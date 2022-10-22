OELRICHS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities reported three young men died, and another was seriously injured in a single-car crash in southwest South Dakota. Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2019 Chevy Spark was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 Thursday morning east of Oelrichs when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest in the west ditch.

