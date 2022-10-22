Read full article on original website
Alabama Football at LSU Kickoff Time, Network Announced
It will be another night game in Death Valley between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin recaps Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU, including second-half and defensive struggles.
ESPN
LSU fined $250,000 for field storming after win over Ole Miss
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The SEC has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The conference announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a 45-20 win over No. 15 Ole Miss. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time.
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide rests before LSU battle in Week 10
Alabama football schedule: Week 9 bye Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are on a bye this week after
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Alabama vs. LSU Kickoff Time Set
Alabama's contest with LSU in Baton Rouge on November 5 will kickoff at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The Tide's tilt with the bayou bengals was chosen for the prime time slot over the highly anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, a game that will likely decide which team represents the East in the SEC Championship Game.
Yardbarker
SEC announces No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU set for prime-time showdown
It’s been a while since Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) met in Baton Rouge with anything significant on the line. When the two meet on Nov. 5, it will be the first time they have met as ranked teams at Tiger Stadium since 2018. The winner will be in the driver's seat to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
LSU roars back from behind to give Ole Miss first loss
Jayden Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20 on Saturday. The performance gave the dynamic Daniels the LSU record for touchdowns rushing in a season by a...
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Team Standings After Week 8 Matchups
Where each SEC program ranks after eight weeks of college football action.
How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Alabama
Mississippi State looks to get back to the win column as it travels to Alabama on Saturday.
LSU Ranked No. 18 in Latest AP Poll After Victory Over Ole Miss
Tigers are fresh off of back-to-back SEC victories, asserting their dominance in consecutive weeks.
Notebook: Targeting, Roughing the Passer Penalties Highlight Alabama vs. Mississippi State
A week after Alabama quarterback Bryce Young took a hit against Tennessee that wasn't called for targeting, flags fly against Bulldogs.
SEC Nation's next stop is Jacksonville for Florida-Georgia game
The SEC Nation crew will be in Jacksonville next weekend to present its weekly show from the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, also known as the Florida-Georgia game. The Gators enter this game just one game above .500 (4-3) and with little success against conference opponents. Aside from a victory over Missouri, Florida has fallen to Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU, in that order. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs come into the game as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, according to both major polls.
