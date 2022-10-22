Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County moves election worker data following software CEO’s arrest
Johnson County says it has transferred its election worker data to servers under the “exclusive control” of county government following an investigation into whether some personal information of county poll workers had been stolen or compromised. The move comes as early voting for the Nov. 8 election began...
LJWORLD
Douglas County commissioners defend keeping tense conversations about crisis center secret
Douglas County leaders say they think county staff had good reasons for keeping the tense conversations that have come to light recently about the county’s new behavioral health crisis center under wraps and that it was better for the public to be unaware of certain discussions until a plan was solidified.
Kansas City-area libraries respond to proposed material restrictions for minors
Kansas City-area libraries are commenting on a proposal from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft which would block funding for library books containing sexual content that could appeal to minors.
Advanced voting begins for 2022 midterm election in Johnson County, Kansas
Johnson County, Kansas, joins the list of counties that began advanced voting over a week before the Nov. 8 election.
lawrencekstimes.com
Employee of Lawrence Chipotle says management has attempted to thwart plans to unionize
A Lawrence Chipotle employee plans to file an unfair labor practice claim against the restaurant chain after managers allegedly engaged in union-busting activities at the downtown location. Quinlan Muller, 21, said she had created a petition in response to worsening working conditions, including understaffing and inadequate training, at the Massachusetts...
Kansas City psychotherapist publishes book about ADHD
Thomas Scott's book “When Living and Learning Hurt: Making Now Better, So Later Will be Easier” highlights his personal experience with ADHD.
KMBC.com
High demand forces JOCO Health Dept. to close Friday vaccine clinic early to walk-ins
OLATHE, Kan. — A vaccination clinic in Olathe had to close to walk-ins Friday morning due to high demand. The Johnson County Health Department said it made the decision to stop accepting more walk-ins at 9:45 a.m. when the wait time was hours long and would exceed how long the clinic was open.
KVOE
Kansas Water Office announces water warning for residents using Burlington water
Ongoing drought conditions have prompted Chase County officials to ask a lot of county residents to conserve water. It’s not the only entity asking residents to cut back on their water use. The Kansas Water Office has issued a water warning for all residents using Burlington water, including those...
WIBW
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies, due to staffing closures. Several viewers say changing hours and closed doors at some Topeka Walgreens pharmacies are causing problems for them and their doctors. Four of their eight pharmacies were closed Friday, Oct....
LJWORLD
Woman accused of killing baby at day care renews plea for freedom as she faces 2nd trial
As a woman accused of killing a baby at a Eudora day care faces a new trial, she is renewing her motion to be freed from house arrest in the 6-year-old murder case — a move that prosecutors oppose as “entirely devoid of any legitimate legal basis.”. The...
WIBW
Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
KVOE
Formal charges filed in Osage County aggravated incest case
A court appearance has been scheduled in the case of an Osage County man accused of aggravated sexual abuse. Lonnie Reavis, age 58 of Osage City, has been charged with three counts of aggravated incest. Details are sparse and KVOE News is not divulging certain details due to the nature of the case.
AOL Corp
Missouri can’t let Spire raise Kansas City gas rates again to rake in higher profits
Spire’s proposal to hike natural gas rates for higher profits once more is outrageous. (Oct. 20, KansasCity.com, “Kansas City residents speak out against Spire rate increase. What could happen to gas bills”) After increasing rates last winter, the utility wants to raise our rates again by an average of more than $120 a year.
kansascitymag.com
The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space
Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
gardnernews.com
GEHS CC team earns medals at Ray-Pec, Mill Valley
It has been a busy five days for GEHS XC. On Saturday Oct. 1, all three teams traveled to the KCXC Classic at the Ray-Pec XC Course. 44 teams from Kansas and Missouri competed and the Blazers walked away from this meet with several medalists and outstanding team finishes. The Varsity girls finished 13th out of 27 teams lead by the trio of Senior Sarah Farrens, Junior Bella Meili, and Freshman Makayla Cox who all crossed the 5k finish line under 21:00 minutes with Sarah posting a Ray-Pec personal course record of 20:38. Incidentally last season the girls placed 25th at this meet. The Varsity boys ran one of their best races of the season so far, with a top 5 boys finish that will propelled them to a 3rd place team finish out of 30 teams. The Blazer Varsity squad lead by Junior Parker Walion who ran a 16:00 edged Regional competitor Olathe East for the first time this season, and also bumped XC powerhouse Saint Thomas Aquinas for a top 3 team finish. Both of our Varsity teams are young and a good balance of Junior/Senior leadership and solid Freshman and Sophomores to contribute.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
jimmycsays.com
If the “chief” ran the department, fire fighter Dominic Biscari would not have been behind the wheel when he killed three people last December
It would be nice to think that Donna Lake, chief of the Kansas City Fire Department since 2019, actually ran the department, wouldn’t it?. You know, like generals being in charge of armies and c.e.o.s running companies, you’d think the top person at the fire department would actually be in charge.
KCTV 5
Homicide on highway in downtown KCMO Friday afternoon
Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and...
Lansing Correctional Facility investigating after inmate walked away
The Lansing Correctional Facility is investigating after a minimum-custody inmate was placed on escape status Sunday.
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places
Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Comments / 0