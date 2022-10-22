Read full article on original website
136 Kansas birthing facilities, midwives honored for dedication to newborns
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 136 Kansas birthing facilities and midwives have been honored for their dedication to newborns. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that in partnership with the Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Midwives Alliance, it has presented the third annual recognition program for hospitals, facilities and midwives who provide screening services for newborns.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
Lawrence man wins Lottery promotion; 2 Salinans among finalists
TOPEKA – David Garza of Lawrence is feeling out of this world today after winning the $75,000 Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka!. There were a total of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot...
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
Kansas man wins $75k in second-chance lottery drawing
David Garza, of Lawrence, won $75,000 in a second-chance drawing through the Kansas Lottery.
Wind drives fires and dust across Kansas on Sunday
The high wind is driving fires across Kansas and causing blowing dust.
Officials fight two wildfires as danger remains high in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are fighting two wildfires in Kansas as fire danger remains high throughout the state. The Kansas Forest Service says multiple local officials contacted it and Ag Air Service, Inc., Tanker 95 for help to fight wildfires on Sunday, Oct. 23. KFS indicated that T-95 completed...
The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly
A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
K-State’s PEAK program looks to change culture of care homes
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The PEAK program is a Medicaid paid-for performance program that the K-State Center of Aging has partnered with the Kansas Department of Age and Disability Services to provide to nursing homes across Kansas. Laci Cornelson, the PEAK program coordinator, said this program really benefits the quality...
Much cooler, rain for eastern Kansas Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Monday as rain develops over eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
Wicked wind and severe storms today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into Colorado. Groundwater […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Missouri Independent.
RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
First look at Kansas high school football playoff brackets, schedule of games
Here’s a look at the brackets for high school football playoff games in Round 1 this coming Friday.
Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount
TOPEKA — Kansas health department officials said a study addressing the long wait times disabled Kansans face to receive government assistance will take two years to conduct. The study will focus on physically and mentally disabled Kansans waiting to receive state resources, either through the Physical Disability Waiver Program or the Intellectual/Developmental Disability Waiver Program. […] The post Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
High school football game scores from Friday and Wichita-area league champion winners
Varsity Kansas has you covered with the league champions and game scores from Week 8 for teams in South Central Kansas.
Derek Schmidt says no COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Kansas kids: ‘Not on my watch’
TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt pledged Saturday to block any requirement that Kansas children be immunized from COVID-19 before attending school. The pledge is a response to Thursday’s widely misunderstood vote by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee, which endorsed COVID-19 vaccines for kids and adults. “The choice to give […] The post Derek Schmidt says no COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Kansas kids: ‘Not on my watch’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Here’s where the Kansas governor candidates stand on issues most important to voters
Kansas voters will have the chance to cast a ballot on Nov. 8, or earlier — in-person advance voting starts on Oct. 24 in Sedgwick County. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is running for reelection against Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Libertarian Seth Cordell and Independent Dennis Pyle. Below are the...
