wchstv.com
Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia; hospitalizations continue to decline
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,493, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh County. a...
What do purple fence posts mean in West Virginia?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, like on a tree, you may not know what it means.
Former WV Delegate Derrick Evans released from prison
MILAN, MI (WOWK) — Former West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans was released from federal prison on Thursday, according to Evans’ verified Truth Social account. The Bureau of Prisons still says his release date is set for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Evans posted to Truth Social and says, “After 18 months of legal battles and now […]
Metro News
Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in southern West Virginia under investigation for fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United States Attorney Will Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in his Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force. Thompson, appearing on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ said it’s an unfortunate situation...
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
woay.com
Governor Justice announces over $1.2 million in Justice Assistance Grant awards
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces awards for $1,204,534 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to thirty-nine projects statewide. The funds will assist state agencies, local units of government, and private nonprofit agencies in carrying out specific programs offering high profitability in improving criminal justice system functions.
WTAP
West Virginia’s early voting starts Wednesday, October, 26th.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s in-person early voting period will begin Wednesday October 26, 2022, according to a press release from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. Early voting will be available to eligible voters for ten days. That same release states that all 55 counties offer...
Metro News
State tourism leader says fall colors in West Virginia best in a decade
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby says the fall colors in West Virginia are the best the state has seen in a decade. Ruby, appearing on MetroNews ‘Talkline’ in the past week, said in the past month there were 22 million impressions on West Virginia Tourism’s social media pages and it mainly stemmed from fall photos around the state.
wchstv.com
WOKV.com
Virginia teen pleads guilty to fatally and involuntarily beating 4-year-old when he was 14
Virginia teen pleads guilty to fatally and involuntarily beating 4-year-old when he was 14 Larkin Carter Carr died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, news outlets reported. (NCD)
therealdeal.com
Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs
A Virginia couple was sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Where in West Virginia to dispose of drugs on DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)'s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, Oct. 29 this year..
WOWK
PHOTOS: 100-room mansion with wild past for sale in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A historic mansion in West Virginia with 100 rooms and a dodgy past, is something that you just have to see. Built by the Vandergrift family in 1901 as a summer home for their playboy son, the home has a rich history but with a questionable past. The home housed dog and cock fighting rings, gambling, and rooms specifically for drugs. Promotional literature on the mansion from the early 2000s says that it was built for one reason: “to feed Vandergrift’s love for gambling, womanizing, drinking and hunting.”
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
PA Gangsters Found Guilty In 2017 Double Kidnapping Homicide: AG
A pair of gang members were found guilty in a 2017 double kidnapping and beating death of two Pennsylvania men, the state attorney general said. A Somerset County jury returned guilty verdicts against Samson Washington and Marekus Benson, members of the East Main Money Gang (EMMG), State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday, Oct. 21.
Man Who Moved to Montana Soon After Brutal 1993 Cold Case Murder in West Virginia Faces Charges After Allegedly Confessing to the Crime
Melissa Anne Martinez was brutally murdered in West Virginia in 1993. Initially, local law enforcement didn’t even know her real name. Now, nearly 30 years later, police say her killer has finally been found. According to a recently unsealed indictment obtained by The Herald-Dispatch, Ricky Louie Woody, 59, told...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Voters to decide four possible changes to W.Va. Constitution
CHARLESTON — While weighing the pros and cons of candidates on the ballot in November, voters also have the opportunity to make changes to West Virginia’s Constitution, including three amendments that would give the Legislature more authority. Four constitutional amendments are on the ballot when voters head to...
West Virginia-shaped puddle found at New River Gorge
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—What do news directors do on their days off? WOWK’s likes to spend his time exploring all the Mountain State has to offer, and on Sunday, WOWK News Director Bob Schaper found a little slice of almost heaven at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. On a hike under the New River […]
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
