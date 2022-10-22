ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

New opioid far stronger than fentanyl

Nitazenes are a class of opioids that are far more powerful than fentanyl, and Dr. Alexis Aplasca with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services says they may be mixed with other drugs to produce a more powerful high. “Like heroin, fentanyl, benzodiazepines or methamphetamines, and it only...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
LPD partners with Horizon for 'National Prescription Drug Take Back Day'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is partnering with Horizon Behavioral Health for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. LPD said it is one of many strategies that they and their community partner, Horizon, are implementing to help break the cycle of addiction and prevent overdose deaths.
LYNCHBURG, VA
New opioid harder to identify, more difficult to reverse in overdoses

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new synthetic opioid has made its way to Virginia and has already been linked to at least three deaths in the Commonwealth. The Roanoke Times reports the deadlier form of fentanyl is called nitazenes, and it's estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, which is already responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths across Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fall brings high tourism to southwest Virginia

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va (WFXR) — As the leaves turn orange across Southwest Virginia, you may notice more travelers coming through the area. For some local businesses, fall is crucial to keeping their business afloat. Johnson’s Orchard in Bedford no longer packs and grows apples for commercial sale, instead relies entirely upon tourism to keep its […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Lynchburg Fire Dept. raises $60k in days for 'Fill the Boot' campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you were driving around Lynchburg this past week, more likely than not you noticed fire trucks and firefighters with boots and buckets. The annual "Fill the Boot" campaign is something the Lynchburg Fire Department takes seriously. According to a Facebook post, LFD breaks their record each year for donations towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
LYNCHBURG, VA
6 things to know about Carilion Clinic orthopedics

Carilion Clinic is a Roanoke, Va.-based health clinic that serves nearly 1 million patients in the area across its departments, which include The Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences. Six things to know about Carilion Clinic's Department of Orthopaedics:. 1. The orthopedic institute is Carilion's first institute, combining two complementary disciplines.
ROANOKE, VA
7th grader collects dog and cat food, donates to Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A 7th grader at Roanoke City Public Schools is putting others first, especially those with fur in the Star City. Grayson Hines, a James Breckinridge Middle School student proposed to Principal Dowdy that the school collect dog and cat food for the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
ROANOKE, VA
Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of March 2022, Julia Rigney lost her job. The next day she was trying to find a new career in a room full of business owners. “Surrounded by all of these amazing women and hearing their stories, everyone was coming up, saying, “What’s your business? What’s your business?” said Rigney. “And I never really thought about it before. And I was like, I want to sell elote.”
ROANOKE, VA
Person hospitalized and dog dead after house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS reports they are investigating a house fire that has hospitalized one person. The fire broke out on Friday morning in the 100 block of Lee Avenue Northeast. Firefighters say the person transported to the hospital has serious injuries and a dog has passed away. The fire has displaced four people.
ROANOKE, VA

