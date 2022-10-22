The SEC Nation crew will be in Jacksonville next weekend to present its weekly show from the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, also known as the Florida-Georgia game. The Gators enter this game just one game above .500 (4-3) and with little success against conference opponents. Aside from a victory over Missouri, Florida has fallen to Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU, in that order. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs come into the game as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, according to both major polls.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO