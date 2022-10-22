Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warning letters to New Jersey and Connecticut companies over import violations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Wrong Way Driver
2022-10-23@12:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a wrong-way driver pulling a trailer on the Merritt Parkway between exits 44 & 46.
darienite.com
Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
fox5ny.com
Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak
Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
At Griswold Hills in Newington, the state’s affordable housing law has worked the way it was intended
Can CT's affordable housing shortage be resolved without what one critic has called the “sledgehammer” of 8-30g?
ctexaminer.com
Elevator Accident in Stamford Reveals Little Reporting, Little Accountability for Safety
What Tab Batts says happened late on the afternoon of July 11 would make any elevator rider’s hair stand on end. Batts lives in the 22-story Allure building in Stamford’s high-rise development, Harbor Point. Batts, an independent contractor who delivers packages for Amazon, said he parked his van after a day’s work and was on his way up to his seventh-floor apartment.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
msmagazine.com
Empowered: Women Tell Family Court Judges of Experiences With Coercive Control Using New Domestic Abuse Law
Lessons learned on the one-year anniversary of Jennifers’ Law in Connecticut. Meredith knew there were deep-seated issues in her marriage—but she didn’t bargain for the hell that raged after it went south. She can’t use her real name because she’s scared for her safety and has a...
NBC New York
‘Extremely Traumatic:' CT Official Blasts ‘Active Shooter' Hoax Amid US Swatting Spree
Multiple Connecticut schools were briefly locked down Friday after someone -- or someones -- called in fake "active shooter" reports, triggering procedures similar to ones activated across the state of New Jersey a week ago and, for some, retraumatization over the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre, officials and education leaders said.
3 Bridgeport Schools Put On Lockout After A Man With Gun Was Reported In Area
Several Fairfield County schools were put on lockout after two people were reported arguing, one with a firearm, in the area. The incident took place in Bridgeport, around 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1200 block of State Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after the city's 911...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: 3 Car Crash
2022-10-22@12:47am–#Fairfield CT– Report of a three car crash with airbag deployment at North Benson and Barlow Road.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out
2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement "The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm. Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Break-In
2022-10-23@3:40pm–#Fairfield CT– A Falmouth Road resident came home to find their home broken into. Police investigating.
Rise in respiratory viruses raising concerns as NYC tackles COVID-19, flu virus
As respiratory virus cases are on a rise, the country prepares for another possible COVID-19 surge.
sheltonherald.com
Judge: Vanessa Morales' father cannot review murder case evidence in jail
MILFORD — The next time a man appears in court, the Ansonia woman he is accused of killing will have been dead for more than three years. Jose Morales, 45, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning. The case was continued to Jan. 10, 2023 while his lawyer, Edward Gavin, reviews the evidence in the case.
recordpatriot.com
West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained
WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’
The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
ctexaminer.com
Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media
Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
