on Sunday for her 'Getting Things Done' road trip tour.
This Democrat Wants to Save Michigan From Extremist Chaos
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In between bounding strides up and down the front steps of the Creston neighborhood’s Folk National style homes, Democratic Michigan state Rep. David LaGrand recalled the time he almost won an aquathon before he interrupted himself to promise a voter he’ll finally leave them alone.“I promise this is the last time I’ll be at your door,” the state senate candidate told one of more than a dozen voters he met face-to-face at their homes on a nippy Saturday in October, before urging them to remind their social circle to get out and vote.After all, he said,...
Michigan Man Gets 30 Months For Selling Over $40K Worth Of Fake Sports Cards, Packs
A Michigan man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after selling $43,354.94 of antique baseball card packs that he represented as original and unopened. The packs were opened, had the valuable cards removed, and were resealed to look like new, unopened packs. Bryan
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
Is My First Michigan Winter Going To Kill Me?
If I'm to believe everything I'm told about winters in Michigan, then I'm in for one heck of a ride, and according to one of my friends in Texas... "You may not survive." Where I lived before, IF we got more than a couple of inches of snow, chances are, it was gone within a day or two, because it was 70-80 degrees by the next day. From the day I told people I was moving to Michigan, I have been told some absolute horror stories about what I'm going to experience, so here are the expectations I've come to believe will be my new Winter Hell.
speedonthewater.com
New Star Wars-Themed Skater 368 Is Out Of This World
Unless you’re a diehard Skater Powerboats fan in desperate need of another hobby, it may surprise you to learn the Douglas, Mich., company has its fifth Skater 368 model catamaran powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines in production. Three have been delivered, including one to Arkansas-based Skater-man Sam Jirik, one to Matt Rice of Pennsylvania and Southwest Florida, and another to offshore racing team owners Tyler and Lindsey Miller of Kansas, who own a Super Cat-class Skater 388 cat and have a 43-footer in production for the 2023 Class 1 season.
Two injured after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
BELMONT, MI – Two people were seriously injured early Saturday, Oct. 22 in a single-car crash north of Grand Rapids, police said. The crash occurred around 2:28 a.m. on U.S. 131 near Post Drive. Michigan State Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in...
Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 call
No one has seen nor heard from Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano since Sunday, police said Thursday.
natureworldnews.com
Michigan River Contaminated with 2000 Gallons of Liquid Waste from Packaging Plant
Kalamazoo, the Michigan river, took in 2000 gallons of leaked liquid waste that came from the nearby packaging plant. According to city officials, the recent liquid waste spill in the Kalamazoo River was caused by the Graphic Packaging International plant. Around 6:30 AM, city officials were informed of the spill....
Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
WWMTCw
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
No need for a new landfill: Findings support Kent County’s future plans
Currently, Kent County collects approximately 1 million tons of waste each year, and roughly 90% of it goes into a landfill.
‘It’s one thing after another’ as paper mill waste spills into Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI — It seems like there’s always something foul coming out of the Graphic Packaging International paper mill in Kalamazoo these days. That was Ryan Baker’s reaction when he learned that Graphic Packaging spilled industrial wastewater into the Kalamazoo River this week, sparking a no-contact order along a nearly six mile stretch of the river north of Kalamazoo.
‘There really could be an unhinged psychopath’: GRPD warns unhoused community
Family, friends and loved ones gathered at the former Saint James Church Friday evening to say their goodbyes to Santino Ysasi.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
1,500 to 2,000 gallons of waste spilled in Kzoo River
A spill in the Kalamazoo River on Thursday came from the Graphic Packaging International plant, city officials say.
Comments / 0