Lorain, OH

Avon vs. Wadsworth volleyball: Eagles eliminated in five-set thriller after comeback bid falls short

WADSWORTH — The Avon Eagles didn’t quit after falling down 2-0 on the road to Wadsworth in a Division I sectional final. Avon battled back to win the next two sets to force a fifth, but the Grizzlies jumped out to a 9-0 lead in that fifth set and won it 15-7. It looked like the match was over after Wadsworth handily won the second set and jumped out to a 13-7 lead in third. Avon came back to win the set with six straight points to win it 25-22, and won a marathon of a fourth set by the score of 30-28. After it was all set and done, the Eagles fell, 20-25, 15-25, 25-22, 30-28, 15-7.
AVON, OH
Bay boys, girls cross country teams earn regional berths

It was business as usual for the boys and girls cross country programs from Bay, as both earned berths in next week’s regional meet. Running in the Division II district meet at Lorain County Community College on Oct. 22, the girls nearly won the team title, finishing four points behind champion Woodridge, while the boys were third behind Woodridge and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.
ELYRIA, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall Ball

The Cleveland Guardians, who play at Progressive Field, won the 2022 AL Central title.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Charlie Steiner: A hard-throwing right-hander by the name of Santiago Ramirez making his third appearance for the Nationals, in two innings he's given up a run and three base hits. Ha! It would be interesting if Russell Martin can connect.
CLEVELAND, OH
Girls cross country: Olmsted Falls’ Katie Clute sets LCCC course record, wins D-I district title

Katie Clute said goodbye to an old friend Oct. 22, and she did it with style. Running on the Lorain County Community College cross country course for at least the 15th time in her career, the Olmsted Falls senior continued her unbeaten season in winning the Division I district girls race, and she brought a little bit of history along with her.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Bob Serpentini inducted into Strongsville City Schools Athletics Hall of Fame

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville City Schools inducted Bob Serpentini, President of Serpentini Chevrolet, into their Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Serpentini, the owner of six Chevrolet dealerships throughout Northeast Ohio, was one of the eight members honored during the Oct. 22 ceremony. Strongsville honored Serpentini for to...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is definitely not meant to be comprehensive!). Located on the eastside, this place serves great Italian cuisine, including pizzas that are made with fresh dough daily. They offer a variety of pizza sauces, including the traditional red sauce, the extra-cheesy asiago sauce, BBQ sauce, spicy diablo sauce, pesto, the spicy Rosie's sauce, and white sauce. If you're a meat-lover, check out the Cholesterol Monster, a red-sauce pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, meatballs, and provolone. You also can't go wrong with a classic Margherita pizza. If you're lactose-intolerant, check out their cheeseless veggie pie, which is topped with red sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula.
CLEVELAND, OH
2 in custody after Parma police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
PARMA, OH
Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
CLEVELAND, OH

