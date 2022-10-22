Read full article on original website
AJ of Backstreet Boys Okay? Singer Lost Massive Weight in Just a Few Months
AJ McLean, a member of the Backstreet Boys, has embarked on a fitness quest and lost an astounding 27 pounds in eight months. While a weight drop like that in a span of few months can spark worries, it seems to be the healthier path for the singer. Approximately two...
'Will & Grace' actor, comedian Leslie Jordan dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, best known for "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," died in a car crash on Monday. He was 67.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Kelly Clarkson, Dwayne Johnson Perform Duet, Pay Tribute To This Late Singer [WATCH]
Kelly Clarkson enlisted the help of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as they performed a duet of "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'," in honor of the late country singer, Loretta Lynn. Johnson joined Clarkson in her show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," last Oct. 17, and performed Lynn's 1967 hit. The lyrics follow...
Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’
Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
Zuri Craig, 'America's Got Talent' Favorite and Tyler Perry Associate, Dead at 44
Fans of Tyler Perry's work are shocked at the death of Zuri Craig. The 44-year-old singer and actor gained national attention when he appeared alongside his bandmate and friend Jeffrey Lewis on America's Got Talent in 2015 a part of The Craig Lewis Band, but fans of Perry grew familiar with Craig's immense singing talent long before that. Perry reportedly saw a YouTube video of Craig singing alongside Lewis and hired them. Craig appeared in Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family and A Madea Christmas. His death was first spread on social media by Freddy O before his family confirmed the news in a statement on Craig's official ZoReMi Entertainment page.
Dwayne Johnson tells Kelly Clarkson he dreamed of being a country singer at 15
It wasn't immediately obvious when Dwayne Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson onstage to sing Loretta Lynn’s 1967 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday, but here's the truth: It was something of a lifelong dream for the former wrestler.
James Corden Defended by Celebrity Chef Over New York Restaurant Row
Celebrity chef Curtis Stone has never had a negative experience with James Corden, who was briefly banned from a New York City restaurant last week because he was allegedly abusive toward the servers. Stone said Corden has always been a "lovely guest" when he has stopped by his restaurants. The Crime Scene Kitchen judge runs two restaurants in California, Maude in Beverly Hills and Gwen in Los Angeles.
Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home
Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
Jason Sudeikis' Ex Keeley Hazell Appears to Shade Olivia Wilde
Jason Sudeikis' ex, Keeley Hazell, has seemingly inserted herself into Olivia Wilde's newest online controversy. The newest developments in this story occurred on Oct. 18 when Wilde posted an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel Heartburn on her Instagram story. The page hints heavily at the main character's failing marriage and plans to leave her husband while he's unaware, and it also includes a recipe for vinaigrette dressing. "Salad-Gate" was an apparent reaction to the viral uproar stemming from assertions in a Daily Mail interview by Wilde's former nanny regarding Wilde and Sudeikis' divorce and her subsequent relationship with Harry Styles. According to the nanny, Sudeikis became furious after seeing Wilde prepare Styles a salad in the family kitchen with her "special dressing."
Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville
Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama
While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. The Emmy-winner, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, was 67. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a representative for Jordan said in a statement Monday. The native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his part as Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace,” had a recurring role on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call me Kat” and starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.” Jordan’s other eclectic credits include “Hearts Afire,” “Boston Legal,” “Fantasy Island” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” He played various roles on the “American Horror Story” franchise series.
Carrie Underwood Just Shaded Some Other Singers, and for Good Reason
Carrie Underwood is laying down the law for those singers in the profession that are phoning it in, or living a lie. According to E! News, Underwood sat for an interview recently and revealed just how important singing and a strong singing voice are to her. "I love to sing,...
Criss Angel Teases 'Grand Illusions' on 'Magic With the Stars,' Says Contests Are 'True Champions' (Exclusive)
The weekend, The CW will debut Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars, a brand new celebrity competition series that finds actors like Corbin Bleu and Miles Brown facing off in jaw-dropping feats. Ahead of the big premiere, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Angel himself, and he teased some of the "grand illusions" viewers can expect to see on the show. The world-renowned magician also praised the show's contests, saying that each of them are "true champions."
Meghan Markle Reveals Prince Harry Isn't Above His Favorite Fast Food Restaurant
It has been a while since we've had a "royals are just like normal people" type of story, but the passing of Queen Elizabeth II offers a chance for some. Meghan Markle's recent interview in Variety offered quite a few good examples of her own tastes and that of her husband, Prince Harry.
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘20th Century Girl’ on Netflix, A Teen Romance Movie With A Tearjerker of An Ending
Netflix’s 20th Century Girl is a Korean high school romance film that starts off as a comedic farce filled with romantic misunderstandings, and ends with sobbing. Somehow it combines multiple genres into one film, but does it work? 20TH CENTURY GIRL: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: An older man sweeps the steps of a shop in Cheongju, South Korea at the break of dawn. A letter carrier greets him and hands him a package that’s addressed to his daughter who has moved away to Seoul, and without hesitating, the man tears the package open and discovers a VHS tape...
