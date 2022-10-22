ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPMI

Out of The Darkness Walk held in Daphne Sunday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a walk to raise awareness and reach out to those who have lost someone to suicide. Sunday the Alabama chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of The Darkness Walk. Nearly 2,000 walkers made their way through Olde Town...
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

Clotilda documentary premiere draws major crowds to Mobile's Saenger Theater

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks wrapped around Downtown Mobile's Saenger Theater, eager to see the premiere of the newly released film, "Descendant." The documentary traces the history of 110 enslaved Africans who were illegally smuggled to America. Descendant Emmett Lewis Sr. says the key takeaway is not the ship...But the impact of that crime on generations of descendants living in Africatown.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Ronald McDonald House hosts family reunion

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Train rides, face painting, and carnival games were all part of Sunday's Ronald McDonald House family reunion event. Kids enjoyed all the activities dressed in their Halloween costumes. "It's a thrill to see them and how far they've come and how far their parents have...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on October 23, 2022 at approximately 6;30 p.m., the Foley Police and Fire Department responded to Beach Express and Doc Mcduffie Rd.for a three-vehicle accident. Thomas Carruth, age 91, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Carruth was driving westbound on...
FOLEY, AL

