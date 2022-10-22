ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

AP News Summary at 11:52 p.m. EDT

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new sense of uncertainty has risen over Pennsylvania’s pivotal Senate contest. Democrats are struggling to remain optimistic about John Fetterman’s candidacy after a rocky debate performance. Fetterman took the debate stage Tuesday five months after suffering a stroke. He struggled to complete sentences, and he jumbled words throughout the hourlong event. That was not a surprise for those voters who know him best — Fetterman has never been a smooth orator. But it stirred a fresh sense of anxiety among party leaders and rank-and-file voters. Fetterman's campaign set up a rally for Wednesday night and released a new advertisement seizing on Oz’s comments that abortion laws should be decided partly by “local political leaders.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high '22 turnout

ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most...
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade, wrapping up a trial in which he defended himself with bizarre legal theories and erratic outbursts. It took the jury a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Tennessee man violently arrested claims racial profiling

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police said Monday that he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway and some of his family members spoke with an Associated...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy