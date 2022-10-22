At a time when many Santa Barbara city streets have become perpetual construction projects — much to the chagrin and exasperation of motorists hoping to get from Point A to B — work crews wearing lemon-yellow construction vests have been dispatched by City Hall to an eight-block downtown stretch of State Street to remove any trace of the luminescent bright-green street paint designed to guide cyclists into the center of the street. In place of the bright green — likened unfavorably to the color of miniature golf courses when first installed a year and a half ago — street crews have been busy scraping off the epidermis of paint from both sides of the affected intersections, raking the pavement, and then installing large rectangles of intensely aromatic, freshly cooked slurry seal in its place. In other words, it’s been the equivalent of massive skin graft surgery on the intersections from Victoria to Cota streets — an operation, it was revealed this Friday, meant to clear the way for a “living experiment” to find a better way for cyclists and pedestrians to safely coexists on the State Street Promenade.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO