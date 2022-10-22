Trial starts Monday for a Fort Collins man accused of killing his girlfriend’s young son. Jaime Rodriguez, 28, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. The Coloradoan reports police say Rodriguez assaulted the child in a store in March of last year because he was “misbehaving.” Police said two hours later, a family member found the child unconscious and took him to the hospital, where the 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The coroner determined the toddler died from strangulation. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO