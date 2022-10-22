ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

Several hurt in weekend three-car crash in Williams County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-car crash on U.S. Route 6 that occurred around 9:39 p.m. Saturday in Williams County. According to troopers, Johnathan Miller of Bryan was driving eastbound at a high rate of...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car

The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
abc57.com

Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WANE-TV

Ohio Highway Patrol investigates 3-car crash

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that Johnathan Miller, from Bryan, was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATC going east on U.S. 6 when he rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Seip of Defiance. Because he was speeding, the patrol said Miller’s car continued forward and hit an oncoming 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Shanea Herman of Edgerton.
DEFIANCE, OH
fox2detroit.com

EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car

DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
DEARBORN, MI
WANE-TV

OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Oregon announces updates to construction on Navarre/Coy intersection

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to begin Wednesday and span throughout Friday. Motorists should anticipate congestion and possible delays during work hours near the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road intersection. According to the city’s Department of Public...
OREGON, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site

Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

TARTA offering fare-free rides on Election Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA, TARPS paratransit services, and Call-A-Ride services will be free all day on Tuesday, November 8, as part of the Voter Ready With TARTA campaign. TARTA customers can find which bus can get them to their polling place at tarta.com/news/voteready. Customers can also use tarta.com/routes to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MONTPELIER, OH
13abc.com

Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owners of a Toledo bar and restaurant announced Sunday that they’ve closed up shop and sold their business to new owners. Firefly, located on North Saint Clair by Fifth Third Field, billed itself as an upscale restaurant and bar, specializing in international street food and craft cocktails. Its now-former owners said Sunday the new team expects to modify the space and open in November.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station

MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
GULLIVER, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Man faints, hits head in restaurant parking lot

WYANDOTTE — A 62-year-old Trenton man passed out and hit his head the night of Oct. 15 in the parking lot of Pancho’s II Mexican Restaurant, 3860 Biddle Ave. Surveillance camera footage showed that a medical issue caused the man to pass out, and he never made it inside the restaurant to pick up his carryout order.
TRENTON, MI

