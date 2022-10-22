ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

95.3 The Bear

Couple Found with Five Pounds of Marijuana at Northport Motel Thursday

Police in Northport charged a man and woman with trafficking after they were allegedly found with just under five pounds of marijuana outside an area motel last week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to the Budget Inn on McFarland Boulevard in Northport on reports of domestic violence last Thursday, October 20th.
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: RSV cases surging among children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discussed the surge of RSV cases among children and the symptoms to watch out for. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County to participate in national health survey

Jefferson County is one of 15 counties in the nation to be chosen as participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Starting on Oct. 22, some county residents will be chosen from randomly sampled addresses to participate in the survey conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics.
wbrc.com

RECALL ALERT: Voluntary recall of select dry shampoos

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have dry shampoo, you might need to throw it out. According to Unilever U.S., a number of dry shampoo brands, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé have been recalled due to potentially elevated levels of benzene. Benzene is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Major drug bust in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. — Police arrested a man during a major drug bust in Fultondale. According to the police report, police arrested Marquavius Staples, 34. Staples is suspected of trafficking drugs and receiving stolen property, officials said. Bonds was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $3,026,000.
FULTONDALE, AL
Bham Now

How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood

The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Crews investigate house fire in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say a house fire that happened in Ensley is now under control. This happened in the 1600 block of 34th Street Ensley. Officials say there are no victims in this fire. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

13-year-old injured in Center Point shooting

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old injured early Sunday morning. According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s, deputies arrived to the 1600 block of 4th Place NW around 3:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found that a 13-year-old child had been injured by […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

10-year-old helps create wheelchair accessible Halloween event

BESSEMER, Ala. — Hundreds of children were able to attend an accessible Halloween event on Saturday. The "Rolling Pumpkin Patch" was designed to accommodate children who use walkers or wheelchairs. The event was created in partnership with 10-year-old Lily Dobson, who uses a wheelchair herself, and her family. Jennifer...
BESSEMER, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tennessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions.  Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing.  Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’

(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

