KELOLAND TV
3 people dead in Fall River County crash
OELRICHS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are dead and one person is hurt following a crash near Oelrichs Thursday evening. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2019 Chevy Spark was travelling east on Highway 18 when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into the ditch.
News Channel Nebraska
Jury selection in Chadron's first murder trial in 13 years to be held Wednesday
Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is scheduled for next week in Dawes County District Court. 20-year old Ian Little Moon, more commonly known as Sage Little Moon, is charged with 1st-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of 72-year old John Martinez, who was in a relationship with Little Moon’s older sister.
newscenter1.tv
Roughing it in a log cabin isn’t so rough in this $1.3 million home in Hermosa
HERMOSA, S.D. – Bring the outdoors inside with this custom-built log cabin sitting on five acres in Hermosa, S.D. Located in the beautiful Box Canyon area, the home is ideally located near Custer State Park and other attractions the Black Hills has to offer. This five bedroom, three and half-bath cabin boasts exotic woods throughout, a floor to ceiling fireplace, an expansive stairway, open loft areas, amazing varied rooflines, and a full walk-out basement featuring a separate apartment.
