West Virginia State

WBOY 12 News

Former WV Delegate Derrick Evans released from prison

MILAN, MI (WOWK) — Former West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans was released from federal prison on Thursday, according to Evans’ verified Truth Social account. The Bureau of Prisons still says his release date is set for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Evans posted to Truth Social and says, “After 18 months of legal battles and now […]
woay.com

Governor Justice announces over $1.2 million in Justice Assistance Grant awards

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces awards for $1,204,534 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine projects statewide. The funds will assist state agencies, local units of government, and private nonprofit agencies in carrying out specific programs offering high profitability in improving criminal justice system functions.
WTAP

West Virginia’s early voting starts Wednesday, October, 26th.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s in-person early voting period will begin Wednesday October 26, 2022, according to a press release from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. Early voting will be available to eligible voters for ten days. That same release states that all 55 counties offer...
Metro News

State tourism leader says fall colors in West Virginia best in a decade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby says the fall colors in West Virginia are the best the state has seen in a decade. Ruby, appearing on MetroNews ‘Talkline’ in the past week, said in the past month there were 22 million impressions on West Virginia Tourism’s social media pages and it mainly stemmed from fall photos around the state.
wchstv.com

Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total from the virus to 7,487, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. an 89-year-old...
therealdeal.com

Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs

A Virginia couple was sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
WOWK

PHOTOS: 100-room mansion with wild past for sale in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A historic mansion in West Virginia with 100 rooms and a dodgy past, is something that you just have to see. Built by the Vandergrift family in 1901 as a summer home for their playboy son, the home has a rich history but with a questionable past. The home housed dog and cock fighting rings, gambling, and rooms specifically for drugs. Promotional literature on the mansion from the early 2000s says that it was built for one reason: “to feed Vandergrift’s love for gambling, womanizing, drinking and hunting.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Voters to decide four possible changes to W.Va. Constitution

CHARLESTON — While weighing the pros and cons of candidates on the ballot in November, voters also have the opportunity to make changes to West Virginia’s Constitution, including three amendments that would give the Legislature more authority. Four constitutional amendments are on the ballot when voters head to...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia-shaped puddle found at New River Gorge

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—What do news directors do on their days off? WOWK’s likes to spend his time exploring all the Mountain State has to offer, and on Sunday, WOWK News Director Bob Schaper found a little slice of almost heaven at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. On a hike under the New River […]
