The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Clayton set to join Williamstown, Delsea as a Tri-Co champ
Saturday was the cutoff date for the state tournament, with official pairings scheduled to be released on Monday. Playoff action will commence with first-round games on Wednesday. But before turning all attention to soccer’s second season, what’s the status of the conference title races as the end of the regular...
What if there had been a girls tennis Tournament of Champions this season?
Starting this season, there is no longer an NJSIAA Tournament of Champions. The state team tournaments ended with the Group Championships this past Thursday. Five teams were crowned winners in New Providence from Group 1, Holmdel from Group 2, Montgomery from Group 3, Marlboro from Group 4 and Pingry from the Non-Publics.
Boys Soccer: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final preview — Hammonton vs. St. Augustine
5-St. Augustine (10-5-2) vs. 3-Hammonton (11-5-3), 3:30. As the No. 5 seed, St. Augustine has been on the road for the entire tournament but has still managed to rattle off two wins against Ocean City and Egg Harbor to secure a spot in the tournament final. Hammonton. Hammonton took down...
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 24
Each squad is having a solid campaign this fall. Both programs are coming off tough losses in their respective county tournaments and are looking to get back on track in a strong Skyland matchup ahead of the state tournament.
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
Bosch, Woodbridge take down Sayreville in potential playoff clincher
Having seen several late leads disappear and other small fourth quarter deficits inflate, Woodbridge football could’ve had its playoff spot sealed long before they suited up for their regular season finale against Sayreville on Friday. The Barrons cannot change the past, so they instead rose to the occasion in...
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Rutgers beats Indiana in Nunzio Campanile’s debut; Can Scarlet Knights upset Minnesota? (PODCAST)
After defeating Indiana last Saturday, the Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3) hit the road to face Minnesota (4-3, 1-3), a program led by a number of former Greg Schiano assistants, including head coach P.J. Fleck, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Phillies: The price of victory and the price of Crisco | Editorial
The price of a 3-pound can of Crisco at a local Walmart is $8.22. In 2008, the last time that anyone around here was thinking about a postseason baseball run, people were complaining on a baking blog that Crisco had just gone up to $8.44 — but that was for a 6-pound can, twice as large. And, just since last the quarter of 2022, the manufacturer raised the price by 23%.
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
College football: Islander reportedly takes over this program after head coach gets fired
In the college football world, one man’s failure is another man’s opportunity. That’s exactly the case with former Port Richmond High School football star Pete Rossomando, who reportedly was named interim head coach of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte after Will Healy was fired this morning following a 1-7 start to the season.
N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting
A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Injury-prone reliever wants to return to Mets
That would be ideal for Tommy Hunter, who is looking to return to Queens. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to Newsday’s Tim Healy, the 36-year-old reliever is looking to get back on the mound, ideally for the New York Mets. Here’s what Hunter said, per...
Nunzio Campanile’s revamped Rutgers offense does just enough to beat Indiana: Here are changes he made
Nunzio Campanile had a little under two weeks to prepare for his debut as Rutgers’ interim offensive coordinator; not enough time to completely change the offense, but enough to tweak some of his predecessor’s philosophy. With a fully-healthy quarterback room — a luxury Sean Gleeson did not have...
2 killed in crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway
Two people were killed moments apart and two exits away Monday in apparently separate crashes on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The first crash was reported about 5:43 a.m. when an SUV traveling north went off the right side of the highway in Clifton at Exit 157.9, according to New Jersey State Police.
