Vinton, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Week 9 (10/21/22)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Games for Week 9 (October 21st, 2022) (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) William Fleming vs. Franklin Co. Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 15 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Heritage 34 vs. Jefferson Forest 0. L.C.A. 48 vs. Liberty 0. Lord Botetourt 48 vs. Northside 7. Tunstall...
WDBJ7.com
Liberty football defeats BYU 41-14 in school’s first-ever home sellout
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University football team won its first-ever home sellout Saturday in front of an announced attendance of 24,012, defeating BYU 41-14. Dae Hunter rushed for 211 yards and a touchdown. The Flames are now 7-1.
WSLS
Bassett secures win over G.W. Danville in OT 50-43
BASSETT, Va. – GW Danville made the trip to Bassett for a Friday night showdown, and they certainly didn’t disappoint. After four quarters, the teams ended up in a tie, sending them to OT. Only one could come out on top, though. Bassett took the win over G.W....
WDBJ7.com
VDOT advising race fans to follow signs to reduce traffic for races at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT says to expect an increase in the volume of traffic near Martinsville Speedway. Officials say the increase in traffic is expected to be from October 27 to the 30th. VDOT says it will place many signs and changeable message boards throughout the region to assist...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech basketball: Justyn Mutts named preseason 2nd-team All-ACC
The Virginia Tech Hokies received some big news earlier this year when senior forward Justyn Mutts announced he was returning to Blacksburg for one more year. Mutts transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2020-21 season from Delaware. Mutts began his college career at High Point, where he spent one season, then transferred to Delaware before spending the previous two years with the Hokies. Mutts explored professional basketball options in the offseason before deciding to give college hoops one more run.
Two-time heavyweight wrestling champion, two-sport standout makes college choice
St. Joseph (Mont.) senior Jimmy Mullen, a two-time state wrestling champion and the top heavyweight in the country, announced on Instagram he was committing to Virginia Tech to wrestle and play football. Mullen is also a standout defensive lineman at St. Joseph (Mont.), which is currently ranked No. 4 in...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
Liberty routs BYU 41-14 in front of largest home crowd in stadium history
Liberty quarterback Jonathan Bennett threw for a career-high 247 yards and completed 24 of his 29 pass attempts, two of which made it into the end zone for touchdowns.
WDBJ7.com
Zoo Boo headed to Mill Mountain Zoo
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Zoo Boo is headed to Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Zoo October 29. Spend your Halloween holiday at the annual event, which includes trick-or-treating, costume contests, performances and “spooktacular” art activities. All activities are included with zoo admission. Watch the video to see Bambi Godkin...
WSLS
Southeast Roanoke celebrates new murals along the Roanoke River Greenway
ROANOKE, Va. – The city’s artwork continues to expand more and more as each day passes. On Saturday, the Roanoke Arts Commission along with members of the “I Love SE” network celebrated three new murals along the Roanoke River Greenway. More than 50 volunteers participated in...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech "At The Top" For 2024 Three-Star WR Peter Gonzalez After Visit
Virginia Tech hosted loads of talented recruits for their lone home game in October last weekend including 2024 three-star WR Peter Gonzalez out of the Pittsburgh area. During his visit, the Hokies made a strong impression on the talented WR from PA. "It was awesome, beautiful day and crazy atmosphere,...
WSLS
How you can celebrate Dr Pepper Day in downtown Roanoke this year
ROANOKE, Va. – Seven years ago, the City of Roanoke declared Oct. 24 as the official Dr Pepper Day. This year, Dr Pepper Day will be held in Market Square in downtown Roanoke on Monday (Oct. 24). “Dr Pepper just wants to come out and say thank you to...
Miss Roanoke Valley Competition Seeks Contestants
Ever dreamed of being Miss America? The journey to the crown starts here in Roanoke! The Miss Roanoke Valley 2023 competition takes place Saturday, November 12, 7:00 pm at the Dumas Center. Applications are open to compete for Miss Roanoke Valley (ages 18-25) and Miss Roanoke Valley’s Outstanding Teen (ages 13-17). The winner of each […]
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Interested in Opening in Danville
Texas Roadhouse rolls could be coming to Danville in the future. Social media chatter exploded on Friday when a photo shared by Kirk Whitt revealed that Texas Roadhouse is looking for a Managing Partner/General Manager for a Danville location. The post was shared over 700 times as residents of Danville...
cardinalnews.org
Pulaski is reinventing itself: ‘I feel like good stuff’s finally happening here’
In September, Pulaski’s town council voted to change Main and Third streets from one-way to two-way. Some stoplights have been removed, and speed limits on some streets have been reduced. Streets in and around town once carried heavy trucks to and from textile mills, foundries and furniture factories. Now,...
Inaugural “Girls In Real Life” event pushes for more women in the construction industry
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Efforts are being made in Roanoke to get more girls involved in construction. The construction company the Branch Group gathered dozens of young girls in the Roanoke Valley for a hands-on construction experience. The Branch Group says only about 14% of the people in the construction industry are women– but they’re […]
Augusta Free Press
Liberty 41, BYU 14: A win for Liberty Football that was 51 years in the making
Jerry Falwell Sr. founded Liberty Baptist College in 1971. Two years later, the school, now Liberty University, was playing football, not well, necessarily – Liberty Football launched at the lowest level of intercollegiate competition, NAIA, then moved up to D2 in 1981, finally getting to FBS in 2018 – but having Liberty playing big-time college football was always part of the mission.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke is a Bee City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They are central to our lives, and thousands of native species of bees sustain our environment and our food supply. Roanoke has become a Bee City, according to Vickie Bibee from the Mill Mountain Garden Club. Watch the video to see Vickie talk about bees in...
WSLS
Covington prepares for annual Fall In Our Town festival
COVINGTON, Va. – The City of Covington is celebrating the fall season this weekend with its annual Fall In Our Town festival. The festival offers a little something for everyone from trunk-or-treat, live music, and a chili cook-off to the annual hit, Pumpkins in the Park. Pumpkins in the...
