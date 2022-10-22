Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
Siloam Springs FD and PD could lose nearly $1M in election
Tax dollars in Siloam Springs could be going toward different things after the midterms.
Massive structure fire spreads from building to building in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a commercial structure fire at 100 Grant, NE of the square alerted Jasper County E-911. First reported on fire was a former sheet metal and lumber business. The fire spread to Carthage oldest Latino Church, Iglesia Christiana at 122 Grant. 100 Grant and 122 Grant, screenshot, Google Maps Carthage Fire...
State investigates cause of Carthage blaze that destroyed entire block
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a large fire in Carthage, Missouri Saturday, leaving the entire block leveled in ash by Sunday morning. The Carthage Fire Department said its crews were dispatched to the scene just before 8 p.m. They found a commercial building near the old Henson Metal […]
KTLO
fourstateshomepage.com
Man hit and killed by car in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The retail selling of alcohol on Sundays might be permitted in two Arkansas cities
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Arkansas cities will decide whether to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays while citizens of Arkansas consider whether to approve Issue 4, which would permit the recreational use of marijuana. The special election will take hold in both Bentonville and Rogers in November.
KHBS
Van Buren woman returns home after year-long battle with COVID-19
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren woman returned home Saturday after being on a respirator for over a year and was told she may not live, following a battle with COVID-19. Dubbed the ‘miracle patient’, Diana Pease was in a nursing facility in Illinois since August of 2021 and on a ventilator for six months.
KHBS
Washington County residents brave rain to vote early
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Elizabeth Coger was among several people who took part in early voting Monday in Washington County — despite the rain. "I always vote early just to make sure that nothing comes up that would keep me from voting," Coger said. She and other early voters...
Hwy 43 in McDonald County closed due to large grass fire
According to the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency, a large grass fire closes Highway 43 due to smoke.
Benton County voting sites and ballot for 2022 General Election
Election Day is November 8 and early voting for the Arkansas 2022 midterm election begins today, October 24, and continues until November 7.
fourstateshomepage.com
Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas electronic voting machines shut down for recoding
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Candidates' names did not have party affiliations listed on voting machines in Crawford County, Arkansas, Monday morning, according to Tim Walker, county election coordinator. A coding error was to blame, Walker said. This happened on the first day of early voting. When the problem was...
Rogers Fire Department responds to early morning duplex fire
Rogers Fire Department responded to an early morning duplex fire that started Thursday morning on Oct. 20 at approximately 4 a.m.
nwahomepage.com
Early voting: What to bring to the polls
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022. Before you get ready to head to those polling sites, you want to make sure you have everything you need to vote. The Director of Elections, Jennifer Price says...
News Channel Nebraska
Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
Springdale firefighters warn of 'silent killer' as colder temperatures roll in
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Firefighters with the Springdale Fire Department's hazmat unit are warning residents to check their appliances for carbon monoxide leaks. Earlier this month, the fire department's Engine 3 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in a home. Ductwork venting from the heating and air units fell over, releasing carbon monoxide. Driver operator John Buchan was one of the firefighters that responded to the call.
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald Co. students spent Friday behind bars and in the courtroom
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students had to go to court Friday. But that was all part of the immersive learning experience. They’re “Advanced Placement English-II” students who are reading the Harper Lee Classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Their trip entailed them reading the courtroom chapters of the book inside the historic McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville. A good way for them to experience how being in a courtroom might have felt during the time period in which the book was written.
T-bone crash, one rolls to side in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday night 10:45 p.m. Joplin E-911 was alerted to a two-vehicle crash, one overturned at 2nd and Patterson. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Joplin Police officers tell us no one was injured. METS ambulance checked everyone out and they refused transport to a hospital. Cpl Sean Lackey tells us a maroon Toyota...
talkbusiness.net
Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
Cyclist travel through Pineville during Big Sugar Gravel Race
Upwards of 1,200 bicyclists rode through Pineville today while competing in the 2022 Big Sugar Gravel Race.
Comments / 2