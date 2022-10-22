ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentford, SD

Comments / 0

Related
gowatertown.net

Woman killed near Wallace identified

WALLACE, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed last week in a head-on collision with a semi a mile northwest of Wallace. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 32 year-old Jacklyn Fortin of Brentford, South Dakota died when the SUV she was driving crossed the centerline of Highway 20 and crashed into a semi driven by 33 year-old Joshua Gates of Gilman, Iowa.
WALLACE, SD
hubcityradio.com

Brentford woman identified in fatal crash near Wallace

WALLACE, S.D.(Press Release) – A Brentford, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Wallace. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20, near the intersection with 436th Avenue, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Kenworth Semi-tractor and trailer.
WALLACE, SD
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 on I-94

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A multi-vehicle crash injured two people Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 94 in St Paul.The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near exit 235 on I-94 in St. Paul. According to Minnesota State Patrol, four vehicles were involved.Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KELOLAND TV

Two vehicle crash leaves one dead in Clark County

WALLACE, S.D. – One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Wallace. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20,...
WALLACE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
tsln.com

Strayed or stolen: South Dakota Brand Board hiring new investigator and inspecting manager; ranchers worry some thefts weren’t being investigated

Brand Board members: Name, Location, Position Scott Vance, Faith, Board President Myron Williams, Wall, Board Vice President Lyle Spring, Union Center, Board Member David Paul, Mud Butte, Board Member Haven Stuck, Rapid City, Board Member. In 2020, there were 9 arrests and 10 convictions for cattle theft in South Dakota....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

One person dead following two vehicle crash near Wallace

WALLACE, S.D.(Press Release)– One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Wallace. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20,...
WALLACE, SD
CBS Minnesota

Suspect says TV told him to kill two men at St. Paul sober house

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man charged with the death of two people at a sober living home told police he was encouraged by his television to commit the crimes.Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing two men Thursday afternoon.RELATED: St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-PhalenIt happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from multiple lacerations and stab wounds, police say.According to the criminal...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Vermillion Plain Talk

Yankton, Clay Counties See New COVID Deaths

South Dakota reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in both Clay and Yankton counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). For Yankton County, it was the 60th death overall and was posted a week after the DOH...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
Mix 97-3

South Dakota’s Favorite Car Color Probably Won’t Surprise You

Cars, they come in all sizes, shapes, price ranges, comfort levels, and colors. Some have high safety and reliability scores, others not so much. When it comes to cars, the folks at Insurify say the most popular vehicle in the country right now is the Honda Accord. Here in South Dakota, we tend to gravitate towards pickup trucks the most often, according to the gang at iSeeCars.com. They claim South Dakota's go-to-new vehicle at the moment is the GMC Sierra Pickup. (If you can find one that is.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Photo gallery: South Dakota duck, duck, pheasant

EUREKA, S.D. — If you have visited NewsChannel9.com/Outdoors very much at all in recent years, there is an excellent chance you have read some of my previous writings about annual treks to the great state of South Dakota. With a statewide population of only 879,000 people spread across 49 million acres, there is plenty of South Dakota land for wildlife to roam, including nearly 5 million acres available for public access. It is the pheasant hunting capitol of the world, but a well-kept secret is the waterfowl hunting. That is what has drawn me there almost every year since 2010.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Wollman funeral: ‘One of the best catalysts of change that South Dakota ever had’

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends remembered a former governor of South Dakota on Monday. Harvey Wollman, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, was honored during a funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.
HURON, SD
theportlandbeacon.com

Cabela's banded bird shot by young Portland hunter in South Dakota

Max Weller, a 14 year old pheasant hunter from Portland, Michigan, shot a banded bird near Redfield, South Dakota that was part of the Cabela's Great American Pheasant Hunt Banded Pheasant Contest. Weller bagged the bird near the Mud Lake waterfowl production area, west of Redfield on Tuesday, October 18th. Redfield is well known as The Pheasant Capital of the World® and is where all of the World famous South Dakota pheasant hunting started with the first ever SD pheasant season being held only in Spink County in 1919. According to the information on the website for the Cabela's store in Mitchell, there were 30 pheasants that were banded and released on public hunting areas. Weller bagged the bird with band #28 on it and will be turning in the band to Cabela's to receive his $100 Cabela's gift card. Weller was on his fourth trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting with Jesse Weller, his father, and his two grandfathers Dan Weller and Dave Schrauben. They hunt with Matt and Kevin Weller for the first few days of each new season and were pleased with the number of pheasants they saw this year.
PORTLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy