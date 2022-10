IUPUI vs Miami (OH) Diving Dual. INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI diving team won four out of five events that they competed in on Thursday in the dual against the Miami RedHawks. Freshman Sebastian Otero earned first-place finishes in the men’s 1 meter and 3 meter dives while Alex Scott won the men’s platform event and Sadie Smith won the women’s 1 meter dive.

