nbc24.com
Several hurt in weekend three-car crash in Williams County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-car crash on U.S. Route 6 that occurred around 9:39 p.m. Saturday in Williams County. According to troopers, Johnathan Miller of Bryan was driving eastbound at a high rate of...
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
abc57.com
Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
WANE-TV
Ohio Highway Patrol investigates 3-car crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that Johnathan Miller, from Bryan, was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATC going east on U.S. 6 when he rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Seip of Defiance. Because he was speeding, the patrol said Miller’s car continued forward and hit an oncoming 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Shanea Herman of Edgerton.
fox2detroit.com
EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
WATCH: Car pushed into path of semi in wild six-vehicle freeway crash near Ann Arbor
MSP on Friday released video of Thursday’s chain-reaction wreck, along westbound M-14 near the US-23 interchange in Ann Arbor Twp., that sent two people to the hospital.
WANE-TV
OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
13abc.com
City of Oregon announces updates to construction on Navarre/Coy intersection
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to begin Wednesday and span throughout Friday. Motorists should anticipate congestion and possible delays during work hours near the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road intersection. According to the city’s Department of Public...
wktn.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County Claims the Life of Toledo Man
FINDLAY – A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 75 northbound, north of state Route 235, in Eagle Township early this (Friday) morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:44 a.m. in the traffic backup from a vehicle fire. The preliminary investigation showed traffic was stopped on I-75 because of a...
bgindependentmedia.org
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
13abc.com
TARTA offering fare-free rides on Election Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA, TARPS paratransit services, and Call-A-Ride services will be free all day on Tuesday, November 8, as part of the Voter Ready With TARTA campaign. TARTA customers can find which bus can get them to their polling place at tarta.com/news/voteready. Customers can also use tarta.com/routes to...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Fire hazard next-door concerning residents on Palmer Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the past 30 years, Sandra White has lived in the Lagrange Neighborhood, and the home next door has been a concern. White said recently the home has become a nightmare. “My biggest fear is that that mess over there was going to burn down my...
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MIS, Faster Horses point fingers, deflect blame in lawsuit over three carbon monoxide deaths
Michigan International Speedway and concert promoter Live Nation Worldwide Inc. each are pointing fingers and deflecting blame in response to a lawsuit alleging their negligence contributed to the carbon monoxide deaths of three men camping at the 2021 Faster Horses Festival. Live Nation, which stages the massive three-day country music...
13abc.com
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owners of a Toledo bar and restaurant announced Sunday that they’ve closed up shop and sold their business to new owners. Firefly, located on North Saint Clair by Fifth Third Field, billed itself as an upscale restaurant and bar, specializing in international street food and craft cocktails. Its now-former owners said Sunday the new team expects to modify the space and open in November.
WTOL-TV
Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station
MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
Authorities using drones, mounted police in search for missing Monroe County woman who may have left home without shoes
A search is underway for Dana Dietrich, a 50-year-old Monroe County woman who went missing Thursday afternoon after leaving her Lambertville home with no shoes.
downriversundaytimes.com
Man faints, hits head in restaurant parking lot
WYANDOTTE — A 62-year-old Trenton man passed out and hit his head the night of Oct. 15 in the parking lot of Pancho’s II Mexican Restaurant, 3860 Biddle Ave. Surveillance camera footage showed that a medical issue caused the man to pass out, and he never made it inside the restaurant to pick up his carryout order.
