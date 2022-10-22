Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Tech says Invasive Spotted Lanternfly can kill local vineyards if not containedCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
NBC 29 News
National guidelines recommend doctors prescribe new medication for obesity patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Obesity affects more than 4 in 10 U.S. adults. In addition to maintaining a healthy diet and exercising, professionals say medications may be the answer to long term weight loss. “The newer medications that people have probably heard about are very effective, very safe,” UVA Obesity...
wvtf.org
New opioid far stronger than fentanyl
Nitazenes are a class of opioids that are far more powerful than fentanyl, and Dr. Alexis Aplasca with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services says they may be mixed with other drugs to produce a more powerful high. “Like heroin, fentanyl, benzodiazepines or methamphetamines, and it only...
WSET
LPD partners with Horizon for 'National Prescription Drug Take Back Day'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is partnering with Horizon Behavioral Health for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. LPD said it is one of many strategies that they and their community partner, Horizon, are implementing to help break the cycle of addiction and prevent overdose deaths.
wfirnews.com
27% of RCPS students were chronically absent last year, data shows
Lingering effects from the pandemic contributed to more than 3,500 students being chronically absent from Roanoke City Public Schools last year. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
cbs19news
New opioid harder to identify, more difficult to reverse in overdoses
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new synthetic opioid has made its way to Virginia and has already been linked to at least three deaths in the Commonwealth. The Roanoke Times reports the deadlier form of fentanyl is called nitazenes, and it's estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, which is already responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths across Virginia.
Fall brings high tourism to southwest Virginia
ROANOKE VALLEY, Va (WFXR) — As the leaves turn orange across Southwest Virginia, you may notice more travelers coming through the area. For some local businesses, fall is crucial to keeping their business afloat. Johnson’s Orchard in Bedford no longer packs and grows apples for commercial sale, instead relies entirely upon tourism to keep its […]
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Dept. raises $60k in days for 'Fill the Boot' campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you were driving around Lynchburg this past week, more likely than not you noticed fire trucks and firefighters with boots and buckets. The annual "Fill the Boot" campaign is something the Lynchburg Fire Department takes seriously. According to a Facebook post, LFD breaks their record each year for donations towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
beckersspine.com
6 things to know about Carilion Clinic orthopedics
Carilion Clinic is a Roanoke, Va.-based health clinic that serves nearly 1 million patients in the area across its departments, which include The Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences. Six things to know about Carilion Clinic's Department of Orthopaedics:. 1. The orthopedic institute is Carilion's first institute, combining two complementary disciplines.
WSET
Few extra clouds Sunday; Warming temperatures for the week ahead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to a tad warmer start than the last few days, and that trend continues for the next few mornings. Sunday brings a blend of sunshine and clouds for most of us. There is a coastal low that will be moving up...
WSLS
Local weather stays calm early this week; storm brings snow, severe weather to our west
ROANOKE, Va. – Talk about a beautiful weekend! We hope you were able to enjoy some time outdoors in the sun checking out the fall foliage. Send your fall foliage pictures to Pin It for a chance to see them to be featured on air!. We start the week...
WSET
Squadron Civil Air Patrol and U.S. Air Force hold joint training at Danville airport
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Civil Air Patrol’s Danville Squadron joined pilots from CAP-USAF (Civil Air Patrol-US Air Force) in the “CAP-USAF Flight Clinic” air and ground training last week. While pilots practiced in CAP aircraft, 20 CAP cadets aged 12-18 practiced aircraft marshaling (directing aircraft...
WSET
Got loose leaves? The City of Lynchburg will help you get rid of them
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Loose leaf collection throughout the City of Lynchburg will begin Monday, October 31. The City is asking people to place raked leaves curbside but not in the street. Leaf piles should be free of sticks, rocks, and pine cones. Crews will vacuum leaves as promptly...
WSET
VSP looking for individual for questioning in hit-and-run that killed Concord man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is asking for the community's help to identify someone they are looking to question about a fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County that killed a Concord man. VSP said the individual pictured is wanted for questioning in an incident on Route...
WSLS
Lord Botetourt High School in limited lockdown due to social media threat
DALEVILLE, Va. – UPDATE - 2:15 p.m. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook Live that deputies have a presence at the school. The school is still under limited lockdown, according to authorities. Officials say Lord Botetourt High School will release at its normal time. Authorities...
WSET
Co-founder of Axios will give a public talk following a book signing at W&L University
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A Co-founder of Axios will be at Washington and Lee University for a public talk following a book signing, the university announced on Monday. The university said Mike Allen ’86, co-founder of Axios, will give a public talk followed by a book signing at Washington and Lee University on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. in Stackhouse Theater.
WSET
7th grader collects dog and cat food, donates to Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 7th grader at Roanoke City Public Schools is putting others first, especially those with fur in the Star City. Grayson Hines, a James Breckinridge Middle School student proposed to Principal Dowdy that the school collect dog and cat food for the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
WSET
'Altogether, more than 2,100 years of service in one room:' RPD held 'Retiree Luncheon'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department had its "Retiree Luncheon" on Saturday. Retired officers and citizens came together at the Roanoke Police Academy for good food and even better company, according to the Department. The department said that altogether they had more than 2,100 years of service...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of March 2022, Julia Rigney lost her job. The next day she was trying to find a new career in a room full of business owners. “Surrounded by all of these amazing women and hearing their stories, everyone was coming up, saying, “What’s your business? What’s your business?” said Rigney. “And I never really thought about it before. And I was like, I want to sell elote.”
wfxrtv.com
Person hospitalized and dog dead after house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS reports they are investigating a house fire that has hospitalized one person. The fire broke out on Friday morning in the 100 block of Lee Avenue Northeast. Firefighters say the person transported to the hospital has serious injuries and a dog has passed away. The fire has displaced four people.
