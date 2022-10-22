Read full article on original website
Four takeaways from Seahawks' upset Week 7 win over Chargers
LOS ANGELES — For the second straight week, the Seahawks lined up against one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks. And for the second week in a row, Seattle managed to keep him and his team in check, as the Seahawks managed to get a 37-23 road victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News
The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
Run of Fame: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III Stars vs. Chargers
The Seattle Seahawks' running game is on the shoulders of rookie Kenneth Walker III, and through two starts, the second-round pick has shown that he's more than ready to carry the workload.
Patriots Over Bears: Why They Win
How do the New England Patriots get some long-awaited revenge for Super Bowl XX against the Chicago Bears?
Chargers WR Keenan Allen active against Seahawks
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen is active for the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Seattle Seahawks. The receiver has missed the past five games because of a hamstring injury. Even though the Chargers have a bye next week, Allen had a productive week of practices and participated in individual and team drills on Friday.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s Status for Jets Week 7 Game Revealed
The Denver Broncos (2-4) have announced that quarterback Russell Wilson be inactive for the team’s Week 7 home matchup against the New York Jets (4-2). Wilson is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He did everything he could to play, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Broncos are holding out Wilson to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury. Backup Brett Rypien will get the start — the second of his career. Rypien guided the Broncos to a victory over the Jets in 2020. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Suffered Partially Torn Hamstring, per Report
The Denver quarterback is dealing with an injury which typically takes multiple weeks to heal.
Seahawks’ Carroll: DK Metcalf Won’t Need Surgery on Injured Knee
Seattle’s star wide receiver seems to have avoided a serious knee injury.
NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Tua Tagovailoa, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Jones
Here are our final NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all on byes. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions. Each...
100 Thieves adds Cryocells to 2023 VCT roster
The 100 Thieves’ VALORANT division has added former XSET star duelist/Chamber player Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban to their starting roster for
Chiefs Flashed Championship-Level Ceiling Again Before Bye
Kansas City once again showed that it has what it takes to be great, even with a new-look team.
