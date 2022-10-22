Read full article on original website
AVOID THE AREA: Two vehicle crash on Alpine Road in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid both lanes in the 1100 block of Alpine Road while crews investigate a two-vehicle crash. First responders arrived just after noon Monday to help with the crash. No word on if there are any injuries at this time. Anyone traveling...
Crews from 10 different departments extinguish fire in downtown Brodhead
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Three businesses were left damaged Sunday after a fire in downtown Brodhead. Crews were sent to the 1000 block of 1st Center Avenue at around 3:25 p.m. after multiple callers reported a fire. Police said that there were people living above one of the businesses, but they were able to get out safely. The other businesses were...
Rockford Scanner™: Power Line Down on A Fence, In Machesney Park
RockfordScanner.com FOIA, Semi Approval: Report of an aggressive panhandler at the Meijer Gas Station
Rockford Scanner™: Medical Helicopter Requested To An Accident Scene, That Involved A Motorcycle
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident on the East side
Rockford family left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was displaced after their home went up in flames Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1:24 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front door of a home. The fire was […]
Historic Building Coming Down, Memories Of Rockford’s Davis Park
Davis Park in Rockford is getting a major facelift, so here are some of my favorite memories. Greeting Card from Rockford, Illinois. ca. 1941, Rockford, Illinois, USA, Rockford, founded in 1834, is the third largest city in the state of Illinois. Population more than 85,000. Noted for its machine tool and furniture industries. Just a few miles sou.
Automobile Accident With Injuries, On E State st
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 5:45. In...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Released Information On One Of The Structure Fires From This Afternoon
CD Source fire was electrical; owner ‘super grateful’ for community support
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The owner of CD Source says the cause of the fire that destroyed his landmark building last month was electrical. “It was (a) faulty battery charger, or possibly stain sponges that spontaneously combusted,” Brian Bowman said of the Sept. 20 fire at his building, the old Park Theatre at 5723 N. […]
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle In Ditch After Accident In Winnebago
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. When: Approximately 10:40 pm. Where: 11300 Smith Rd, Winnebago. What may Have Happened,. Based...
Rockford Scanner™:3rd Alarm Fire in Ogle County (Sunday Night)
Rockford Scanner™: Large Scale Training Exercise in Beloit Today
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Large Scale Training Exercise in Beloit Today. This training will test the preparedness of...
Rockford Scanner™: Dryer on Fire in Machesney Park
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a fire scene in Machesney Park. It happened around 9 am...
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
Massive barn fire in Lindenwood
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - The small community of Lindenwood, just off I-39 in northern Ogle County, experienced a massive barn fire late Sunday night. Several area fire departments were called to the scene to help fight the fire in blustery conditions as the flames engulfed the barn. The damage is...
Rockford gas prices fall for the second straight week as part of seasonal decline
ROCKFORD — Gas prices across the city fell an average of nearly 10 cents per gallon in the past week. It’s the second straight week of declines following three weeks of rising prices. The average cost of a gallon of gas in the city is $4.14 today, according...
Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.
Rockford Scanner™: RS Source Had Their Bike Stolen, If Found Please Return To Searles Park
