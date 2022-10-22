ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

ESPN

LSU fined $250,000 for field storming after win over Ole Miss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The SEC has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The conference announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a 45-20 win over No. 15 Ole Miss. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time.
thecomeback.com

Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama vs. LSU Kickoff Time Set

Alabama's contest with LSU in Baton Rouge on November 5 will kickoff at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The Tide's tilt with the bayou bengals was chosen for the prime time slot over the highly anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, a game that will likely decide which team represents the East in the SEC Championship Game.
Yardbarker

SEC announces No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU set for prime-time showdown

It’s been a while since Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) met in Baton Rouge with anything significant on the line. When the two meet on Nov. 5, it will be the first time they have met as ranked teams at Tiger Stadium since 2018. The winner will be in the driver's seat to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC Nation's next stop is Jacksonville for Florida-Georgia game

The SEC Nation crew will be in Jacksonville next weekend to present its weekly show from the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, also known as the Florida-Georgia game. The Gators enter this game just one game above .500 (4-3) and with little success against conference opponents. Aside from a victory over Missouri, Florida has fallen to Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU, in that order. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs come into the game as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, according to both major polls.
