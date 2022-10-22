Read full article on original website
Related
Couple Found with Five Pounds of Marijuana at Northport Motel Thursday
Police in Northport charged a man and woman with trafficking after they were allegedly found with just under five pounds of marijuana outside an area motel last week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to the Budget Inn on McFarland Boulevard in Northport on reports of domestic violence last Thursday, October 20th.
Alabama Department of Public Health expecting “much more significant” flu season this year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reports flu is widespread in six out of seven of the state’s public health districts. Currently only the Northern District has not seen significant flu activity. Compared to this time last year, Alabama is well above its baseline levels. “We’re anticipating a much more significant […]
CBS 42 House Calls: RSV cases surging among children
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discussed the surge of RSV cases among children and the symptoms to watch out for. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County to participate in national health survey
Jefferson County is one of 15 counties in the nation to be chosen as participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Starting on Oct. 22, some county residents will be chosen from randomly sampled addresses to participate in the survey conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics.
wbrc.com
RECALL ALERT: Voluntary recall of select dry shampoos
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have dry shampoo, you might need to throw it out. According to Unilever U.S., a number of dry shampoo brands, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé have been recalled due to potentially elevated levels of benzene. Benzene is...
wvtm13.com
Major drug bust in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. — Police arrested a man during a major drug bust in Fultondale. According to the police report, police arrested Marquavius Staples, 34. Staples is suspected of trafficking drugs and receiving stolen property, officials said. Bonds was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $3,026,000.
Bham Now
How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood
The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
wbrc.com
Crews investigate house fire in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say a house fire that happened in Ensley is now under control. This happened in the 1600 block of 34th Street Ensley. Officials say there are no victims in this fire. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
wbrc.com
Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
Welfare check leads to discovery of freshly dug grave in Mt. Olive
A welfare check by Jefferson County deputies on Friday led to the discovery of a freshly dug grave in Mount Olive.
wbrc.com
Mom shares experience with new Children’s of Alabama program offering cleft palate therapy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama announced a new program this week which offers specialized treatment to children with cleft lips and palates. The Bill and Pam Smith Family Foundation donated at $600,000 gift to the program. It allows Children’s to offer Nasoalveolar Molding (NAM) services to the entire region.
13-year-old injured in Center Point shooting
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old injured early Sunday morning. According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s, deputies arrived to the 1600 block of 4th Place NW around 3:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found that a 13-year-old child had been injured by […]
wbrc.com
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
wvtm13.com
10-year-old helps create wheelchair accessible Halloween event
BESSEMER, Ala. — Hundreds of children were able to attend an accessible Halloween event on Saturday. The "Rolling Pumpkin Patch" was designed to accommodate children who use walkers or wheelchairs. The event was created in partnership with 10-year-old Lily Dobson, who uses a wheelchair herself, and her family. Jennifer...
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tennessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. cemetery board finally taking action to clean up abandoned, closed cemeteries
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After our reporting helped spark legislation to clean up abandoned and neglected cemeteries in Jefferson County, the cleanup process is finally about to get underway. Last week, the board finally took action and voted a contractor to clean up Pine Hill and Shadowlawn cemeteries with work starting in the next 30 days.
Man held on $3 million bond following morning drug raid in northern Jefferson County
A drug raid in Fultondale landed a man in jail on more than $3 million in bond. Vice and narcotics deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning carried out a search warrant at a residence on Chapel Hills Parkway. The search turned up 522.2 grams of...
George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’
(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
wbrc.com
Drug bust in Fultondale yields over 500 grams of cocaine, other narcotics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a drug search warrant on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 on Chapel Hills Parkway in Fultondale. During the search, police seized 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine and 95.8 grams of a...
Human remains found in fresh grave behind northern Jefferson County home
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a freshly dug grave in northern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive on a welfare check. They were asked by family to check on a male who had not been heard from in several months.
Comments / 0