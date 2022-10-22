Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
gowatertown.net
Woman killed near Wallace identified
WALLACE, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed last week in a head-on collision with a semi a mile northwest of Wallace. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 32 year-old Jacklyn Fortin of Brentford, South Dakota died when the SUV she was driving crossed the centerline of Highway 20 and crashed into a semi driven by 33 year-old Joshua Gates of Gilman, Iowa.
hubcityradio.com
Brentford woman identified in fatal crash near Wallace
WALLACE, S.D.(Press Release) – A Brentford, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Wallace. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20, near the intersection with 436th Avenue, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Kenworth Semi-tractor and trailer.
NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 on I-94
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A multi-vehicle crash injured two people Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 94 in St Paul.The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near exit 235 on I-94 in St. Paul. According to Minnesota State Patrol, four vehicles were involved.Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
KELOLAND TV
Two vehicle crash leaves one dead in Clark County
WALLACE, S.D. – One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Wallace. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20,...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
KETV.com
Wind-swept wildfires force evacuations across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ferocious winds turned small fires into large ones across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa Sunday, damaging homes and pushing hundreds of volunteer and professional firefighters to their limits. Farmers and law enforcement took stands along county roads and in farm fields parched by weeks of little...
tsln.com
Strayed or stolen: South Dakota Brand Board hiring new investigator and inspecting manager; ranchers worry some thefts weren’t being investigated
Brand Board members: Name, Location, Position Scott Vance, Faith, Board President Myron Williams, Wall, Board Vice President Lyle Spring, Union Center, Board Member David Paul, Mud Butte, Board Member Haven Stuck, Rapid City, Board Member. In 2020, there were 9 arrests and 10 convictions for cattle theft in South Dakota....
hubcityradio.com
One person dead following two vehicle crash near Wallace
WALLACE, S.D.(Press Release)– One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Wallace. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20,...
Suspect says TV told him to kill two men at St. Paul sober house
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man charged with the death of two people at a sober living home told police he was encouraged by his television to commit the crimes.Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing two men Thursday afternoon.RELATED: St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-PhalenIt happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from multiple lacerations and stab wounds, police say.According to the criminal...
newscenter1.tv
WATCH: See what it looks like around the Black Hills area through our tower cameras
During severe weather, you may be interested to see what it looks like around the Black Hills area. NewsCenter1’s tower cameras provide a unique window into what the weather looks like in a variety of locations including Rapid City, Deadwood, Box Elder, Angostura and Sheridan, WY. You can see...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Yankton, Clay Counties See New COVID Deaths
South Dakota reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in both Clay and Yankton counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). For Yankton County, it was the 60th death overall and was posted a week after the DOH...
South Dakota’s Favorite Car Color Probably Won’t Surprise You
Cars, they come in all sizes, shapes, price ranges, comfort levels, and colors. Some have high safety and reliability scores, others not so much. When it comes to cars, the folks at Insurify say the most popular vehicle in the country right now is the Honda Accord. Here in South Dakota, we tend to gravitate towards pickup trucks the most often, according to the gang at iSeeCars.com. They claim South Dakota's go-to-new vehicle at the moment is the GMC Sierra Pickup. (If you can find one that is.)
chattanoogacw.com
Photo gallery: South Dakota duck, duck, pheasant
EUREKA, S.D. — If you have visited NewsChannel9.com/Outdoors very much at all in recent years, there is an excellent chance you have read some of my previous writings about annual treks to the great state of South Dakota. With a statewide population of only 879,000 people spread across 49 million acres, there is plenty of South Dakota land for wildlife to roam, including nearly 5 million acres available for public access. It is the pheasant hunting capitol of the world, but a well-kept secret is the waterfowl hunting. That is what has drawn me there almost every year since 2010.
KELOLAND TV
Wollman funeral: ‘One of the best catalysts of change that South Dakota ever had’
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends remembered a former governor of South Dakota on Monday. Harvey Wollman, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, was honored during a funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.
Respectful South Dakota Law Says NO To Picketing Funeral Service
In South Dakota and any state in the country, you would think that a funeral would be a sacred and peaceful time to pay tribute to someone you know or who was close to you. This person may have been a relative, coworker, neighbor, or friend. Even if you haven't...
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in South Dakota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in South Dakota?
I admit I've done it before, I'll be it, I was in my youth when I did, and very intoxicated at the time. Looking back at the situation, I guess it was better than the alternative, which would have been driving under the influence. So in hindsight, I'm glad I...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storm system to bring a mix of everything
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather will be turning active heading into the second half of the day Sunday into Monday, and a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for parts of the area. The daytime hours Sunday will be quiet with plenty of sunshine east...
theportlandbeacon.com
Cabela's banded bird shot by young Portland hunter in South Dakota
Max Weller, a 14 year old pheasant hunter from Portland, Michigan, shot a banded bird near Redfield, South Dakota that was part of the Cabela's Great American Pheasant Hunt Banded Pheasant Contest. Weller bagged the bird near the Mud Lake waterfowl production area, west of Redfield on Tuesday, October 18th. Redfield is well known as The Pheasant Capital of the World® and is where all of the World famous South Dakota pheasant hunting started with the first ever SD pheasant season being held only in Spink County in 1919. According to the information on the website for the Cabela's store in Mitchell, there were 30 pheasants that were banded and released on public hunting areas. Weller bagged the bird with band #28 on it and will be turning in the band to Cabela's to receive his $100 Cabela's gift card. Weller was on his fourth trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting with Jesse Weller, his father, and his two grandfathers Dan Weller and Dave Schrauben. They hunt with Matt and Kevin Weller for the first few days of each new season and were pleased with the number of pheasants they saw this year.
Comments / 0