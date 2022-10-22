It has been a busy five days for GEHS XC. On Saturday Oct. 1, all three teams traveled to the KCXC Classic at the Ray-Pec XC Course. 44 teams from Kansas and Missouri competed and the Blazers walked away from this meet with several medalists and outstanding team finishes. The Varsity girls finished 13th out of 27 teams lead by the trio of Senior Sarah Farrens, Junior Bella Meili, and Freshman Makayla Cox who all crossed the 5k finish line under 21:00 minutes with Sarah posting a Ray-Pec personal course record of 20:38. Incidentally last season the girls placed 25th at this meet. The Varsity boys ran one of their best races of the season so far, with a top 5 boys finish that will propelled them to a 3rd place team finish out of 30 teams. The Blazer Varsity squad lead by Junior Parker Walion who ran a 16:00 edged Regional competitor Olathe East for the first time this season, and also bumped XC powerhouse Saint Thomas Aquinas for a top 3 team finish. Both of our Varsity teams are young and a good balance of Junior/Senior leadership and solid Freshman and Sophomores to contribute.

