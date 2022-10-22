Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn
Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
How Rich is Kanye West?
Kanye West has agreed to purchase the conservative social media platform, Parler for an undisclosed amount. He recently had posts removed from Twitter and Instagram for breaking content policies,...
Complex
Ice Cube on Kanye Bringing Him Up During ‘Drink Champs’ Episode: ‘Leave My Name Out of All the Antisemitic Talk’
Ice Cube has addressed being mentioned in the latest (and since-removed) episode of Drink Champs, saying he “didn’t put the batteries” in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s back. In a tweet shared Tuesday, Cube said he didn’t know “what Ye meant” with regards to...
Kim Kardashian Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks
Kim Kardashian voiced her support of the Jewish community in wake of her ex-husband Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote Monday on Twitter without directly addressing West. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.” West, who has four children with Kardashian, has been widely criticized and temporarily locked out of social media accounts in recent weeks for saying he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people” as well as amplifying antisemitic conspiracy theories in multiple...
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
AOL Corp
Balenciaga Officially Cuts Ties With Kanye West After Recent Controversies
In light of Kanye West’s recent controversies, Balenciaga has severed their work partnership with the rapper. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering — the parent company of the fashion brand — told Women’s Wear Daily in a Friday, October 21, statement.
Social Media Calls for Adidas Boycott As Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments Fuel Los Angeles Extremists
For Adidas, the pressure is building by the hour. After Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Kanye West — as he continues to double down on anti-semitic rhetoric — the hashtag #boycottadidas is quickly gaining steam, and people have equated Adidas’ silence with complicity. The backlash included Twitter users sharing photoshopped images of Hitler with Adidas shoes on, as well as both the personal and work email addresses of Adidas North America president Rupert Campbell. The athletic giant has not issued a statement since Oct. 6, when Adidas said the partnership was under review. Since then,...
AOL Corp
Former Trump advisor on Kanye West's antisemitic comments: 'It’s unacceptable'
Kanye West, who now is legally known as Ye, is buying conservative social media company Parler, a move following Instagram and Twitter’s decisions to suspend the rapper’s accounts over a series of widely condemned antisemitic posts. In an interview during Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on Monday, Former...
CAA Severs Ties With Kanye ‘Ye’ West
Talent agency CAA has severed ties with Kanye “Ye” West, the organization said Monday. The decision came after outcry over the rapper’s anti-Semitic rants, which had led to him being dropped by Balenciaga and locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight...
Antisemitic group hangs banner supporting Kanye West over Los Angeles highway
An antisemitic and white supremacist group unfurled a banner above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” following the rapper’s widely-condemned antisemitic remarks. The group responsible for the banners above Interstate 405 appears to be the Goyim Defense League, a...
‘So devastating’: Banks condemns ‘dangerous’ Kanye West after antisemitic remarks
Singer Banks has hit out at Kanye West over his recent antisemitic remarks.On Saturday (22 October), an antisemitic and white supremacist group hung a banner above a Los Angeles motorway voicing support for West, after the Donda artist shared antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories on social media and in recent interviews.The banner, which read “Kanye is right about the Jews”, was reportedly hung above Interstate 405 by the Goyim Defense League. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the organisation comprises a loose network of antisemitic conspiracy theorists.Photographs also show people performing Nazi salutes next to the banner. On Twitter, Banks...
thesource.com
Balenciaga Has Ended Their Relationship with Kanye West
One of Kanye West’s prized relationships has come to a close. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Balenciaga has severed ties with the billionaire rapper. Kering, the fashion house parent company of the Balenciaga brand, released a statement cutting ties: “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”
Kanye West Wants to Build His Own Mini-City Called the ‘Yecosystem’
Kanye West might have plans as ambitious as running for president. In the midst of all the chaos from West’s past month, his team filed a slew of trademark applications that would allow West to create his own mini-community — or as West intends to call it, the “Yecosystem.”
Trump and Kanye West speak amid rapper’s antisemitic rants, acquisition of Parler
Former President Donald Trump spoke with Kanye West over the phone following the rapper’s decision to buy his own social media platform, a person familiar with the call told POLITICO. West placed the call, during which the two confirmed plans to have dinner though nothing is currently scheduled. The...
Complex
Anna Wintour of ‘Vogue’ Reportedly Cuts Ties With Kanye Following Anti-Semitic Comments
TMZ reports Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has had a well-documented relationship with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has decided to cut ties with Ye due to his “erratic behavior” and anti-Semitic comments. The news comes on the heels of West retaining the counsel of...
Anti-Defamation League urging Adidas to end partnership with Kanye West
The Anti-Defamation League is urging Adidas to end its partnership with Kanye West – who has changed his name to Ye – after the rapper and fashion designer made several antisemitic comments. Ye was also restricted on Twitter and Instagram earlier this month, after sharing antisemitic and offensive statements on the social media platforms.
