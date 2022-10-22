Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kclu.org
A Ventura County based non-profit needs more help packing lunches to give to those in need
180 slices of bread are being laid out and filled with ham and cheese, and made into sandwiches, as part of 90 sack lunches being put together by volunteers. Yara Raymond, one of the volunteers, told KCLU that the lunches are very much needed in the community. "We all felt...
Old Spanish Days announces 2023 leadership team ahead of 99th Fiesta celebration
Organizers of Old Spanish Days announced the leadership team for the 99th Fiesta celebration, with David Bolton serving as 2023 El Presidente. The post Old Spanish Days announces 2023 leadership team ahead of 99th Fiesta celebration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
UCSB community highlights concerns over privacy, racial profiling and criminalization at Halloween policing town hall
The Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs at UC Santa Barbara Associated Students held a virtual town hall on Oct. 14 to discuss police camera surveillance in Isla Vista for Halloween weekend. Isla Vista Foot Patrol (IVFP), a branch of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office (SBSO),...
Wildlife crossing project on 101 Freeway gets $5 million donation from OC couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project.
syvnews.com
Buellton Fall Fest returns to Avenue of the Flags for second year
Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town. The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
kvta.com
A Seawall That Will Also Be A Mural At The Beach Northwest Of Ventura
(Photo and caption courtesy County of Ventura) "Ventura County Parks has launched the Rincon Seawall Beautification project located south of Solimar Beach. This pilot project is being funded by County Parks in an effort to introduce art into parks and inspire community beautification. The 285’ stretch of seawall will take approximately 5 weeks to complete and will depict an ocean scene with the sea life found off the Ventura County Coast. Successful completion of this project will provide an upgraded look to the day-use parking area."
vidanewspaper.com
2 running for District 2 in Oxnard
Oxnard City Council’s District 2 election will feature a repeat of last year’s special election, with incumbent Gabe Teran facing off against Riverpark resident Tai Hartley. “I’ve been on the council since 2021, now I want to continue the work,” Teran said, explaining that he wants to see...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara News-Press to Stop Delivering Papers
The Santa Barbara News-Press has issued letters to their subscribers stating they will stop delivering papers directly to their doors. An edhat reader forwarded a copy of the statment that said this change will begin on Monday, October 24 and is due to labor shortages, higher gas prices, and "other current economic challenges that have necessitated this change."
Ventura, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Camarillo, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Santa Barbara News-Press to end newspaper delivery
A notice went out with the daily Santa Barbara News-Press paper Thursday morning letting readers know that their daily papers will no longer be delivered directly by the News-Press. The post Santa Barbara News-Press to end newspaper delivery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
Quite a catch: the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival
The Saturday rain cleared up just in time for the annual 19th Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. All things seafood and maritime, the free community event showcased the ocean’s freshest ingredients. Food trucks and tents served up hot lobster rolls, fish tacos and clam chowder. A delicious, smoky...
sitelinesb.com
Mony’s Is Now Open for Dinner
••• The holiday-themed Miracle pop-up is returning to Pearl Social. It starts November 11, and reservations are recommended. ••• An update to the report the other day about a new tenant taking over the former Montecito Wine Bistro space: the word on the streets of Montecito is that Graham Duncan of East Rock Capital signed the lease. Now we just need to find out who he’s bringing on as chef.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Hall to Conduct ‘Living Experiment’ on State Street Promenade
At a time when many Santa Barbara city streets have become perpetual construction projects — much to the chagrin and exasperation of motorists hoping to get from Point A to B — work crews wearing lemon-yellow construction vests have been dispatched by City Hall to an eight-block downtown stretch of State Street to remove any trace of the luminescent bright-green street paint designed to guide cyclists into the center of the street. In place of the bright green — likened unfavorably to the color of miniature golf courses when first installed a year and a half ago — street crews have been busy scraping off the epidermis of paint from both sides of the affected intersections, raking the pavement, and then installing large rectangles of intensely aromatic, freshly cooked slurry seal in its place. In other words, it’s been the equivalent of massive skin graft surgery on the intersections from Victoria to Cota streets — an operation, it was revealed this Friday, meant to clear the way for a “living experiment” to find a better way for cyclists and pedestrians to safely coexists on the State Street Promenade.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails
You are reading: Thousand oaks hikes | 10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails. Thousand Oaks is a spectacular Southern California community that is located in the heart of the Conejo Valley. This primarily residential community provides residents with beautiful surroundings and landscapes that are the perfect backdrop for outdoor activities like hiking enjoying a local trail. These activities are made all the more scenic and picturesque due to the proximity of the sweeping Santa Monica Mountains, which is a wonderful mountain range that plays host to a national recreation area as well as a myriad of fun and adventurous hiking trails. If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors, Thousand Oaks is home to many of Southern California’s best hiking trails for you to enjoy the sights. See below for our top 10 favorite hiking trails in Thousand Oaks!
Santa Barbara Edhat
Oak Tree Falls Across Paradise Road, Neighbors and Firefighters Respond
Part of a giant Oak tree fell across Paradise Road, at the Los Prietos Campground entrance, in Santa Barbara County, in the Los Padres National Forest area Saturday night, Oct 22, 2022, at 11:00 pm PST. The downed tree fell on a car -- the driver was able to disentangle...
Ventura County Reporter
In Good Taste: Tasty tradition in Santa Paula
For nearly 40 years, Vince’s Coffee Shop in Downtown Santa Paula was a beloved institution. The humble, somewhat tacky but cheerful space welcomed everyone — families, regulars, locals and out-of-towners alike — in for hearty, homestyle breakfast and lunch fare of the Mexican and American persuasion. Owner Vincent Montes’s chile verde and huevos rancheros were the stuff of legend, and the salsa was spectacular.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,002. That’s $281 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $968. In the last...
sitelinesb.com
Inside the Reborn Ballard Inn
Every now and then, I’m going to head up to the Santa Ynez Valley and report back about what’s new (or just new to me). If there’s something you think I should check out, let me know at 917-209-6473 or [email protected]. Christopher Hyldahl and Rick Ringer,...
venturabreeze.com
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
