ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Pelicans lose Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram to Injury Sunday

On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans fell 122-121 to the Utah Jazz in overtime. Still, the biggest storyline was the injuries suffered to stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, both of whom left the contest and did not return. Williamson sustained a hard fall on a fast-break dunk attempt in...
Yardbarker

Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win

After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107

CLEVELAND-The Washington Wizards took their second road trip of the young NBA season traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. The Wizards came in with a 2-0 record, but the Cavaliers newly acquired star Donovan Mitchell was ready to get win number two in a Cavaliers uniform. Washington has been led by Kyle Kuzma who came into this game averaging 24.0 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Most importantly Kuzma has shown that he can be one of the players that the Wizards can count on so far. Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has also been productive so far putting up 21.0 points per game and 7.0 assists per game. With Kuzma and Beal clicking the Wizards we’re hoping they could get this team to an early 3-0 start to the season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Action News Jax

Zion Williamson leaves Pelicans game with posterior hip contusion after hard fall

New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram both left Sunday's game with injuries and didn't return. Ingram sustained a head injury after a first-quarter collision with teammate Naji Marshall. He left the game and was ruled out while being evaluated for a concussion. The team didn't offer a postgame update on his status. The Utah Jazz won the game, 122-121.
Akron Beacon Journal

Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
CHICAGO, IL
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/24/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 24, 2022. Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 122, Pelicans 121 (OT) A furious rally from down double digits in the fourth quarter allowed New Orleans to force overtime in Sunday’s home...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WITN

Hornets fall to Pelicans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Kinston native Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy