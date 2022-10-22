ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

1 dead in Collier County multi-vehicle crash

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q057d_0iiQdFdH00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash after a driver fell asleep at the wheel Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Old U.S. 41.

At around 3:38 p.m. a pickup truck was headed north on U.S. 41 towards the Old U.S. 41 intersection. The truck driver fell asleep behind the wheel and veered into the left lane where four vehicles were stopped.

The truck crashed into the rear of a sedan, sending it over the median and onto southbound lanes of U.S. 41, FHP said.

The truck then hit the back of another sedan, propelling it into a collision with two more vehicles.

According to the report, an 80-year-old passenger in one of the sedans was hospitalized and later pronounced dead.

This crash is an active investigation.

Comments / 5

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue

A fire at a business has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One person dies in a five vehicle crash in Collier County

Car parts scattered everywhere after a five-car crash claims the life of one of the people involved. The crash happened at Old U.S. 41 in Collier County and shut down northbound lanes on U.S. 41 for hours. The car with the most substantial damage was reduced to mangled metal and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Traffic stop in Collier County leads to arrests for drug, guns

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two people for drug and gun possession after a traffic stop on Sunday night. Deputies stopped Ian Marco Flores-Antelo, 23, for multiple traffic infractions in the Immokalee Road and Strand Boulevard area around 9:45 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office,...
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres fire investigating storm debris fires at Veterans Park

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is investigating two fires that began in storm debris on Sunday night. According to the fire department, the fires happened at Veterans Park. Firefighters say they arrived and found two piles of storm debris engulfed in flames. While putting the fires out,...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC 2

Driver wanted for leading deputies on chase in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies are searching for the driver who led them on a chase overnight in Naples. Deputies received a call around 11:30 P.M. and responded to the Tuscan Isle apartments on Weir Drive, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. No further information was...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Concerns over safety regulations at the North Fort Myers shelter

Questions surrounding conditions at the shelter in North Fort Myers where hundreds of hurricane victims are staying. People there have expressed concerns about the safety regulations of this specific shelter. WINK News talked to a number of people at this shelter on Saturday who all said there is mold inside...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
cohaitungchi.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida)

Naples is a delightful and beautiful city along the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. You are reading: Naples activities for couples | 27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida) It is the seat of Collier County and is famous as a tourist destination and real estate...
NAPLES, FL
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sanibel Causeway reopened Wednesday, following 21 days of repair after Hurricane Ian caused parts of the structure to collapse. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation posted a photo of Ian’s aftermath. “The scope of damage seen along the Sanibel Causeway made it...
SANIBEL, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy