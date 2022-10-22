ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Scene

Anthony Young Set To Collide With Zaragoza in Atlantic City

After a successful promotional debut aboard the Battleship New Jersey, R&B Promotions will make it's Atlantic City debut as favorite son Anthony "Juice" Young takes on Jose Zaragoza in an eight-round welterweight on Saturday, October 29th at The Showboat Hotel. Young of Atlantic City has a record of 23-2 with...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Despite recent slump, Salem delivers important message with win over Woodbury

October has not been kind to the Salem football team. The defending South/Central Group 1 regional champions suffered consecutive losses to Woodstown, Paulsboro and West Deptford. An offense that scored 99 points in three wins top open the year was held to just 22. Bonds between players became fragile as arguments ensued, leading to a lack of continuity on the field.
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail | Opinion

Sometimes in local government, there are problems to be solved, with no good options. At other times, there are potentially good options, but they all come with an expensive price tag. Such is the challenge of what to do about the Cumberland County Jail and county corrections services. Unlike clean water, recreation and snow removal, corrections is one of those services that officials wish they didn’t have to provide.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Deptford edges Overbrook to earn first division title in almost two decades (PHOTOS)

CJ Carter scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Deptford in a 21-13 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. The win gave Deptford (4-4) a share of the WJFL-Colonial division title. The Spartans had not won a division title since 2004. The victory also gives the team some hope for a post-season berth, as the team entered the game in 19th place in the South 3 group. The top 16 teams in each public group will qualify for the postseason.
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities

Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Watch The Phillies Game On the North Wildwood Beach This Weekend

One of the best fall days on the beach is coming up this weekend in North Wildwood. For the past eleven years, everyone has looked forward to the annual fall beach bonfire hosted by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees and the Anglesea Irish Society. The event always has a great turnout. Attendees can expect delicious food and drink as well as some awesome live music to complement the night.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Police Chief Talks School Safety

The Ocean City district has a total of about 1,200 students at the high school, intermediate school and primary school. All of the schools are different based on the varied ages of the students, but they all have one thing in common: a major school safety strategy and a comprehensive plan if something were to happen.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
