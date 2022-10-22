ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

AVOID THE AREA: Two vehicle crash on Alpine Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid both lanes in the 1100 block of Alpine Road while crews investigate a two-vehicle crash. First responders arrived just after noon Monday to help with the crash. No word on if there are any injuries at this time. Anyone traveling...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Power Line Down on A Fence, In Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident on the East side

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford family left without a home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was displaced after their home went up in flames Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1:24 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front door of a home. The fire was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Historic Building Coming Down, Memories Of Rockford’s Davis Park

Davis Park in Rockford is getting a major facelift, so here are some of my favorite memories. Greeting Card from Rockford, Illinois. ca. 1941, Rockford, Illinois, USA, Rockford, founded in 1834, is the third largest city in the state of Illinois. Population more than 85,000. Noted for its machine tool and furniture industries. Just a few miles sou.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Automobile Accident With Injuries, On E State st

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 5:45. In...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle In Ditch After Accident In Winnebago

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. When: Approximately 10:40 pm. Where: 11300 Smith Rd, Winnebago. What may Have Happened,. Based...
WINNEBAGO, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™:3rd Alarm Fire in Ogle County (Sunday Night)

OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Large Scale Training Exercise in Beloit Today

Large Scale Training Exercise in Beloit Today. This training will test the preparedness of...
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Dryer on Fire in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting a fire scene in Machesney Park. It happened around 9 am...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Massive barn fire in Lindenwood

LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - The small community of Lindenwood, just off I-39 in northern Ogle County, experienced a massive barn fire late Sunday night. Several area fire departments were called to the scene to help fight the fire in blustery conditions as the flames engulfed the barn. The damage is...
LINDENWOOD, IL
WIFR

Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.
ROCKFORD, IL

