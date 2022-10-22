ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

niceville.com

Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House coming to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla.— Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House is coming to Pensacola. The owners of Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House, Bryce and Miranda Jarvis, along with Captain Gary Jarvis, will be opening in Pensacola at 102 South Palafox Street, Slick Lips said in an announcement. The Pensacola Slick...
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Goodbye foreign MoonPie ban and 2-pound trinkets? Daphne looks to clean up ordinance regulating Mardi Gras throws

More than 19 years ago, the Daphne City Council wrote up new rules prohibiting “foreign-made” MoonPies from being tossed by revelers off a Mardi Gras float. Daphne city leaders, in 2003, had no idea what a foreign MoonPie was at the time. Executives at the Chattanooga Bakery – the Tennessee-based company where MoonPies are made – were left “roaring” over the false notion that international MoonPies existed, according to Press-Register archives.
DAPHNE, AL
niceville.com

FDLE trunk-or-treat in Pensacola Monday, food trucks, games, candy, demos

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Get an early start on trick-or-treating Monday evening at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s free trunk-or-treat event in Pensacola. The public is invited to the free trunk-or-treat celebration hosted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 24, 2022.
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

‘Descendant’ screening a momentous occasion for Africatown supporters

The notion that stories are powerful things was a recurring theme at a gala screening of the documentary “Descendant” on Saturday night at the Mobile Saenger Theatre. You heard it over and over from the people in the film. You heard it from some of them again afterward, as they joined director and Mobile native Margaret Brown, co-producer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and others on the Saenger stage. You heard it from Barack and Michelle Obama, in a video message that preceded the screening.
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022

Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
ATMORE, AL
AL.com

A new restaurant on the horizon

Local investors paid $760,000 for an income-producing auto repair shop at 10160 Airport Blvd., in Mobile, according to Colby Herrington of Herrington Realty and Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who handled the transaction. Decades, a new restaurant and entertainment venue has leased 8,000 square feet of space at 110 Ala....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Clotilda documentary premiere draws major crowds to Mobile's Saenger Theater

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks wrapped around Downtown Mobile's Saenger Theater, eager to see the premiere of the newly released film, "Descendant." The documentary traces the history of 110 enslaved Africans who were illegally smuggled to America. Descendant Emmett Lewis Sr. says the key takeaway is not the ship...But the impact of that crime on generations of descendants living in Africatown.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
WKRG News 5

Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed in robbery in midtown Mobile Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed and robbed Friday night on Dauphin Street. It happened after 10 Friday night in midtown Mobile in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street near the Salvation Army. According to a Mobile Police spokesperson the victim was approached by an unknown man. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crestview girl loses fight to Leukemia

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — 4-year-old Phinley Huisken died Wednesday night, the day before her 5th birthday. Phinley died battling a rare form of Leukemia. WKRG News 5 first introduced Phinley and her cancer-survivor father Travis in May of 2022. Doctors diagnosed Phinley with AML, Leukemia that infects 500 to 700 people every year. The Okaloosa […]
CRESTVIEW, FL

