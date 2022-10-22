ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap

Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
Deptford edges Overbrook to earn first division title in almost two decades (PHOTOS)

CJ Carter scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Deptford in a 21-13 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. The win gave Deptford (4-4) a share of the WJFL-Colonial division title. The Spartans had not won a division title since 2004. The victory also gives the team some hope for a post-season berth, as the team entered the game in 19th place in the South 3 group. The top 16 teams in each public group will qualify for the postseason.
Despite recent slump, Salem delivers important message with win over Woodbury

October has not been kind to the Salem football team. The defending South/Central Group 1 regional champions suffered consecutive losses to Woodstown, Paulsboro and West Deptford. An offense that scored 99 points in three wins top open the year was held to just 22. Bonds between players became fragile as arguments ensued, leading to a lack of continuity on the field.
Camden HS’s Billy Richmond Earns Offer from Saint Louis Hoops

Class of 2024 Camden High School (N.J.) guard Billy Richmond has received an offer from Division I Saint Louis Men’s basketball program, yesterday he Tweeted. Additionally, the 6-foot-6 Memphis, Tenn., native holds offers from Seton Hall, Louisville, Memphis and Mississippi State. Saint Louis put up a 23-12 record and...
Audubon, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Paulsboro High School football team will have a game with Audubon High School on October 22, 2022, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss

We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
Phillies: The price of victory and the price of Crisco | Editorial

The price of a 3-pound can of Crisco at a local Walmart is $8.22. In 2008, the last time that anyone around here was thinking about a postseason baseball run, people were complaining on a baking blog that Crisco had just gone up to $8.44 — but that was for a 6-pound can, twice as large. And, just since last the quarter of 2022, the manufacturer raised the price by 23%.
Eagles bring back a wide receiver and add him to the practice squad

When Eagles players return to the NovaCare Complex later this week, they will see a familiar face in the locker room after a move that was made Monday. The Eagles announced that they had signed wide receiver Greg Ward to the practice squad. The Eagles had space on their practice squad to sign Ward after placing offensive tackle Jarrid Williams on the practice squad injured reserve list Oct. 15, a day before the Eagles’ 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
