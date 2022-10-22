Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Clayton set to join Williamstown, Delsea as a Tri-Co champ
Saturday was the cutoff date for the state tournament, with official pairings scheduled to be released on Monday. Playoff action will commence with first-round games on Wednesday. But before turning all attention to soccer’s second season, what’s the status of the conference title races as the end of the regular...
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
Boys Soccer: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final preview — Hammonton vs. St. Augustine
5-St. Augustine (10-5-2) vs. 3-Hammonton (11-5-3), 3:30. As the No. 5 seed, St. Augustine has been on the road for the entire tournament but has still managed to rattle off two wins against Ocean City and Egg Harbor to secure a spot in the tournament final. Hammonton. Hammonton took down...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Young Set To Collide With Zaragoza in Atlantic City
After a successful promotional debut aboard the Battleship New Jersey, R&B Promotions will make it's Atlantic City debut as favorite son Anthony "Juice" Young takes on Jose Zaragoza in an eight-round welterweight on Saturday, October 29th at The Showboat Hotel. Young of Atlantic City has a record of 23-2 with...
Football: Pleasantville wins divisional title, beats Middle Township
Pleasantville shut out Middle Township, 21-0, in Pleasantville. With the win, the Greyhounds won the outright Patriot Division title of the WJFL with a 4-0 mark. Pleasantville is 5-2 overall. The team led just 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters. Had Pleasantville lost, if Glassboro beat Buena, the...
Jennings, Pennsauken run past Vineland, clinch undefeated regular season
Pennsauken High School junior RB Elijah Jennings is listed at 5-foot-9, 170-pounds. But he runs the ball like he is 6-foot, 220 pounds. Running angry, initiating contact with his shoulder and throwing would be-tacklers aside, Jennings took over in the second half against Vineland, propelling the Indians to a 32-14 win that clinched an undefeated regular season.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Despite recent slump, Salem delivers important message with win over Woodbury
October has not been kind to the Salem football team. The defending South/Central Group 1 regional champions suffered consecutive losses to Woodstown, Paulsboro and West Deptford. An offense that scored 99 points in three wins top open the year was held to just 22. Bonds between players became fragile as arguments ensued, leading to a lack of continuity on the field.
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail | Opinion
Sometimes in local government, there are problems to be solved, with no good options. At other times, there are potentially good options, but they all come with an expensive price tag. Such is the challenge of what to do about the Cumberland County Jail and county corrections services. Unlike clean water, recreation and snow removal, corrections is one of those services that officials wish they didn’t have to provide.
Deptford edges Overbrook to earn first division title in almost two decades (PHOTOS)
CJ Carter scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Deptford in a 21-13 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. The win gave Deptford (4-4) a share of the WJFL-Colonial division title. The Spartans had not won a division title since 2004. The victory also gives the team some hope for a post-season berth, as the team entered the game in 19th place in the South 3 group. The top 16 teams in each public group will qualify for the postseason.
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
One of the oldest log cabins in the U.S. is up for sale — again — in N.J.
It’s a case of history repeating itself, this time at a much marked-down price. Billed as “the oldest log cabin in the Western Hemisphere still standing in its original position,” the circa 1638 Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, Gloucester County, is for sale again. The asking price:...
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Watch The Phillies Game On the North Wildwood Beach This Weekend
One of the best fall days on the beach is coming up this weekend in North Wildwood. For the past eleven years, everyone has looked forward to the annual fall beach bonfire hosted by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees and the Anglesea Irish Society. The event always has a great turnout. Attendees can expect delicious food and drink as well as some awesome live music to complement the night.
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor & Team Are Keeping Dizzying Pace
New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina knew exactly what he was doing when he fought hard for Will Reynolds to become Atlantic County Prosecutor. To his credit, Governor Murphy demonstrated how fair he can be by changing his prior plans to nominate Kimberly Holmes, and, instead going along with Polistina’s recommendation.
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Police Chief Talks School Safety
The Ocean City district has a total of about 1,200 students at the high school, intermediate school and primary school. All of the schools are different based on the varied ages of the students, but they all have one thing in common: a major school safety strategy and a comprehensive plan if something were to happen.
phillyvoice.com
Atlantic City Expressway to be widened to 3 lanes through planned construction project
Traffic could soon be slightly alleviated for drivers heading to the Jersey Shore, thanks to a construction project that would create more lanes on the Atlantic City Expressway. Plans are in the works to widen a 13-mile stretch of the expressway, from mile marker 31 westbound to the end of...
