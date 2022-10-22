Gary Raymond Klassy, age 78 passed away on Thursday, October 2022 at SSM Health in Monroe. He was born on April 26, 1944 at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe the son of Raymond and Anna (Farr) Klassy. Gary graduated from New Glarus High School in 1962. Following high school, he farmed until entering the United States Air Force, serving from 1964 to 1968. After returning from the Air Force Gary worked at Verona Lumber, Klassy Milling, and Carnes in Verona, retiring in 2010. On November 16, 1974 he was united in marriage to Diane Hustad at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Gary was a member of the Stuessy-Kuenzi American Legion Post #141, charter member of the WI Vietnam Vets Chapter III, and VFW Post #10549. In April of 2022 Gary traveled to Washington, DC as part of the Badger Honor Flight.

NEW GLARUS, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO