Atmore Advance
Atmore First Assembly of God honors, celebrates pastors’ ministries Sunday
Atmore First Assembly of God celebrated the 51-year ministry of Pastors Don and Sara Davis Oct. 23 at its 11 a.m. service. Don and Sara began their ministry in Atmore in 1987. Prior to coming to Atmore, Don and Sara served some 13 years in Sylacauga. In addition to musical...
niceville.com
Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House coming to Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla.— Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House is coming to Pensacola. The owners of Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House, Bryce and Miranda Jarvis, along with Captain Gary Jarvis, will be opening in Pensacola at 102 South Palafox Street, Slick Lips said in an announcement. The Pensacola Slick...
thepulsepensacola.com
Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala
On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
Goodbye foreign MoonPie ban and 2-pound trinkets? Daphne looks to clean up ordinance regulating Mardi Gras throws
More than 19 years ago, the Daphne City Council wrote up new rules prohibiting “foreign-made” MoonPies from being tossed by revelers off a Mardi Gras float. Daphne city leaders, in 2003, had no idea what a foreign MoonPie was at the time. Executives at the Chattanooga Bakery – the Tennessee-based company where MoonPies are made – were left “roaring” over the false notion that international MoonPies existed, according to Press-Register archives.
niceville.com
FDLE trunk-or-treat in Pensacola Monday, food trucks, games, candy, demos
PENSACOLA, Fla. – Get an early start on trick-or-treating Monday evening at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s free trunk-or-treat event in Pensacola. The public is invited to the free trunk-or-treat celebration hosted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 24, 2022.
‘Descendant’ screening a momentous occasion for Africatown supporters
The notion that stories are powerful things was a recurring theme at a gala screening of the documentary “Descendant” on Saturday night at the Mobile Saenger Theatre. You heard it over and over from the people in the film. You heard it from some of them again afterward, as they joined director and Mobile native Margaret Brown, co-producer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and others on the Saenger stage. You heard it from Barack and Michelle Obama, in a video message that preceded the screening.
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022
Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
‘Remarkable persistence’: Mobile LGBTQ nightclub, B-Bob’s, celebrates 30th anniversary
Brand Leege will celebrate the 100th anniversary of his family’s shoe repair business this weekend by doing absolutely nothing. He wouldn’t want it any other way. “I’m going home,” said Leege, owner of the Dauphine Shoeteria. “Putting my feet up.”. But directly across the street...
A new restaurant on the horizon
Local investors paid $760,000 for an income-producing auto repair shop at 10160 Airport Blvd., in Mobile, according to Colby Herrington of Herrington Realty and Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who handled the transaction. Decades, a new restaurant and entertainment venue has leased 8,000 square feet of space at 110 Ala....
Meet members of the 12 Strong Horse Soldiers in Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 of the 12 ODA 595 Horse Soldiers are making their way to Okaloosa County for a historic event. For the first time on Oct. 22, the men who bravely went into Afghanistan after the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001, will be gathered in the same room for […]
Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Receives $103,820 From Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area Award
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity was named one of 11 area nonprofits in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to receive a grant award of $103,820 at the IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Annual Meeting on Oct. 16, 2022. IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization now 1,100 members strong,...
utv44.com
Clotilda documentary premiere draws major crowds to Mobile's Saenger Theater
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks wrapped around Downtown Mobile's Saenger Theater, eager to see the premiere of the newly released film, "Descendant." The documentary traces the history of 110 enslaved Africans who were illegally smuggled to America. Descendant Emmett Lewis Sr. says the key takeaway is not the ship...But the impact of that crime on generations of descendants living in Africatown.
WALA-TV FOX10
MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
Mobile bakery comes back stronger after COVID
In tonight's What's Working, a Mobile bakery has rebounded from Covid, better than before.
Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
Woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted
Another twist in a story we have been following all month involving cremains and a fetus found in a storage unit sold at auction. The woman who was trying to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones has been kicked out of a storage facility in Robertsdale.
Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police
An Atmore man was arrested after homeowners caught him mid-burglary on their game cameras.
Man stabbed in robbery in midtown Mobile Friday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed and robbed Friday night on Dauphin Street. It happened after 10 Friday night in midtown Mobile in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street near the Salvation Army. According to a Mobile Police spokesperson the victim was approached by an unknown man. […]
Crestview girl loses fight to Leukemia
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — 4-year-old Phinley Huisken died Wednesday night, the day before her 5th birthday. Phinley died battling a rare form of Leukemia. WKRG News 5 first introduced Phinley and her cancer-survivor father Travis in May of 2022. Doctors diagnosed Phinley with AML, Leukemia that infects 500 to 700 people every year. The Okaloosa […]
