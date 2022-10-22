ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season

New season, same problems for Oklahoma City through the first three games. OKC pushed to heighten the shooting prowess on the team this off-season, however through three games the Thunder’s shooting woes are still prevalent. While fixing shooting will no doubt take time, the team will still need to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Outmanned by Timberwolves in Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Minnesota Timerwolves by a final score of 116-106 in their first home game of the season. The Thunder, once again, suffered a slow start to begin the game. On the other hand, the Timberwolves started off quickly, as they were dominating in the paint.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Suns Slim Betting Favorites Over Clippers

The Phoenix Suns are -1.5 point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on SI Sportsbook, making this the third straight game to open the season with the Suns as favorites. The Suns, 1-1 on the year, travel to play their first Pacific division matchup with a Clippers team that hopes to remain undefeated after previously defeating the Lakers and Kings.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (ankle) questionable Monday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is questionable to play on Monday against the Denver Nuggets. Winslow might have tweaked his ankle during Sunday's contest, but it didn't show as he played 25 minutes and recorded 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. The Trail Blazers could still decide to err on the side of caution on the second leg of a back-to-back and hold Winslow out. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Drew Eubanks will have more minutes available if Winslow is unavailable on Monday.
PORTLAND, OR
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks Surge Past Chargers In Los Angeles Despite Metcalf Injury

Coming off of a big division win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Seattle Seahawks entered their Sunday matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers, looking to start a winning streak. And after yet another explosive offensive outburst, that is exactly what happened, as the Seahawks surged past the...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Zion Williamson (hip) questionable Tuesday for Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Zion Williamson (hip) will be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, per head coach Willie Green. Williamson had a scary fall during Sunday's game and exited with a hip contusion, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. Green said Brandon Ingram (head) and Herb Jones (knee) are also uncertain for Tuesday, so the Pelicans may be missing three starters at home against the Suns. Larry Nance Jr. will likely enter the starting lineup if Williamson is ruled out and Jaxson Hayes will be in line for a larger role.
HAYES, LA
Tri-City Herald

The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Heat Game

The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Heat game features Noah Vonleh's thunderous throwdown, Jaylen Brown besting Jimmy Butler, and Jayson Tatum spinning his way to two points. There's also Brown uncorking a fadeaway over Bam Adebayo and Tatum staying a step ahead of the Heat. View the original article to...

