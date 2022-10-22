ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Vinton, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Staunton River High School football team will have a game with William Byrd High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
VINTON, VA
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Week 9 (10/21/22)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Games for Week 9 (October 21st, 2022) (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) William Fleming vs. Franklin Co. Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 15 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Heritage 34 vs. Jefferson Forest 0. L.C.A. 48 vs. Liberty 0. Lord Botetourt 48 vs. Northside 7. Tunstall...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Bassett secures win over G.W. Danville in OT 50-43

BASSETT, Va. – GW Danville made the trip to Bassett for a Friday night showdown, and they certainly didn’t disappoint. After four quarters, the teams ended up in a tie, sending them to OT. Only one could come out on top, though. Bassett took the win over G.W....
BASSETT, VA
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech basketball: Justyn Mutts named preseason 2nd-team All-ACC

The Virginia Tech Hokies received some big news earlier this year when senior forward Justyn Mutts announced he was returning to Blacksburg for one more year. Mutts transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2020-21 season from Delaware. Mutts began his college career at High Point, where he spent one season, then transferred to Delaware before spending the previous two years with the Hokies. Mutts explored professional basketball options in the offseason before deciding to give college hoops one more run.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake

UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
UNION HALL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Zoo Boo headed to Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Zoo Boo is headed to Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Zoo October 29. Spend your Halloween holiday at the annual event, which includes trick-or-treating, costume contests, performances and “spooktacular” art activities. All activities are included with zoo admission. Watch the video to see Bambi Godkin...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Miss Roanoke Valley Competition Seeks Contestants

Ever dreamed of being Miss America? The journey to the crown starts here in Roanoke! The Miss Roanoke Valley 2023 competition takes place Saturday, November 12, 7:00 pm at the Dumas Center. Applications are open to compete for Miss Roanoke Valley (ages 18-25) and Miss Roanoke Valley’s Outstanding Teen (ages 13-17). The winner of each […]
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Interested in Opening in Danville

Texas Roadhouse rolls could be coming to Danville in the future. Social media chatter exploded on Friday when a photo shared by Kirk Whitt revealed that Texas Roadhouse is looking for a Managing Partner/General Manager for a Danville location. The post was shared over 700 times as residents of Danville...
DANVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Liberty 41, BYU 14: A win for Liberty Football that was 51 years in the making

Jerry Falwell Sr. founded Liberty Baptist College in 1971. Two years later, the school, now Liberty University, was playing football, not well, necessarily – Liberty Football launched at the lowest level of intercollegiate competition, NAIA, then moved up to D2 in 1981, finally getting to FBS in 2018 – but having Liberty playing big-time college football was always part of the mission.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke is a Bee City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They are central to our lives, and thousands of native species of bees sustain our environment and our food supply. Roanoke has become a Bee City, according to Vickie Bibee from the Mill Mountain Garden Club. Watch the video to see Vickie talk about bees in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Covington prepares for annual Fall In Our Town festival

COVINGTON, Va. – The City of Covington is celebrating the fall season this weekend with its annual Fall In Our Town festival. The festival offers a little something for everyone from trunk-or-treat, live music, and a chili cook-off to the annual hit, Pumpkins in the Park. Pumpkins in the...
COVINGTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy