Related
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom. Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.
wvih.com
Radcliff Man Sentenced For Murder
A Radcliff man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death a woman in November 2021. Richard Allen Cook, 43, was sentenced last week in Hardin Circuit Court on charges in the death of Jessica Kelly of Pennsylvania. Kelly and Cook were acquaintances. The shooting occurred...
WLKY.com
Man found guilty of shooting Louisville cab driver in neck in June 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing 30 years behind bars for shooting a Louisville cab driver more than two years ago. Rogerrick Miller was found guilty Friday on multiple charges, including first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Officials say in June 2020 that...
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers: Where the investigation stands 7 years later
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It's been more than seven years since a Bardstown mother of five vanished and to this day, it still remains a mystery. And the efforts to figure out what happened to Crystal Rogers haven't slowed down. In fact, the FBI was just back in Bardstown last...
WLKY.com
Shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a Fern Creek apartment complex leaves a man dead. Louisville Metro Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering...
wdrb.com
Family still searching for answers in Louisville man's unsolved 2012 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the past 10 years, Bryan Lewis' family has been coming to Louisville Memorial Gardens each October, and every year they pray for closure and answers. But after a decade of no answers, the family said they now need a miracle. "Truthfully it's been hell. It's...
Wave 3
Jury finds man guilty of Louisville shooting that left taxi cab driver a quadriplegic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting a taxi cab driver in Louisville back in 2020 has been found guilty on several charges. On June 11, documents said Rogerick Miller shot a taxi cab driver in the neck after an argument broke out over a cab ride payment.
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
Wave 3
Man found guilty in Virginia Avenue murder case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a woman found dead in Louisville back in January 2020. The Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed on Friday that William Lee Sloss has been found guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse after 33-year-old Amanda Berry was found dead in a basement of a house on Virginia Avenue.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Brawl breaks out in Louisville courtroom during murder hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Things got tense in a Louisville courtroom when a brawl broke out at the end of a hearing. Paul Wade is accused of killing Lamont Smith, 26, and Alexis McCrary, 24, on Sept. 10 in the Russell neighborhood. He's charged with two counts of murder and...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Douglass Hills neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital this morning after being shot in his leg in the Douglass Hills neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of La Fontenay Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Louisville Metro EMS was...
Wave 3
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denny...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man taken to hospital after shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, near the University of Louisville's Belknap campus, around 9:45 a.m.
Wave 3
Indiana father, grandmother charged with neglect after toddler found wandering outside
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana father and grandmother are facing charges of child neglect after officers found a two-year-old outside and alone Friday morning. In a release sent from the Madison Police Department, officers were called at 10:42 a.m. to respond to the area of 3rd Street and East Street on a report of a lost child.
wdrb.com
3 cows found in the Highlands, 1 cow still missing, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three of the four cows that were still missing after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park were found on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said three cows were located in the Highlands around Baxter Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A volunteer...
wvih.com
FBI Ends Five Day Search Of Nelson County Farm
After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers on July 3, 2015. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the “evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.”
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in Russell neighborhood near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky.. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m., according to department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's off West Broadway and South 10th Street, just outside downtown Louisville.
