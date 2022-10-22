Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
Weekend rain brings needed relief to exhausted firefighters
Wildfires that have plagued western Washington aren’t out, but after a round of rain this weekend the end of this fire season is coming into view. George Geissler, the WA DNR’s state forester, told FOX 13 that they’d need a few inches of rain to snuff out some of the larger fires. While they didn’t get that amount of rainfall this weekend, more rain is in the forecast. And while the fires aren’t out, most fires – including the Bolt Creek fire – are expected to be fully contained in the coming weeks.
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
Video shows bison charging woman who got too close to herd at Texas state park
QUITAQUE, Texas - A woman who admittedly strayed too close to a herd of bison in Texas was injured after one of the bison "gored" her and threw her into a bush. "But you know it’s going to make a hell of a tick tock," the woman said in a text message as she reportedly waited 50 minutes for help to arrive.
A dry Sunday on the way, but rain looms Monday into next week.
Seattle - Western WA enjoyed another day of clean air! Highs ran cool on this showery Saturday. Temperatures only warmed into the low to mid 50s around Puget Sound. The good news is we saw a decent amount of rain throughout the day. We are now back to above average for our yearly rain totals. The month of October now has almost three quarters of an inch at SeaTac with more on the way!
Man walking his dog finds alligator roaming in rural Idaho
A man who was out walking his dog on a recent evening in rural Idaho stumbled upon a creature that was a long way from home. According to Idaho Fish and Game, the man was walking his dog on a road south of New Plymouth, a small town about 45 minutes northwest of Boise, around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 when he heard something rustling in the bushes. It was a 3.5-foot long alligator.
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
California looks to remain unbeaten at home vs. Washington
SEATTLE - The University of Washington Huskies are looking to earn their first road win of the season, while Cal tries to remain unbeaten at home on Saturday. The Golden Bears also are winless on the road but are 3-0 at Memorial Stadium. The key matchup here is Washington wide...
3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
Rain showers and sunbreaks Monday
Seattle - Monday will bring a mix of rain showers, clouds, and sunbreaks as a frontal system pushes through Western Washington. There will be more dry than wet times Monday, with highs in the mid 50s. Winds could be breezy at times. The best chance for rain late this morning and into the afternoon will be in the Puget Sound convergence zone areas of Snohomish and King counties. Rain showers will continue to dissipate this evening.
Protesters to rally for Iran at Washington state capitol
The Freedom Rally for Iran is set to occur on Saturday. Demonstrators are going to rally outside the state capitol in Olympia to support the people of Iran.
Expect a wet and gusty start to the day
A new frontal system will trigger overnight rain, mountain snow and gusty winds. If you commute early in the morning except it all!. This first round of rain (Monday) could bring between .20-.50" of rain accumulation for most of the area. Higher totals are expected across the Olympic Peninsula (.50-1.00"). In addition to rain across the Foothills and lowlands - mountain snow will be expected and add up for those in higher elevation. A *Winter Weather Advisory* will go into effect overnight for those in the highlighted area below.
