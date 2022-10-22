ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Employee of Lawrence Chipotle says management has attempted to thwart plans to unionize

A Lawrence Chipotle employee plans to file an unfair labor practice claim against the restaurant chain after managers allegedly engaged in union-busting activities at the downtown location. Quinlan Muller, 21, said she had created a petition in response to worsening working conditions, including understaffing and inadequate training, at the Massachusetts...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Formal charges filed in Osage County aggravated incest case

A court appearance has been scheduled in the case of an Osage County man accused of aggravated sexual abuse. Lonnie Reavis, age 58 of Osage City, has been charged with three counts of aggravated incest. Details are sparse and KVOE News is not divulging certain details due to the nature of the case.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
kansascitymag.com

The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space

Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gardnernews.com

GEHS CC team earns medals at Ray-Pec, Mill Valley

It has been a busy five days for GEHS XC. On Saturday Oct. 1, all three teams traveled to the KCXC Classic at the Ray-Pec XC Course. 44 teams from Kansas and Missouri competed and the Blazers walked away from this meet with several medalists and outstanding team finishes. The Varsity girls finished 13th out of 27 teams lead by the trio of Senior Sarah Farrens, Junior Bella Meili, and Freshman Makayla Cox who all crossed the 5k finish line under 21:00 minutes with Sarah posting a Ray-Pec personal course record of 20:38. Incidentally last season the girls placed 25th at this meet. The Varsity boys ran one of their best races of the season so far, with a top 5 boys finish that will propelled them to a 3rd place team finish out of 30 teams. The Blazer Varsity squad lead by Junior Parker Walion who ran a 16:00 edged Regional competitor Olathe East for the first time this season, and also bumped XC powerhouse Saint Thomas Aquinas for a top 3 team finish. Both of our Varsity teams are young and a good balance of Junior/Senior leadership and solid Freshman and Sophomores to contribute.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KCTV 5

Homicide on highway in downtown KCMO Friday afternoon

Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO

