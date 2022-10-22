Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Breckinridge; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Hart; Logan; Meade; Ohio; Simpson; Warren WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Fulton; Graves; Henderson; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster Fire Danger Remains Heightened through This Evening Gusty south winds 15 to 30 mph will combine with moderate to severe drought conditions and still relatively low humidity values through this evening. This combination will keep fire danger elevated across the region, at least until precipitation chances increase later tonight. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which can spread quickly in this environment.
