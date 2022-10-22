Read full article on original website
Gary Raymond Klassy
Gary Raymond Klassy, age 78 passed away on Thursday, October 2022 at SSM Health in Monroe. He was born on April 26, 1944 at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe the son of Raymond and Anna (Farr) Klassy. Gary graduated from New Glarus High School in 1962. Following high school, he farmed until entering the United States Air Force, serving from 1964 to 1968. After returning from the Air Force Gary worked at Verona Lumber, Klassy Milling, and Carnes in Verona, retiring in 2010. On November 16, 1974 he was united in marriage to Diane Hustad at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Gary was a member of the Stuessy-Kuenzi American Legion Post #141, charter member of the WI Vietnam Vets Chapter III, and VFW Post #10549. In April of 2022 Gary traveled to Washington, DC as part of the Badger Honor Flight.
Eunice B. Kuntz
MIDDLETON – Eunice E. Kuntz, a resident of Coleman, Marinette, Madison, Birchwood and Middleton, Wis., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Heritage Assisted Living Community in Middleton. Eunice was born on March 21, 1929, to the late Leo and Edna (Hidde) Buege in Grover Township near her family farm in Coleman Township, Wis.
Barbara J. Walser
Barbara J. Walser, age 71, died on October 9, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born on July 28, 1951, in Madison, WI to parents Josephine E. (Hatcher) and Clarence H. Walser. Barbara completed high school at James Madison Memorial and further studied at...
Arthur “Art” Doyle Baryenbruch
Arthur “Art” Doyle Baryenbruch, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21. He spent his final days with his family in the loving and caring community of Greenway Manor. From the moment Art was born on January 26, 1934, he approached life enthusiastically with joy, passion, and...
Dr. Richard Rohowetz
Dr. Richard Rohowetz, age 77 of Dodgeville passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 of natural causes. Richard was born on July 16, 1945 to Robert and Twila Rohowetz. He graduated from Queen of Apostles High School. Post high school education included: Holy Name Seminary, St Cloud State University, UW Platteville and Marquette Dental School where he met and later married Carla Szarafinski on December 26, 1970. Carla passed away on November 18, 2010.
Peter A. Steinmann, Sr.
Peter A. Steinmann, Sr., age 88, of Monroe, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at SSM Hospice Home, Monroe. Pete was born on June 9, 1934 in Argyle, the son of Ernest and Elise (Dubach) Steinmann. He attended Monroe High School and was united in marriage to Roxana Young on August 24, 1955 at St. Victor Catholic Church, Monroe. Pete farmed for several years in the Monroe area and worked as an operating engineer for McGuire Construction for 22 years before retiring in 1999.
Margaret B. Hansen
Madison – Margaret B. Hansen, age 99, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Agrace Hospice. She was born on March 15, 1923, in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin to parents Chris and Anita (Kassabaum) Homburg. Margaret married John Hansen on January 24, 1948, at their pastor’s house. She was a...
James R. “Butch” Morrill
James R. “Butch” Morrill, 79, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. Butch was born on August 20, 1943 in Kenosha, son of the late Russell and Margaret (Siverly) Morrill. Butch loved trains, his collection of LP vinyl records and riding his bike around the neighborhood....
Alice (Binger) Simon
MADISON – Alice Valeria Simon, age 88, died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was born on Sept. 24, 1934, to Albert and Alma (Schmale) Binger and grew up in Middleton. She married Stanley Simon in 1952, and they settled in Madison to raise their family. She was a stay-at-home mom who devoted herself to her children and grandchildren.
Orville D. Ehster
MADISON – Orville Dean Ehster, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022, while living at Our House Assisted Living in Cambridge. He was born in West Allis, WI on May 4, 1928, to William and Elsie (Schultz) Ehster. After high school, he earned a mason apprenticeship and...
Cynthia Ann Phillips
RIO – Cynthia Ann Phillips, age 69, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born in Springfield, Ill., on Sept. 3, 1953. Cindy was a kind and generous person who loved animals and nature. She will be sadly missed by close friends and family.
Philip Dean Overton
MADISON – Philip D. “Phil” Overton passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, after a long battle with congestive heart failure and recent diagnosis of a rare cancer. He was cared for at home by his devoted wife, Carol, children and grandchildren. Phil was the oldest child...
James Joseph Bires
James J. Bires, 64, lost a 3 year battle with melanoma, on October 16, 2022, in Jacksonville, FL. His courage, positive attitude, and deep faith were a great help to him during this difficult time. Jim was born to Joe & Nancy Bires on March 5, 1958 in Madison. He...
James “Jim” W. Craney
James William Craney, age 79, was born to William and Ella (Wilson) Craney on January 13, 1943. He married Sharon A. Royston on August 19, 1967 and their son Douglas joined them in 1969. Jim passed away at home on October 21, 2022 with Sharon and Doug at his side.
Patricia Y. “Pat” Allen
FITCHBURG – Patricia Y. “Pat” Allen, age 90, of Fitchburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at DeForest Place. She was born on Oct. 20, 1931, in Kenmore, N.Y., the daughter of John Hubbard and Mabel (Nesbitt) Young. Pat graduated from Kenmore High School in New...
Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell
MIDDLETON – Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Madison, Wis. She was born on July 26, 1923, in Manitowoc, Wis., the daughter of Alfred and Amanda Zoerb. She grew up in Two Rivers, Wis., lived most of her life in Mount Lebanon, Penn., and most recently resided in Verona, Wis. She was married to John Burt Murrell from 1950 until his death in 1981. She was an avid reader with a preference for non-fiction and loved the theater, concerts, gardening and sports.
Sandra “Sandy” O’Neil
Sandra “Sandy” O’Neil, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare surrounded by her siblings. She was born Christmas Eve, 1944 in Elroy Wisconsin to the late Josephine (Scott) Dyrud and Llewellyn O’Neil. Sandy is survived by many loving siblings,...
Jerry Dean Shipman
Jerry Shipman, age 81, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born October 29, 1940, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Rose Maxine (Hannah) and Samuel Kelly Shipman. Jerry graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1958 and Drake University in 1962. Jerry was an astonishing high school athlete in football, basketball, and track. He was awarded first team All-State football, won first place in pole vault at Drake Relays High School Division, and first place Iowa High School as a senior. At Drake University, Jerry played football, basketball, and track for his first two years and ended his last two years with track only. He held the pole vault record there until the mid-80’s.
WATCH: ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ underway at Overture
MADISON, Wis. — Jessie Davidson, who plays Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” joins Live at Four to talk about the performance underway at the Overture Center. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.
Madison’s The Mascot Theory unleashes its rock side with new music
There’s nothing hypothetical about the desire to rock out. Next month, Madison-based The Mascot Theory will release Big Blue EP, a six-song sample of a new full-length album (Every Sign of Life) coming out sometime next year. For the Americana-leaning band, embracing rock and roll on these new tunes is wholly intentional.
