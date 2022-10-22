ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Avon def. Menno, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19

Baltic def. Lennox, 25-15, 25-21, 19-25, 25-16

Beresford def. Parker, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12

Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22

Centerville def. Colome, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26

Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-13

Corsica/Stickney def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18

Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 26-24, 25-13, 25-16

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Madison, 25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23

Faith def. Potter County, 25-21, 30-28, 23-25, 25-17

Florence/Henry def. Webster, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 25-20, 27-25, 25-14

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23

Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10

Leola/Frederick def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18

McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15

Miller def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15

Rapid City Central def. Brookings, 25-18, 19-25, 25-7

Rapid City Central def. Watertown, 25-23, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-8, 25-7, 25-12

Redfield def. Groton Area, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Bridgewater-Emery

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20

St. Thomas More def. Kadoka Area, 16-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-15

Tea Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18

Timber Lake def. Newell, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-13, 25-7

Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17

Wessington Springs def. Kimball/White Lake, 23-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 15-10

East-West Tournament=

Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-16

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-16, 25-16

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-8, 25-15

Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-13

Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-12

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-19, 25-12

Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 25-22

Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 25-19, 19-25, 25-7

Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 25-23, 25-19

Spearfish def. Yankton, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19

Watertown def. Douglas, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14

Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-9, 25-12

Yankton def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23

New Underwood Triangular=

New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 16-25, 15-12

New Underwood def. Wall, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23

Wall def. Edgemont, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

