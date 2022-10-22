Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder
Milwaukee Bucks have started trade talks with Phoenix Suns, as they aspire to land Jae Crowder.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season
New season, same problems for Oklahoma City through the first three games. OKC pushed to heighten the shooting prowess on the team this off-season, however through three games the Thunder’s shooting woes are still prevalent. While fixing shooting will no doubt take time, the team will still need to...
Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to pick up first road win of season vs Philadelphia 76ers
Not many would have expected the Indiana Pacers to have a better record than the Philadelphia 76ers through three games, but that's reality as the two teams face off tonight in The City of Brotherly Love. The Pacers got their first win of the season on Saturday night against the...
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Outmanned by Timberwolves in Loss
The Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Minnesota Timerwolves by a final score of 116-106 in their first home game of the season. The Thunder, once again, suffered a slow start to begin the game. On the other hand, the Timberwolves started off quickly, as they were dominating in the paint.
Yardbarker
Suns Slim Betting Favorites Over Clippers
The Phoenix Suns are -1.5 point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on SI Sportsbook, making this the third straight game to open the season with the Suns as favorites. The Suns, 1-1 on the year, travel to play their first Pacific division matchup with a Clippers team that hopes to remain undefeated after previously defeating the Lakers and Kings.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) questionable Monday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is questionable to play on Monday against the Denver Nuggets. Winslow might have tweaked his ankle during Sunday's contest, but it didn't show as he played 25 minutes and recorded 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. The Trail Blazers could still decide to err on the side of caution on the second leg of a back-to-back and hold Winslow out. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Drew Eubanks will have more minutes available if Winslow is unavailable on Monday.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Surge Past Chargers In Los Angeles Despite Metcalf Injury
Coming off of a big division win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Seattle Seahawks entered their Sunday matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers, looking to start a winning streak. And after yet another explosive offensive outburst, that is exactly what happened, as the Seahawks surged past the...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (hip) questionable Tuesday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Zion Williamson (hip) will be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, per head coach Willie Green. Williamson had a scary fall during Sunday's game and exited with a hip contusion, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. Green said Brandon Ingram (head) and Herb Jones (knee) are also uncertain for Tuesday, so the Pelicans may be missing three starters at home against the Suns. Larry Nance Jr. will likely enter the starting lineup if Williamson is ruled out and Jaxson Hayes will be in line for a larger role.
Tri-City Herald
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Heat Game
The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Heat game features Noah Vonleh's thunderous throwdown, Jaylen Brown besting Jimmy Butler, and Jayson Tatum spinning his way to two points. There's also Brown uncorking a fadeaway over Bam Adebayo and Tatum staying a step ahead of the Heat. View the original article to...
Wizards And Cavs Starting Lineups
The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
