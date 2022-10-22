1 dead in Collier County multi-vehicle crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash after a driver fell asleep at the wheel Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Old U.S. 41.

At around 3:38 p.m. a pickup truck was headed north on U.S. 41 towards the Old U.S. 41 intersection. The truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel and veered into the left lane where four vehicles were stopped.

The truck crashed into the rear of a sedan, sending it over the median and onto southbound lanes of U.S. 41, FHP said.

The truck then hit the back of another sedan, propelling it into a collision with two more vehicles.

According to the report, an 80-year-old passenger in one of the sedans was hospitalized and later pronounced dead.

This crash is an active investigation.