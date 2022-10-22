Read full article on original website
Missing NJ man’s brother arrested by Paterson cop under scrutiny
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — The brother of a New Jersey man who disappeared eight months ago was arrested on domestic violence charges Sunday by the same officer who handcuffed the still-missing Felix de Jesus on Feb. 2, a Paterson law enforcement source confirmed. Giovanni de Jesus was arrested early Sunday after uniformed officers responded to […]
N.J. county arrests dozens of fugitives on outstanding criminal warrants
An October sweep by law enforcement officers through Essex County has resulted in the arrests of 41 suspects on outstanding warrants for crimes ranging from drug possession to sexual assault and murder, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Monday. The Essex County Sheriff’s Department started knocking on...
Man charged after gun, illegal ammo found at Secaucus hotel: police
A North Carolina man surrendered to police after a handgun and illegal ammunition were found in his hotel room, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Mark Hicks, 54, of Greenville, North Carolina, was charged with possession of prohibited weapons, specifically a large capacity magazine, and possession of prohibited weapons, specifically hollow point bullets after the surrendered at police headquarters on Oct. 19.
Gangsters, Killers Among 41 Fugitives Captured In Essex County Warrant Sweep: Prosecutor
Forty-one fugitives including 12 with gang affiliations were captured during a five-day sweep across Essex County, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 24. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, while others were wanted on a range of felonies ranging from drug possession to aggravated assault, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Feds: 'Extensive' Video Shows Gunman Robbing Trio Of NJ Phamarcies For Drugs
Three different pharmacies in Elizabeth were robbed of medications by an Irvington man with the same MO, federal authorities charged. Charles Johnson, 28, was arrested after investigators reviewed "extensive" surveillance video following the holdups in June and July, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said. Johnson took a...
Massachusetts man charged with exposing himself at Secaucus hotel
A Massachusetts man has been charged by Secaucus police with exposing himself to an employee at a Secaucus hotel, town Police Chief Dennis Miller said. The incident occurred on Oct. 17 at the Candlewood Suites on Secaucus Road. Police responded at 6:40 a.m. and were told that a man, later identified as 38-year-old Daniel Cater of Brockton, entered an area of the hotel that is restricted to employees and then exposed himself to a worker, Miller said.
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting
A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
Carjacker Shot By Paterson Detective Was Armed With Blank Pistol: NJ Attorney General
A 33-year-old motorist shot and killed by Paterson police was armed with what police later found was a blank pistol as he tried to seize other vehicles after fleeing a crash on foot, authorities said. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, FL, was identified as the man who died in the...
NJ man charged for string of armed pharmacy robberies
A 28-year-old Irvington man was charged for the armed robbery of three pharmacies in Elizabeth carried out in June and July, according to the DOJ.
Off-duty NY police officer robbed of badge, wallet in the Bronx
An off-duty upstate New York police officer was robbed of his badge and wallet while in the Bronx early Sunday, the Daily News reported.
Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street
A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
Jury convicts man of killing woman in N.J. robbery, co-defendant awaiting trial
A Trenton man was found guilty of fatally shooting a woman in a robbery more than three years ago in Burlington County. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury convicted Devon Woods of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons-related offenses for the Sept. 18, 2019 killing of Deasia Ayres, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
NYPD: 4 suspects wanted for gunpoint robbery in Eastchester
The NYPD says four suspects are wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint overnight in the Bronx.
8 in Newark, NJ, Charged For Roles in Heroin, Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Conspiracy
Federal authorities say eight people have been charged for their roles in a heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine distribution group that sold large amounts of drugs in Newark. Zacqual Lancaster, Maurice Lee, Felix Lesperance, Rodger Busby, Marcellus Allen, Jack Jean-Baptiste, Trevon Smith, and Natequah Polk, all of Newark, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.
14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed by Peers on NYC Subway Train: Cops
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after a stabbing attack on a Manhattan subway train Sunday, police said. The victim was on a train heading south from Washington Heights when she was attacked by two other teenage girls, whom it’s believed she knew, according to authorities. The injured teenager was transported to a local hospital with a puncture wound to the chest. No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday evening, according to the New York Post. A transit worker told the newspaper that the victim, whose sweater was visibly bloodied, had been “hysterical a bit.” The employee added: “I think she was more panicked than anything.” Authorities, seeking to curb a recent rise in the city’s subway violence, introduced on Saturday an overtime-shift initiative to place more officers in underground stations. Since Sept. 30, three people have died in New York transit stabbings—two on the subway and one on a city bus, according to WNBC.Read it at New York Post
NJ man could face life in prison for $80,000 robberies
A New Jersey man who played a major role in two armed bank robberies that hauled in nearly $80,000 in total, has been convicted by a federal jury and now faces decades or even life in prison. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced that the gunman, 52-year-old Jose Soto, of...
Three Separate Stabbings Reported In Trenton Yesterday
October 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Carroll, told MidJersey.news that there were three separate stabbings…
Motorcyclist died after running red light, hitting Port Authority police car, authorities say
A motorcyclist who died after running a red light and crashing into a police car in Fort Lee earlier this month was identified by investigators Monday. Fredy Rolando Queveda was driving an electric motorcycle north on Lemoine Avenue on Oct. 17 at 5:45 a.m. when he hit a Port Authority Police Department patrol car being driven by Officer Miguel Correa at the road’s intersection with Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
NJ Mother Now Faces Charges Stemming From Newborn’s 2019 Beating Death
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the beating death of one of her newborn twins three years ago, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Raeshonn Corbo, of Teaneck, now has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child,...
