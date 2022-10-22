ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hit and killed by car in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
JOPLIN, MO
KHBS

Van Buren woman returns home after year-long battle with COVID-19

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren woman returned home Saturday after being on a respirator for over a year and was told she may not live, following a battle with COVID-19. Dubbed the ‘miracle patient’, Diana Pease was in a nursing facility in Illinois since August of 2021 and on a ventilator for six months.
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

Washington County residents brave rain to vote early

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Elizabeth Coger was among several people who took part in early voting Monday in Washington County — despite the rain. "I always vote early just to make sure that nothing comes up that would keep me from voting," Coger said. She and other early voters...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
WEBB CITY, MO
nwahomepage.com

Early voting: What to bring to the polls

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022. Before you get ready to head to those polling sites, you want to make sure you have everything you need to vote. The Director of Elections, Jennifer Price says...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News Channel Nebraska

Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
NORFOLK, NE
5NEWS

Springdale firefighters warn of 'silent killer' as colder temperatures roll in

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Firefighters with the Springdale Fire Department's hazmat unit are warning residents to check their appliances for carbon monoxide leaks. Earlier this month, the fire department's Engine 3 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in a home. Ductwork venting from the heating and air units fell over, releasing carbon monoxide. Driver operator John Buchan was one of the firefighters that responded to the call.
SPRINGDALE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

McDonald Co. students spent Friday behind bars and in the courtroom

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students had to go to court Friday. But that was all part of the immersive learning experience. They’re “Advanced Placement English-II” students who are reading the Harper Lee Classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Their trip entailed them reading the courtroom chapters of the book inside the historic McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville. A good way for them to experience how being in a courtroom might have felt during the time period in which the book was written.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

T-bone crash, one rolls to side in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday night 10:45 p.m. Joplin E-911 was alerted to a two-vehicle crash, one overturned at 2nd and Patterson. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Joplin Police officers tell us no one was injured. METS ambulance checked everyone out and they refused transport to a hospital. Cpl Sean Lackey tells us a maroon Toyota...
JOPLIN, MO
talkbusiness.net

Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
