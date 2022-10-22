Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
North Ridgeville vs Berea-Midpark volleyball: Rangers sweep Titans for third time, make program history
North Ridgeville swept Berea-Midpark in both SWC regular-season meetings, and the No. 13 Rangers did it again in a Division I sectional final with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 win over the No. 22 seeded Titans at Wadsworth. The Rangers advance to face Wadsworth in the program’s first-ever district semifinal match...
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Wadsworth volleyball: Eagles eliminated in five-set thriller after comeback bid falls short
WADSWORTH — The Avon Eagles didn’t quit after falling down 2-0 on the road to Wadsworth in a Division I sectional final. Avon battled back to win the next two sets to force a fifth, but the Grizzlies jumped out to a 9-0 lead in that fifth set and won it 15-7. It looked like the match was over after Wadsworth handily won the second set and jumped out to a 13-7 lead in third. Avon came back to win the set with six straight points to win it 25-22, and won a marathon of a fourth set by the score of 30-28. After it was all set and done, the Eagles fell, 20-25, 15-25, 25-22, 30-28, 15-7.
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic vs Columbia volleyball: Raiders rally to win in four sets
The beginning of the match isn’t how Columbia drew it up in its Division III sectional final against Elyria Catholic, but the No. 6 seeded Raiders found a way to turn it around and come out victorious over the No. 9 seeded Panthers in Waynedale. After losing the opening...
Morning Journal
Bay boys, girls cross country teams earn regional berths
It was business as usual for the boys and girls cross country programs from Bay, as both earned berths in next week’s regional meet. Running in the Division II district meet at Lorain County Community College on Oct. 22, the girls nearly won the team title, finishing four points behind champion Woodridge, while the boys were third behind Woodridge and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall Ball
The Cleveland Guardians, who play at Progressive Field, won the 2022 AL Central title.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Charlie Steiner: A hard-throwing right-hander by the name of Santiago Ramirez making his third appearance for the Nationals, in two innings he's given up a run and three base hits. Ha! It would be interesting if Russell Martin can connect.
Morning Journal
Columbia vs. Firelands football: Raiders take double-overtime thriller, get to 10-0
With an outright LC8 Conference title on the line, the unbeaten Columbia Raiders looked to put on their best showing to date Oct. 21 against two-loss Firelands. In a thrilling ending, Columbia won, 29-28, in double overtime. Both teams scored in the first overtime, with Evan Tester taking the first...
WKYC
West Bank Golf Club hosted Sunday fundraiser for legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams
CLEVELAND — West Bank Golf Club in Cleveland hosted a watch party for the Browns vs. Ravens game today in support of a local Cleveland icon. The fundraiser was put together for the legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams, who is suffering from medical problems. While Adams was not...
Morning Journal
Girls cross country: Olmsted Falls’ Katie Clute sets LCCC course record, wins D-I district title
Katie Clute said goodbye to an old friend Oct. 22, and she did it with style. Running on the Lorain County Community College cross country course for at least the 15th time in her career, the Olmsted Falls senior continued her unbeaten season in winning the Division I district girls race, and she brought a little bit of history along with her.
cleveland19.com
Bob Serpentini inducted into Strongsville City Schools Athletics Hall of Fame
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville City Schools inducted Bob Serpentini, President of Serpentini Chevrolet, into their Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Serpentini, the owner of six Chevrolet dealerships throughout Northeast Ohio, was one of the eight members honored during the Oct. 22 ceremony. Strongsville honored Serpentini for to...
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is definitely not meant to be comprehensive!). Located on the eastside, this place serves great Italian cuisine, including pizzas that are made with fresh dough daily. They offer a variety of pizza sauces, including the traditional red sauce, the extra-cheesy asiago sauce, BBQ sauce, spicy diablo sauce, pesto, the spicy Rosie's sauce, and white sauce. If you're a meat-lover, check out the Cholesterol Monster, a red-sauce pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, meatballs, and provolone. You also can't go wrong with a classic Margherita pizza. If you're lactose-intolerant, check out their cheeseless veggie pie, which is topped with red sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula.
Why have a 35-mph speed limit on the West Shoreway when most ignore it?
Why does the city of Cleveland have a 35-mph speed limit posted on the West Shoreway by Edgewater Park when most drivers continuously exceed that?. I’m a snowbird from Florida, and every spring when I return to Cleveland, I travel that roadway at 35 miles per hour and practically get run off the road by drivers passing me at speeds exceeding 50 mph.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
cleveland19.com
2 in custody after Parma police chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Kitchen’s open! Cleveland restaurants, bars with late-night food
Where once you could nosh at many a location, now places formerly known for keeping us fed late aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
Phase 1 of Studio West 117 $100 million development celebrates grand opening
It’s a more than $100 million project that, in essence, is building a new neighborhood for Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community.
Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers, Sheffield Lake police operating OVI checkpoint Friday
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers and police officers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Sheffield Lake. The checks will occur from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Lake Road. Federal grants are funding the operation, according to troopers.
