Kansas State

WIBW

136 Kansas birthing facilities, midwives honored for dedication to newborns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 136 Kansas birthing facilities and midwives have been honored for their dedication to newborns. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that in partnership with the Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Midwives Alliance, it has presented the third annual recognition program for hospitals, facilities and midwives who provide screening services for newborns.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Officials fight two wildfires as danger remains high in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are fighting two wildfires in Kansas as fire danger remains high throughout the state. The Kansas Forest Service says multiple local officials contacted it and Ag Air Service, Inc., Tanker 95 for help to fight wildfires on Sunday, Oct. 23. KFS indicated that T-95 completed...
KANSAS STATE
wichitaliberty.org

The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly

A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

K-State’s PEAK program looks to change culture of care homes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The PEAK program is a Medicaid paid-for performance program that the K-State Center of Aging has partnered with the Kansas Department of Age and Disability Services to provide to nursing homes across Kansas. Laci Cornelson, the PEAK program coordinator, said this program really benefits the quality...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Much cooler, rain for eastern Kansas Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Monday as rain develops over eastern Kansas. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
WICHITA, KS
Missouri Independent

Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas

An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into Colorado. Groundwater […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount

TOPEKA — Kansas health department officials said a study addressing the long wait times disabled Kansans face to receive government assistance will take two years to conduct. The study will focus on physically and mentally disabled Kansans waiting to receive state resources, either through the Physical Disability Waiver Program or the Intellectual/Developmental Disability Waiver Program.  […] The post Kansas disability waitlist study could take two years as needs mount appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt says no COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Kansas kids: ‘Not on my watch’

TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt pledged Saturday to block any requirement that Kansas children be immunized from COVID-19 before attending school. The pledge is a response to Thursday’s widely misunderstood vote by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee, which endorsed COVID-19 vaccines for kids and adults. “The choice to give […] The post Derek Schmidt says no COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Kansas kids: ‘Not on my watch’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

