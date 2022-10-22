MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks wrapped around Downtown Mobile's Saenger Theater, eager to see the premiere of the newly released film, "Descendant." The documentary traces the history of 110 enslaved Africans who were illegally smuggled to America. Descendant Emmett Lewis Sr. says the key takeaway is not the ship...But the impact of that crime on generations of descendants living in Africatown.

