ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LT6nD_0iiQZFzF00

The mother of a recent Hanford High School graduate was wearing a T-shirt with her daughter’s photo on it when she sat down in a courtroom just feet away from the young woman’s accused killer.

Isaiah Combs, 19, made his first appearance in a tense Benton County courtroom Friday as he pleaded innocent to aggravated first-degree murder.

If he’s convicted of the charge, it carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Family and friends of both Combs and the victim, Jatzivy Sarabia , filled the benches and about 70 people watched the hearing online.

The half-hour hearing was marked with crying, outbursts and a few people storming out of the courtroom.

Separate from the aggravated first-degree murder charge, Combs pleaded innocent to charges of first-degree robbery, seconddegree assault, third-degree assault and second-degree theft in another case.

In that case, Combs, along with several others other people, attacked and robbed two women in a room at the Riverfront Hotel in the middle of August, said police.

Deputy Prosecutor Annie Chau said the crimes resulted in significant injuries, and police had been looking for Combs for more than a month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SK65s_0iiQZFzF00
Kimbertly Sarabia, mother of murder victim Jatzivy Sarabia, wears a memorial shirt to her slain daughter out of a Benton County Superior courtroom following Friday’s preliminary hearing for suspect Isaiah Combs. Law enforcement officials allege he was involved in the Oct. 15, 2022 shooting death of Sarabia in the area of Highway 397 and East 3rd Avenue. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

A $100,000 warrant had been issued for Combs, but he managed to avoid police for more than a month before the Oct. 15 shooting on Chemical Drive.

Chau asked for $2 million in bail as she pointed out that Combs knew all four women who were in the tan Jeep he allegedly shot at, and that the shooting was planned.

Defense attorney Eric Scott said he would wait to argue bail from Combs until a later hearing.

Court Commissioner Megan Whitmire set Combs bail at a total of $1.4 million for both cases.

He is currently being held in the Benton County jail.

Combs left the courtroom shouting to his supporters in the courtroom.

Ambush in Kennewick

The Kennewick shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument during a trip to Spokane on Oct. 14, according to court documents.

Five people were on the trip including Combs, Sarabia, Aubreyanna Asselin and two other young women.

Combs and Asselin have been friends for several years, but they argued during the trip and Combs ended up pulling out a gun and pointing it at Asselin’s head, according to court documents.

The four women left Combs behind in Spokane when they returned to the Tri-Cities on Saturday, Oct. 15.

They met up with Combs again at a Columbia Drive business, when he promised to lead them to a party on the 5800 block of South Yew Street.

Video surveillance from the area shows Combs get into a Honda with four other people at 10:53 p.m. The four women leave about six minutes later in the tan Jeep with Asselin behind the wheel.

The women stopped at a home on Benton Street before heading to the party. They were on their way to the party when they saw a dark Honda and a light-colored vehicle in front.

Investigators said the shooting started near the intersection of Yew Street and Chemical Drive , and continued down Chemical Drive to the intersection of Third Avenue.

Combs allegedly leaned out of the rear driver’s side window and opened fire, according to witnesses.

Witnesses did not say how many rounds were fired, but investigators found shell casings from four different guns. It’s unclear whether any of the other people in the car were involved in the shooting.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies have confirmed that there were no guns in the Jeep that Sarabia was in.

One of the shots pierced the windshield and hit Sarabia in the neck. The jeep fled, steaming and leaking fluid, back to the Benton Street home where they called 911.

When Kennewick police arrived, they found Sarabia unresponsive. Officers and medical personnel tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Great Future

Jatzivy Sarabia left an outsized mark on the Tri-Cities for her 18 years. Dozens of people remembered her as a source of positivity, who had the power to make anyone laugh.

“She was very supportive and caring,” her mother, Kimberly Sarabia, told the Herald. “She loved the people in her life. She took care of her little brother and sisters.”

Her cousin, Jamie Harbert, said in a GoFundMe campaign that she was a beautiful person inside and out, and was the big sister of the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6wJp_0iiQZFzF00
More than 100 people came to Howard Amon Park on Oct. 17 to remember Jatzivy Sarabia after she was murdered in Kennewick. Courtesy Patricia McFadden

More than a hundred people showed up at Howard Amon Park in Richland to memorialize her. Two of them were Patricia McFadden and her daughter.

McFadden said Jatzivy was her daughter’s first friend when they moved to the Tri-Cities. They had been inseparable.

“She was a good girl,” McFadden told the Herald. “She always lit up the room wherever she went.”

Even if someone was mad, Jatzivy had a knack for diffusing the situation.

“I hope they find justice,” she said.

Kimberly Sarabia said her daughter was on on the verge of becoming her own woman, and was excited for the future. She loved her job and was saving for a car.

“She was an amazing young woman that was just on the verge of great things,” she said. “She was so excited to start school (at Columbia Basin College) in January.”

Comments / 15

Cameron
2d ago

so this guy took a life and essentially ended his own life over an argument? why do most of the shootings around here anymore involve teenagers? I really hope this family gets Justice.

Reply
9
Tanger
2d ago

I immediately cried loosing my son, mother,&sisters I couldn't hold my tears back if I wanted rest up beautiful Queen my condolences to the family &friends.

Reply
5
DMJB
2d ago

His smile during the court process tells me all I need to know. No remorse! I hope this family sees justice but that won't bring their family member back. 🥺

Reply
4
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect in 2014 fatality is back to face charges

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County now has temporary custody of a suspect in a fatal 2014 shooting that occurred in Walla Walla. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is serving a sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario for a 2017 shooting in Milton-Freewater. Cerda is charged with...
WALLA WALLA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides

Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
PROSSER, WA
KEPR

Arrest made in recent homicide of Hanford Graduate

Benton County Wash. — On October 15, at around 11:42 am, Benton County Sheriffs Deputies responded to State Route 397 near 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, for reports of shots fired between two vehicles. Sheriff Tom Croskrey of the Benton County Sheriff's Office says. "Around 11:47 AM, dispatch received information...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested for assaulting Park Middle School student

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department reported arresting a 28-year-old man for suspected luring and second-degree child molestation after a female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School on October 19. KPD released information about the minivan associated with the incident just before midnight on October...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Police investigate a homicide Saturday morning on Chestnut Ave.

YAKIMA, Wash.- Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Yakima Police were called to an assault off Chestnut Ave between 6th St and 7th St. According YPD, when officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Yakima Police Criminal Investigation Division is...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested in connection to murder of 18-year-old in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- At a press conference today, Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey provided an update on the homicide investigation of Jatzivy Sarabia. Suspect Isaiah Combs was taken in overnight and charged with first degree murder, with a $1 million bond. Since being arrested, Combs was also charged with first degree...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy. Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45...
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Officials investigating multi-vehicle accident involving KPD cruiser

KENNEWICK, Wash. — At approximately 11 a.m., units responded to the area of 10th and Union for reports of a multi-vehicle accident involving a Kennewick Police cruiser. Initial reports indicated that the cruiser was flipped, but police said that was not the case. Officials said there are no injuries....
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

YPD: Yakima man found dead on sidewalk; homicide investigation underway

According to a press release by the Yakima Police Department, this morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to reports of a person being assaulted on Chestnut Avenue between 6th and 7th street. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.
YAKIMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
89
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy