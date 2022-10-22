ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wvih.com

Radcliff Man Sentenced For Murder

A Radcliff man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death a woman in November 2021. Richard Allen Cook, 43, was sentenced last week in Hardin Circuit Court on charges in the death of Jessica Kelly of Pennsylvania. Kelly and Cook were acquaintances. The shooting occurred...
RADCLIFF, KY
WLKY.com

Crystal Rogers: Where the investigation stands 7 years later

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It's been more than seven years since a Bardstown mother of five vanished and to this day, it still remains a mystery. And the efforts to figure out what happened to Crystal Rogers haven't slowed down. In fact, the FBI was just back in Bardstown last...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex leaves man dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a Fern Creek apartment complex leaves a man dead. Louisville Metro Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man found guilty in Virginia Avenue murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a woman found dead in Louisville back in January 2020. The Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed on Friday that William Lee Sloss has been found guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse after 33-year-old Amanda Berry was found dead in a basement of a house on Virginia Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

FBI Ends Five Day Search Of Nelson County Farm

After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers on July 3, 2015. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the “evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.”
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in Russell neighborhood near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m., according to department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's off West Broadway and South 10th Street, just outside downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY

