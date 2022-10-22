Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Clayton set to join Williamstown, Delsea as a Tri-Co champ
Saturday was the cutoff date for the state tournament, with official pairings scheduled to be released on Monday. Playoff action will commence with first-round games on Wednesday. But before turning all attention to soccer’s second season, what’s the status of the conference title races as the end of the regular...
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
Boys Soccer: GMC Tournament final preview — Old Bridge vs. Monroe
Football: Pleasantville wins divisional title, beats Middle Township
Pleasantville shut out Middle Township, 21-0, in Pleasantville. With the win, the Greyhounds won the outright Patriot Division title of the WJFL with a 4-0 mark. Pleasantville is 5-2 overall. The team led just 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters. Had Pleasantville lost, if Glassboro beat Buena, the...
St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap
Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
Maple Shade rolls to WJFL Freedom Division title in romp at Burlington City
There was plenty of time to substitute players one at a time. Coach Imion Powell wanted his Maple Shade players to remember something he knows he’ll never forget. With a 37-0 win over Burlington City, the Wildcats clinched the West Jersey Football League Freedom Division title, the first in Powell’s seven-year tenure at the school.
Jennings, Pennsauken run past Vineland, clinch undefeated regular season
Pennsauken High School junior RB Elijah Jennings is listed at 5-foot-9, 170-pounds. But he runs the ball like he is 6-foot, 220 pounds. Running angry, initiating contact with his shoulder and throwing would be-tacklers aside, Jennings took over in the second half against Vineland, propelling the Indians to a 32-14 win that clinched an undefeated regular season.
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
Deptford edges Overbrook to earn first division title in almost two decades (PHOTOS)
CJ Carter scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Deptford in a 21-13 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. The win gave Deptford (4-4) a share of the WJFL-Colonial division title. The Spartans had not won a division title since 2004. The victory also gives the team some hope for a post-season berth, as the team entered the game in 19th place in the South 3 group. The top 16 teams in each public group will qualify for the postseason.
Despite recent slump, Salem delivers important message with win over Woodbury
October has not been kind to the Salem football team. The defending South/Central Group 1 regional champions suffered consecutive losses to Woodstown, Paulsboro and West Deptford. An offense that scored 99 points in three wins top open the year was held to just 22. Bonds between players became fragile as arguments ensued, leading to a lack of continuity on the field.
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
Camden HS’s Billy Richmond Earns Offer from Saint Louis Hoops
Class of 2024 Camden High School (N.J.) guard Billy Richmond has received an offer from Division I Saint Louis Men’s basketball program, yesterday he Tweeted. Additionally, the 6-foot-6 Memphis, Tenn., native holds offers from Seton Hall, Louisville, Memphis and Mississippi State. Saint Louis put up a 23-12 record and...
Audubon, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss
We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
Phillies: The price of victory and the price of Crisco | Editorial
The price of a 3-pound can of Crisco at a local Walmart is $8.22. In 2008, the last time that anyone around here was thinking about a postseason baseball run, people were complaining on a baking blog that Crisco had just gone up to $8.44 — but that was for a 6-pound can, twice as large. And, just since last the quarter of 2022, the manufacturer raised the price by 23%.
Eagles bring back a wide receiver and add him to the practice squad
When Eagles players return to the NovaCare Complex later this week, they will see a familiar face in the locker room after a move that was made Monday. The Eagles announced that they had signed wide receiver Greg Ward to the practice squad. The Eagles had space on their practice squad to sign Ward after placing offensive tackle Jarrid Williams on the practice squad injured reserve list Oct. 15, a day before the Eagles’ 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
